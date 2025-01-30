Powered by RND
Cheryl Lange, Host
Parenting IS hard - oh, but there's hope! This is why The Parenting Podcast is here for you. Wherever you are in your parenting journey, we at TPP want to come ...
  • Chat with Cheryl: Closing the Gap with Adult Kids | Ep. 150
    As children grow into adulthood, the dynamics of your relationship naturally evolve. This episode delves into effective ways to navigate these changes, emphasizing the importance of boundaries and mutual respect. Discover how to sustain meaningful connections without overstepping.
    --------  
    26:09
  • Beyond the Mom or Dad Badge: Reclaiming Yourself | Ep. 149
    Being a parent is part of who you are, but it’s not all of who you are. In this episode, we explore how to step back from the pressures of parenting to reconnect with your own identity. Join us as we discuss practical steps for separating your worth from your kids’ actions and embracing the person you were created to be.
    --------  
    29:37
  • Parenting Without Losing Yourself | Ep. 148
    Parenting can stretch you, but it doesn’t have to define you. Tune in to learn how to maintain your sense of self, separate your worth from your kids’ actions, and celebrate who you are outside of parenting.
    --------  
    26:23
  • Stop Being the Bad Guy: Let Consequences Do the Heavy Lifting | Ep. 147
    What if life itself became your best parenting partner? Join us as we unpack the art of using real-world consequences to teach your kids lessons that stick—without the power struggles or endless reminders.
    --------  
    30:54
  • Parenting Hack: Why Experience Beats a Lecture Every Time | Ep. 146
    In this episode, we’re exploring a game-changer for parents: allowing kids to learn lasting lessons through life experience. Join us as we dive into how consequences can do the talking, as we unpack the art of letting real-life consequences guide our kids—no lectures required.
    --------  
    24:13

About The Parenting Podcast

Parenting IS hard - oh, but there's hope! This is why The Parenting Podcast is here for you. Wherever you are in your parenting journey, we at TPP want to come alongside addressing your questions and concerns with helpful insight to lighten your load. Our goal is to encourage you by providing real-life, relevant information to equip you. TPP wants to help you and your family flourish together and as individuals. Join us as we share, answering your questions and bringing your heart hope.
