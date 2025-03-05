Join me in my no-holds-barred story of how I got to where I am today in my toxin free journey! In this episode I talk about: My diagnosis of a chronic illness that started on my honeymoonOur journey of finding mold in our first home How we started swapping toxin free items - and how you can tooHow we healed my health through toxin free living Answers to listener questionsMy recommended starting point: download my free guide the Healing Blueprint for some easy tips to jumpstart your holistic living journey.Grab an AirDoctor air purifier here up to $300 off - no code needed!Check out my new favorite workout gear from Namarie and use code organimama10 for a discount.Snag a copy of any of the OrganiMama guides 20% off with code PODCAST. Check out my website with more resources for toxin free living and weekly blog posts for more learning.Follow along on instagram @the.organimama and @theorganimamapodcast for exclusive content and lots of fun!
1:02:31
S1 E02: Toxins in Your Cleaning Products with Allison Evans
In my first interview of the season, Allison (co-founder of Branch Basics) and I are tackling how to clean up your cleaning products for a safer home. She shares so much knowledge from running her cleaning products company Branch Basics. Fun fact: Branch Basics was my first toxin free swap!In this episode, Allison and I chat about:How her Aunt Marilee influenced her to become toxin free Starting a company right out of collegeWhat ingredients and products to avoid in your cleaning products How she travels toxin free (and her best hack for staying at an air b&b!)
50:29
Welcome to the OrganiMama Podcast!
The OrganiMama Podcast is a dive into all things holistic health & toxin free - WITHOUT living in fear. Join Kristen, The OrganiMama, as she chats with holistic health experts on topics ranging from beauty products to pharmaceuticals to mold, so you can walk away more educated and empowered in your own journey!