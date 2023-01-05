Three planners discussing planning things with planning people. Professionals who take their jobs seriously, but the planning industry experience a bit lightly.... More
Streetsblog USA with Kea Wilson
The Planning Commissioners love people who are direct and honest about what is happening in our industry and to our many communities. Kea Wilson and her Streetsblog USA colleagues have been leaders in this philosophy for many years. We talked with Kea about her writings and those of Streetsblog and covered topics such as the federal transportation bill, electric vehicles, the continuing impacts of highway expansion projects, and what is going on with pedestrian safety in this country.
5/1/2023
58:49
America Walks with Mike McGinn
Getting Americans to walk more is the mission of America Walks. Mike McGinn is the organization's Executive Director and the former Mayor of Seattle. Advocating for the design, funding, and maintenance for our nation's walking infrastructure all while trying to build a safer overall transportation system, is just part of the mission of America Walks.
4/10/2023
56:45
Safe Routes to School with Marisa Jones
Walking and biking to school should be a common event for America's kids. But, since 1969, participation rates have plummeted. The National Safe Routes to School Partnership has been working for two decades to reverse the course. Marisa Jones joins us from the Partnership to talk about the organizations ongoing efforts to bring a little more walking and bike riding back into our children's lives.
4/3/2023
55:30
Consulting with The Commission
How many consultants does it take to change a lightbulb? Depends on your budget.We know, we know, consultants can sometimes have a bad wrap. Othertimes however, they can deliver incredible plans, policies, and projects. All three Commissioners are consultants with a wealth of experience to draw from. We explore the topic of consulting in this episdoe, get very personal, and share how the industry can be better, how the public sector can be better, and what consulting really means to us, your Commission.
3/27/2023
1:16:56
Commission Hearings with Nate Hood
Knock knock.....Who's there? Commissioner.Commissioner who?Commissioner who CLEARLY didn't read their packet!!!Nate Hood, Planning & Zoning Commissioner from St Paul Minnesota joins the show to talk about what makes for a good session, a good staff report, and solid public testimony. Sidenote, Nate is an aspiring stand-up comedian as well and certainly has a way of making his point. This is a fun and informative episode for those wanting to better understand the ins and outs of a public hearing.
