Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Nomadic C-suite in the App
Listen to The Nomadic C-suite in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
The Nomadic C-suite

The Nomadic C-suite

Podcast The Nomadic C-suite
Podcast The Nomadic C-suite

The Nomadic C-suite

Mike Wiston
add
Welcome to The Nomadic C-Suite, a podcast where adventure meets boardroom hustle! Hosted by three globe-trotting executives, this show takes you from the sandy ...
More
BusinessSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel
Welcome to The Nomadic C-Suite, a podcast where adventure meets boardroom hustle! Hosted by three globe-trotting executives, this show takes you from the sandy ...
More

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • From Connecticut to Tokyo: A Nomad's Adventure in Japan
    Have you heard these common myths about life in Japan as an expat? Myth #1: Japan is an expensive country to live in. Myth #2: The language barrier is insurmountable and makes it difficult to navigate daily life. Myth #3: The work culture is overwhelmingly strict and rigid. Stay tuned as Mike Wiston reveals the truth behind these myths and provides valuable insights for a successful expat experience in Japan. In this episode, you will be able to: Unlock the intricacies of life as an expat in Japan. Gain remarkable insights on tackling time zone challenges as a remote worker. Uncover the unique contrasts between Japanese and American business cultures. Discover the rewarding advantages of living the minimalist way. Understand the profound significance of language proficiency in assimilating into Japanese society. The key moments in this episode are: 00:00:00 - Introduction00:01:29 - Connecting on MySpace00:04:32 - Growing up in Connecticut00:08:16 - Moving to Japan with Family00:10:55 - Business Scene in Japan00:13:54 - The Challenge of Time Zones00:14:23 - Productivity Benefits of Working in Different Time Zones00:15:28 - Family Life in a Different Time Zone00:16:11 - Culture and Respect in Japan00:18:29 - Class System in JapanTakeaways from this episode: Visit nomadiccsuite.com to listen to more episodes of the Nomadic C Suite podcast. Check out Applebee's for a taste of Americana in New York City. Explore Meetup.com to find networking events and meet like-minded professionals in Japan. Consider joining a Japanese language school in the US to learn Japanese fluently. Keep your US passport for the freedom and flexibility it provides when traveling internationally. Research the process of obtaining a spouse visa in Japan if you plan to move there with your Japanese spouse. Renew your resident card annually if you are a permanent resident in Japan. Consider joining networking groups and meetup events in Japan to connect with local entrepreneurs and professionals. Understand the unique work culture in Japan, where seniority and time spent at a company often determine promotions. Be aware of the challenges of hiring in Japan, where employees are often hesitant to leave their current company for a startup. Set boundaries for your work schedule, such as not accepting meetings after 11:00 p.m. or before 4:00 a.m. Explore the Nomadic C Suite website for additional resources and information on work-life balance while living abroad See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/30/2023
    23:03
  • Bermuda Bound: Chase's Transition to Island Life
    Living the Island Dream: Chase Hattie Shares the Reality of Bermuda Life Embark on a journey through the unexpected twists and turns of a digital nomad in paradise. From the highs of tax-free living to the challenges of limited networking, discover the untold story of their lives in Bermuda. But beware, for their tale holds a secret, an open loop waiting to be unraveled... In this episode, you will be able to: Explore life in Bermuda from the eyes of a modern-day digital nomad, filled with irreplaceable experiences and challenges. Delve into the pressing debate over affordable housing availability in idyllic Bermuda. Discover a unique sociocultural depiction and work ethos that shape the vibrant Bermuda. Learn about the fascinating, yet complex economic equation Bermuda presents, with its tax-free benefit amidst soaring expenses. Immerse in tales of Bermuda's stunning beaches and endearing local charm. The spotlight is on Chase Hattie, Chief Revenue Officer of mowPod.com and an adventurous digital nomad from New Zealand, flourishing on the beautiful island of Bermuda. A revenue generating whiz in the ad tech industry, Chase paves his own path, amassing a wealth of knowledge based on firsthand experience. His journey has brought him across multiple countries and continents, and his story illustrates the realities of being a digital nomad, including the many challenges and surprises that arise. An indisputable source of advice for anyone considering the digital nomad path, Chase's take on life in Bermuda provides a raw and honest perspective of island living. Despite the high cost of living, Bermuda offers an amazing drinking culture and the unique experience of living on an island. - Chase Hattie Living on an island in the middle of nowhere can be tough, but when you get past the challenges, it can be an incredible place with beautiful beaches and friendly people. - Ethan Bloomfield Your follow up items from this episode: Visit Bermuda: If you're intrigued by Chase's description of Bermuda's beautiful beaches and friendly locals, consider planning a trip to the island. Explore Bermuda's Real Estate: If you're interested in living in Bermuda or investing in property there, check out the local real estate market for available options. Research Bermuda's Immigration Process: If you're considering moving to Bermuda, take the time to research the immigration process and requirements to ensure a smooth transition. Consider the Cost of Living in Bermuda: Before making any decisions, evaluate whether the cost of living in Bermuda aligns with your financial situation and goals. Connect with the Expat Community: If you're planning to move to Bermuda or visit for an extended period, reach out to the expat community to make social connections and get insider tips. Look into Bermuda's Tax Benefits: If you're interested in living in a tax-free environment, explore Bermuda's tax benefits and how they may apply to your specific situation. Plan a Cruise to Bermuda: If you're not ready to commit to living in Bermuda but still want to experience the beauty of the island, consider planning a cruise that includes a stop in Bermuda. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/28/2023
    22:34
  • Trailer Episode - What is The Nomadic C-suite?
