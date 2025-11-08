Powered by RND
Jared Barnes
  Molly Hendry on the Bergamo Landscape Festival (#47)
    Discount link for Botanic Bootcamp.MOLLY HENDRY BIOMolly toggles the worlds of design and plants as both a trained horticulturist and landscape architect. She has stepped out to create her own garden design studio, Roots and Ramblings, where she does design work for folks in the Birmingham, Alabama area and beyond. With this studio, Molly is most interested in the intersection between people and places. She loves designing gardens for "hands in the dirt" gardeners, focusing on how design is not just a masterplan on a piece of paper, but an ongoing dialogue between a person and a place... often with a spade in hand!Up through July 2023, she was the Associate Director of Gardens Support for the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for 5 and a half years. There she was actively involved in the horticultural and design development of the 26 unique gardens that make up Birmingham Botanical Gardens. One of her top honors is that she spent 10 months living in the UK, sinking her hands into the soil at some of the top gardens across the country as the Garden Club of America's 2016–2017 Royal Horticultural Society's Interchange Fellow. You can learn more about Molly by visiting her website Roots and Ramblings and by following her on Instagram @mollshendry.THE PLANTASTIC PODCASTThe Plantastic Podcast is a monthly podcast created by Dr. Jared Barnes.  He's been gardening since he was five years old and now is an award-winning professor of horticulture at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX.  To say hi and find the show notes, visit theplantasticpodcast.com.You can learn more about how Dr. Jared cultivates plants, minds, and life at meristemhorticulture.com.  He also shares thoughts and cutting-edge plant research each week in his newsletter plant•ed, and you can sign up at meristemhorticulture.com/subscribe.  Until next time, #keepgrowing!ecologyconservationflowerhome and gardenwater conservationgardeninggardening in texasgardensgardengarden writingtexas gardenssciencewater wisenaturewildflowerswildflowerhorticulturetexasbook authorflowersplantplants
    1:21:25
  Pam Penick on Gardens of Texas (#46)
    Discount link for Botanic Bootcamp.PAM PENICK BIOPam Penick is a Texas garden writer, speaker, and advocate for climate-resilient design. She’s the author of Gardens of Texas, Lawn Gone!, and The Water-Saving Garden, and the voice behind Digging, her influential website about gardening in a hot climate. A former landscape designer, Pam now tends her own garden under live oaks in northwest Austin, keeping an eye out for screech owls and foxes but wishing for fewer deer. She also leads Garden Spark, a speaker series that brings bold ideas in design and ecology to the Austin gardening community. For more info, visit Digging at penick.net.THE PLANTASTIC PODCASTThe Plantastic Podcast is a monthly podcast created by Dr. Jared Barnes.  He's been gardening since he was five years old and now is an award-winning professor of horticulture at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX.  To say hi and find the show notes, visit theplantasticpodcast.com.You can learn more about how Dr. Jared cultivates plants, minds, and life at meristemhorticulture.com.  He also shares thoughts and cutting-edge plant research each week in his newsletter plant•ed, and you can sign up at meristemhorticulture.com/subscribe.  Until next time, #keepgrowing!
    1:11:04
  Luke Dahlberg on Sowing Native Seed (#45)
    Discount link for upcoming webinar Layer by Layer on Monday September 29 at 6 pm CDT.LUKE DAHLBERG BIOWith over twenty years of experience in propagating midwestern native plants, Luke Dahlberg turned his passionate backyard hobby into a career. Luke earned his degree majoring in Ornamental Horticulture and a minor in Business from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. After working in the commercial nursery trade for several years, Luke landed his current position as Conservation Seed Program Manager at Citizens for Conservation, an organization that he started volunteering at in 2004 and became part of the organization's staff in 2018 where he continues CFC's mission of restoring and educating others about the ecosystems of the Chicago area. Collaborating with Lake County Forest Preserves, Luke was able to use their greenhouse to propagate rare native plants and learn from germination trials the best practices to use to reintroduce them into the wild in preserved plant communities. Luke loves to share what he has learned in plant propagation with others through his Instagram page, and had had opportunities to speak at the Wild Things Conference in Chicago, teach native plant propagation classes at The Morton Arboretum, and speak at a TEDx event and posts on the Grassland Restoration Network blog. In his spare time, Luke enjoys photographing birds and wildflowers and spending time with friends and his family.You can learn more from Luke by visiting his Instagram page @seedtech_luke and Citizens for Conservation at citizensforconservation.org.THE PLANTASTIC PODCASTThe Plantastic Podcast is a monthly podcast created by Dr. Jared Barnes.  He's been gardening since he was five years old and now is an award-winning professor of horticulture at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX.  To say hi and find the show notes, visit theplantasticpodcast.com.You can learn more about how Dr. Jared cultivates plants, minds, and life at meristemhorticulture.com.  He also shares thoughts and cutting-edge plant research each week in his newsletter plant•ed, and you can sign up at meristemhorticulture.com/subscribe.  Until next time, #keepgrowing!
