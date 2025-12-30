Ep. 15 | Most Asked Questions: when to add a baby, angry dads, parenting advice, a few of my favourite things and more
12/30/2025 | 46 mins.
Here are resources mentioned in this podcast!-Bethany Kimsey Parenting Resources (use code TNSAM10)-Confident Mom Planner (affiliate link) -Truth And Grace Catechism Books Volume 1 and 2-Anchored Virtual use code ANCHOREDMOM20 (non affiliate link)Parenting resources mentioned: Ginger Hubbard, Raising Boys and Girls, Paul David Tripp, BratBusters
Becoming a 'Not So Angry Mom' because of the Scriptures with Natalie Brand Part 3/3
12/18/2025 | 19 mins.
In this three-part series, author and speaker Natalie Brand and I speak about being a "mommy volcano", struggling with sinful anger and rage and the power of the Word of God to transform a mother's heart. Find Natalie's books below and the free resource we share on Scriptures to memorize for anger! FREE Resource: Scriptures for Mom-AngerFind Natalie's book "The Scuttlebutt Letters: Words to a Wild Tongue" and her other books here!
Becoming a 'Not So Angry Mom' because of the Scriptures with Natalie Brand Part 2/3
12/18/2025 | 16 mins.
In this three-part series, author and speaker Natalie Brand and I speak about being a "mommy volcano", struggling with sinful anger and rage and the power of the Word of God to transform a mother's heart. Find Natalie's books below and the free resource we share on Scriptures to memorize for anger! FREE Resource: Scriptures for Mom-AngerFind Natalie's book "The Scuttlebutt Letters: Words to a Wild Tongue" and her other books here!
Becoming a 'Not So Angry Mom' because of the Scriptures with Natalie Brand Part 1/3
12/18/2025 | 16 mins.
In this three-part series, author and speaker Natalie Brand and I speak about being a "mommy volcano", struggling with sinful anger and rage and the power of the Word of God to transform a mother's heart. Find Natalie's books below and the free resource we share on Scriptures to memorize for anger! FREE Resource: Scriptures for Mom-AngerFind Natalie's book "The Scuttlebutt Letters: Words to a Wild Tongue" and her other books here!
Ep. 14 | Q & A: how to manage overstimulation, being around kids with "bad" behaviour, content creator honesty, to homeschool or not and more
12/16/2025 | 47 mins.
I hope today's episode was an encouragement to you, friend from afar! The verse from Elisabeth Elliott - Isaiah 28:10 (ESV): "For it is precept upon precept, precept upon precept, line upon line, line upon line, here a little, there a little."