    Jump into the exhilarating world of remote leadership with The Nomadic C-Suite podcast. Your hosts are the dynamic trio Mike Wiston, Tokyo's tech titan; Chase Hattie, the Bermuda-based business powerhouse, and Ethan Bloomfield, a former skyscraper-dwelling CEO now navigating Costa Rica's verdant wilderness. This high-octane introductory episode offers a gritty, no-nonsense exploration of 21st-century remote leadership, stripping away the glamour to reveal the riveting realities. You'll hear straight from audacious leaders who've shunned the traditional office for the freedom and challenge of a nomadic lifestyle, sharing their battles, triumphs, and transformational journeys. The podcast promises to delve into provocative discussions about lifestyle arbitrage, mastering the balance between high-income earning and low-cost living, and negotiating tax and career implications. As the remote work revolution accelerates, with nearly 70% of workers predicted to work remotely for at least part of the month by 2025, The Nomadic C-Suite podcast invites you to join the ride and experience the raw, untamed side of leadership in this rapidly evolving landscape. The hosts: Mike Wiston: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikewiston/ Ethan Bloomfield: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ethanbloomfield/ Chase Hattie: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chasehattie/  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/26/2023
    2:46
  • Costa Rican Chronicles - Ethan's Escapade to the Tropics
    From a simple vacation to a permanent home in paradise, their journey seemed like a dream come true. But what they didn't expect were the challenges that came with living as expats in Costa Rica. Despite the hurdles, they embraced the Pura Vida lifestyle and found ways to give back to the local community while successfully managing a team abroad. Living in a foreign land offers a unique combination of excitement and tranquility, but it's not without its challenges. Are you ready to take the leap and discover what surprises await in your own expat journey? In this episode, you will be able to: Decipher the rewards and obstacles of establishing a business while adjusting to life in a different country. Gain a comprehensive view of living abroad as an expat while managing a team remotely. Acknowledge the importance of fostering community development and sustainability within your business. Find your footing among varying cultural practices in your professional and personal life. Ethan Bloomfield is an adventurous and experienced expat who has spent the last few years embracing the tropical lifestyle in Costa Rica. Having successfully transitioned from living and working in western Massachusetts, Ethan understands the benefits and challenges that come with making such a major life change. He's passionate about sharing his experiences and insights with others considering a similar path, not only through his own journey but also as a host of The Nomadic C-suite podcast. With a background in business and a flair for turning his passion for travel into lucrative side hustles, Ethan is the perfect guest to share valuable advice on adapting to and thriving in a new, culturally diverse environment. The resources mentioned in this episode are: Try a Michelada by mixing Pilsen beer with fresh squeezed lemon and lime over ice. Look for the spicy and delicious drink called De Liguado made with Costa Rican alcohol called Cassique. Consider moving to Costa Rica for warm weather, a beach lifestyle, and a Spanish speaking culture. Explore the real estate opportunities in Costa Rica, where buying a house can be simple but requires cash. Take advantage of the North American and Canadian-friendly business environment in Costa Rica to start a side hustle or business venture. Visit the Costa Rican ranch experience resort project owned by Ethan and his friends. Check out the WeWork for content creators idea and explore opportunities to produce and upload content in Costa Rica. Stay tuned for the next episodes where Mike talks about his time in Tokyo and Chase shares his experience in moving to Bermuda. Cultural Differences When moving to a new country, it's essential to be aware of cultural differences and to remain open to learning and adapting. Respecting and understanding these differences can make the transition smoother and help create better connections with locals and fellow expats. For Ethan and Chase, the pace of life in Costa Rica can be more relaxed than what they were used to in the United States. They recognized that this requires time for adjustment but eventually found it to be appealing and fulfilling. By embracing the differences and adapting to the unique cultural aspects, Ethan and Chase have successfully begun a new chapter in their lives and gained invaluable experiences and insights. Buying a House in Costa Rica Purchasing property in a foreign country can be a complex process, requiring the assistance of local professionals like real estate agents and lawyers to navigate the legal and logistical aspects. Ensuring a smooth transaction is essential to settling down and starting a new life in a new country. Ethan managed to buy a house in Costa Rica quickly and easily, thanks to the help of North American real estate agents and local Costa Rican lawyers. Now living in a community where real estate is the main source of income for many locals, his experience demonstrates the importance of having a support team that understands local laws, customs and language when buying a property abroad. Puravita Culture Living in a new country often means adapting to cultural norms that are different from what one is used to. Embracing these differences can lead to a richer, more fulfilling experience and contribute to personal growth and development. Ethan, Chase, and Mike Wiston discussed the unique aspects of Puravita culture in Costa Rica, from the slow pace of living to its uses as a universal greeting. This laidback and easygoing approach to life is a refreshing change for many expats. Adapting to new cultural norms can be challenging but also deeply rewarding, as it broadens your worldview and allows you to experience life from a different perspective.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/16/2023
    21:56

More Business podcasts

About The Nomadic C-suite

Welcome to The Nomadic C-Suite, a podcast where adventure meets boardroom hustle! Hosted by three globe-trotting executives, this show takes you from the sandy beaches of Bermuda and Costa Rica to the bustling streets of Japan, revealing the art of running successful businesses from virtually anywhere. Our co-hosts juggle million-dollar decisions with monkey-infested backyards and time-zone twisters. Here, it's not just about the business - it's about the wild ride that comes with it. If you've ever dreamed of swapping your office for a hammock or cityscape, join us in exploring the thrilling world of remote leadership in the 21st century!
Podcast website

Listen to The Nomadic C-suite, The Money Mondays and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Nomadic C-suite

The Nomadic C-suite

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store