The Phoenix Podcast with Jennifer Coffey

1. What is Manifestation and How Does it Help You Reach Your Goals?

Welcome to the very first episode of The Phoenix Podcast! I’m Jennifer Coffey, and I’m thrilled to be your guide on this journey of manifestation, self-belief, and making big dreams a reality.In this episode, I share my personal story of how I went from closing my clothing stores and feeling lost to landing my dream job at QVC—without a traditional TV background. It all started with one powerful mindset shift: "When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change."KEY EPISODE INSIGHTS The life-changing power of The Law of Attraction How I used manifestation techniques to attract my dream job on QVC and man of my dreams How to align your thoughts, feelings, and actions with what you desire What to expect from this podcastHomework: Try This Manifestation Exercise!Tonight, before you fall asleep, daydream as if your dream life is already real. Feel it, see it, and immerse yourself in that reality. Then, wake up tomorrow and view the world through the lens of the person you aspire to be.This episode is sponsored by The Phoenix Yoga. Learn more here about our in-person and soon-to-launch online classes: https://www.thephoenixyoga.com/Connect with me, Jennifer Coffey:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jennifercoffey/The Phoenix Yoga: https://www.instagram.com/thephoenixyoga/