    1:11:19
  Kelly Holdbrooks at Southern Highlands Reserve (#44)
    Discount link for upcoming webinar Matrix Planting Made Easy on Monday August 4 at 6 pm CDT.KELLY HOLDBROOKS BIOWith decades of experience in Western North Carolina’s vast horticulture, Kelly Holdbrooks demonstrates her passion for fostering human connection with nature in everything she does. For more than a decade as executive director of Southern Highlands Reserve, a nonprofit native plant garden and research center on Toxaway Mountain, Kelly has built a network of conservationists and advocates for preserving the unique ecosystem of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Kelly’s research in experiential methods and the humanism of nature earned her a master’s degree in landscape architecture, with honors, from the College of Environment and Design at the University of Georgia. She also earned bachelor’s degrees in international studies and political science from Rhodes College and was a three-sport NCAA athlete. She is a founding member of the Southern Appalachian Spruce Restoration Initiative (SASRI), a public-private partnership working to restore the second most endangered ecosystem in the United States, the high elevation spruce-fir forests of the Southern Blue Ridge. She is a member of the Red Spruce Technical Advisory Board (RSTAB), headed by The Nature Conservancy, to make recommendations to the U.S. Forest Service for their regional planning efforts. She also participates in the quarterly All Lands Meeting held by the U.S. Forest Service to develop a long-term collaborative plan for natural resource conservation across Region 8. Kelly enjoys hiking, gardening, yoga, and playing in nature with her family. She is proud to call Western North Carolina her home.You can learn more about Kelly and Southern Highlands Reserve by visiting their website and Instagram @southern_highlands_reserve.THE PLANTASTIC PODCASTThe Plantastic Podcast is a monthly podcast created by Dr. Jared Barnes.  He's been gardening since he was five years old and now is an award-winning professor of horticulture at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX.  To say hi and find the show notes, visit theplantasticpodcast.com.You can learn more about how Dr. Jared cultivates plants, minds, and life at meristemhorticulture.com.  He also shares thoughts and cutting-edge plant research each week in his newsletter plant•ed, and you can sign up at meristemhorticulture.com/subscribe.  Until next time, #keepgrowing!
    1:02:10
  Claire Chambers on Native Sod from Meadow Lab (#43)
    Discount link for upcoming webinar Matrix Planting Made Easy on Monday August 4 at 6 pm CDT.CLAIRE CHAMBERS BIOClaire Chambers is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meadow Lab, a public benefit company designing high-performance plant systems like native wildflower meadow sod inspired by nature. She is also the principal of Flowerlands, a small landscape design studio.After twenty years as an entrepreneur and executive in the world of digital commerce, Claire left to study at New York Botanical Garden’s School of Professional Horticulture, where she received a certificate in landscape design. Today, Claire is focused on advisory, incubation and investment work that supports the broader mission of re-wilding the built world.Previously, Claire founded and operated Journelle, a woman’s clothing start-up; she led a multi-billion dollar P&L within Walmart; and served as president at Food52, a private-equity backed media & commerce business, where she spearheaded growth across e-commerce, retail, marketing, merchandising, brand partnerships and community. Claire holds a degree in Economics & Studio Art from Wellesley College.Claire lives in the lower Hudson Valley with her husband and their two young daughters, where she enjoys cooking for family & friends, hiking, growing flowers, and riding horses.You can learn more about Claire and Meadow Lab at meadowlab.com and on Instagram at @meadowlab.THE PLANTASTIC PODCASTThe Plantastic Podcast is a monthly podcast created by Dr. Jared Barnes.  He's been gardening since he was five years old and now is an award-winning professor of horticulture at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX.  To say hi and find the show notes, visit theplantasticpodcast.com.You can learn more about how Dr. Jared cultivates plants, minds, and life at meristemhorticulture.com.  He also shares thoughts and cutting-edge plant research each week in his newsletter plant•ed, and you can sign up at meristemhorticulture.com/subscribe.  Until next time, #keepgrowing! 
Plants can’t talk, but we can! The Plantastic Podcast is a show for plant killers, green thumbs, and everyone in between. Listen along as Dr. Jared deconstructs the practices of the best plantspeople of our time so that you can better cultivate your plants and yourself.
