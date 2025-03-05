S1 E02: Toxins in Your Cleaning Products with Allison Evans

In my first interview of the season, Allison (co-founder of Branch Basics) and I are tackling how to clean up your cleaning products for a safer home. She shares so much knowledge from running her cleaning products company Branch Basics. Fun fact: Branch Basics was my first toxin free swap!In this episode, Allison and I chat about:How her Aunt Marilee influenced her to become toxin free Starting a company right out of collegeWhat ingredients and products to avoid in your cleaning products How she travels toxin free (and her best hack for staying at an air b&b!)