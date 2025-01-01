The Poco a Poco Podcast with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal

Hot Takes 7

Episode 243 - Hot Takes 7 We have to understand that we are going through different journeys. God is doing something completely different in each of our lives and we have to be attentive to that. Let us not be so quick to judge—everything is not as simple as it may seem. As we continue our journeys through life, we will constantly encounter our own and other people's struggles, flaws, weaknesses, and even sins. In our Catholic life, there will be a lot of questions that will come our way and in this episode, we'll try to answer a few of them. Here is another one of our Hot Takes episodes that talks about some essential topics that most of us can relate to. In this episode we'll be going through the following topics: 1️⃣ An Individual Who Lives In a Society 2️⃣ Can Men and Women Be Friends? 3️⃣ Jesus' 5 Favorite Things