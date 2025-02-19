1. What is Manifestation and How Does it Help You Reach Your Goals?
Welcome to the very first episode of The Phoenix Podcast! I'm Jennifer Coffey, and I'm thrilled to be your guide on this journey of manifestation, self-belief, and making big dreams a reality.In this episode, I share my personal story of how I went from closing my clothing stores and feeling lost to landing my dream job at QVC—without a traditional TV background. It all started with one powerful mindset shift: "When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change."KEY EPISODE INSIGHTS The life-changing power of The Law of Attraction How I used manifestation techniques to attract my dream job on QVC and man of my dreams How to align your thoughts, feelings, and actions with what you desire What to expect from this podcastHomework: Try This Manifestation Exercise!Tonight, before you fall asleep, daydream as if your dream life is already real. Feel it, see it, and immerse yourself in that reality. Then, wake up tomorrow and view the world through the lens of the person you aspire to be.
Trailer: The Phoenix Podcast with Jennifer Coffey
Welcome to The Phoenix Podcast! I'm Jennifer Coffey, owner of The Phoenix Yoga Studio. I’m here to help you ignite your inner power and rise above the obstacles standing between you and your dreams.
Years ago, I hit a low point in my life and had a powerful realization: We all have dreams that won’t let go—and the ability to achieve them is already within us.
Whether you're striving for a better job, more money, the perfect partner, or improved health, The Phoenix Podcast will guide you on your journey to turn those intentions into reality. We'll dive deep into topics like manifestation, the law of attraction, vision boarding, and overcoming limiting beliefs. Together, we’ll learn how to silence the naysayers—including the one in your own mind—and build a blueprint for success.
Think of me as your biggest cheerleader and guide on this transformative journey. It won’t always be easy, but it will be worth it. Are you ready to rise?
