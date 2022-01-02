With the success of his hit podcast, An Oral History of The Office, podcast host extraordinaire Brian Baumgartner (AKA Kevin Malone) is taking you even deeper i... More
Introducing: Off the Beat
2/14/2022
1:50
TODD Farewell
Brian pulls back the curtain to talk about his journey into podcasting and what it has been like to make The Office Deep Dive. Then, he sits down for one last interview with his co-author and Executive Producer Ben Silverman to talk about their last year revisiting The Office - and the possibilities of the future. And don't worry, Brian isn't going anywhere. Come back next week to this feed to hear the very first episode of Off The Beat.
2/8/2022
48:57
David Koechner
Today Brian sits down to talk with the hilarious David Koechner who played Michael's inappropriate friend, the Pacman - Todd Packer. David explains how it was like to grow up in a little town in Missouri, how he manifested his SNL days at age 13, his iconic role as Champ Kind on Anchorman, and of course, how he brought The Office's cringiest character to life.
2/1/2022
1:13:43
David Denman
In another brand new interview, Brian talks to David Denman, who played Pam's high school sweetheart and former fiancé, Roy Anderson. David talks about finding out there was such a thing as acting school, working with Kate Winslet and her Cheez Whiz, and makes a riveting case in defense of Roy.
1/25/2022
51:26
Brian Wittle
They say two Brians are better than one… Brian [Baumgartner] sits down with The Office boom operator Brian [Wittle] to talk about the soothing sounds of the show, the uncomfortable positions it took to get those sounds, and Brian Wittle's namesake character with a bad rap for meddling in true love.
With the success of his hit podcast, An Oral History of The Office, podcast host extraordinaire Brian Baumgartner (AKA Kevin Malone) is taking you even deeper inside the show, releasing his full-length, in-depth conversations with the cast and crew of The Office. Every week, Brian will sit down with one of his old pals and coworkers to talk about their best job ever: The Office. They’ll laugh, cry, and crack plenty of inappropriate jokes as they discuss the inner workings of the show, their favorite moments on set, never-before-told stories and secrets, and what makes the show even more popular today. Fans will get to be the third wheel with their favorite stars as they learn everything they never wanted to know, and then some.