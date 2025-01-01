The Poco a Poco Podcast with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal

Episode 245 - Jubilee Year Where is your focus set on this new year, 2025? This year we begin a jubilee year in the church. It is a consecrated time, a special year to stop and take a step back—it's a year of rest to reset while inviting the Lord into it. It is also a year to make a breakthrough or a major shift in our lives with an invitation to a greater intensity of prayer and hope. In this episode, we're going to talk about the principles of the jubilee year and how they can be a good starting point to focus on as we go into this new year. The Poco a Poco podcast happens because of many generous donors, including recurring monthly donations of any amount. Thinking about helping out? You can give at https://spiritjuice.org/supportpoco. Thank you! 🛒 You can also grab your Poco a Poco Merchandise at pocomerch.com!
Merry Christmas
Episode 244 - Merry Christmas What does Christmas offer to the reality of our lives? The reality of holidays and people's lives is not always as happy or merry as we've hoped. But amidst all that, the invitation is to be with Jesus and go through whatever the reality of Christmas is with Him. The Lord desires to be born even in the mess of our lives or our hearts and during Christmas, we are invited to come closer to Jesus. This is why Christmas can be a good source of grace and connection-it's a reason for hope in the darkness. In this episode, we dive a little bit deeper into the reality of Christmas.
Hot Takes 7
Episode 243 - Hot Takes 7 We have to understand that we are going through different journeys. God is doing something completely different in each of our lives and we have to be attentive to that. Let us not be so quick to judge—everything is not as simple as it may seem. As we continue our journeys through life, we will constantly encounter our own and other people's struggles, flaws, weaknesses, and even sins. In our Catholic life, there will be a lot of questions that will come our way and in this episode, we'll try to answer a few of them. Here is another one of our Hot Takes episodes that talks about some essential topics that most of us can relate to. In this episode we'll be going through the following topics: 1️⃣ An Individual Who Lives In a Society 2️⃣ Can Men and Women Be Friends? 3️⃣ Jesus' 5 Favorite Things
Marian Consecration
Episode 242 - Marian Consecration, Series on the Sons in the Son (Part 7) What does it mean to be consecrated to Our Lady and what do we do after that? We've been on this journey of restoration in preparation for this consecration, so what should we expect during this consecration and the days after that? What happens next doesn't have to be super unreachable, but in the simpleness of our lives, it's having Our Lady be part of our days whether it's good or bad. It's learning to reference her more, make room for her in our hearts, and welcome her into our lives. In today's episode, we're gonna dive deeper into what Marian consecration looks like.
Mary As Mother
Episode 241 - Mary As Mother, Series on the Sons in the Son (Part 6) What does your relationship with Mary look like? As we draw closer to the consecration of Our Lady of Guadalupe, we believe it's a good time to reflect and look at our relationship, journey, and encounter with Mary. We are invited to dive deeper into our relationship with her, our personal love for her, and some moments of grace along the way. Today, we'll go in a slightly different and more personal direction and talk about how we encountered and grew in our personal relationship with Mary. We'll dive deeper into how Mary is with us and wants to be a mother to all of us.
