Costa Rican Chronicles - Ethan's Escapade to the Tropics

From a simple vacation to a permanent home in paradise, their journey seemed like a dream come true. But what they didn't expect were the challenges that came with living as expats in Costa Rica. Despite the hurdles, they embraced the Pura Vida lifestyle and found ways to give back to the local community while successfully managing a team abroad. Living in a foreign land offers a unique combination of excitement and tranquility, but it's not without its challenges. Are you ready to take the leap and discover what surprises await in your own expat journey? In this episode, you will be able to: Decipher the rewards and obstacles of establishing a business while adjusting to life in a different country. Gain a comprehensive view of living abroad as an expat while managing a team remotely. Acknowledge the importance of fostering community development and sustainability within your business. Find your footing among varying cultural practices in your professional and personal life. Ethan Bloomfield is an adventurous and experienced expat who has spent the last few years embracing the tropical lifestyle in Costa Rica. Having successfully transitioned from living and working in western Massachusetts, Ethan understands the benefits and challenges that come with making such a major life change. He's passionate about sharing his experiences and insights with others considering a similar path, not only through his own journey but also as a host of The Nomadic C-suite podcast. With a background in business and a flair for turning his passion for travel into lucrative side hustles, Ethan is the perfect guest to share valuable advice on adapting to and thriving in a new, culturally diverse environment. The resources mentioned in this episode are: Try a Michelada by mixing Pilsen beer with fresh squeezed lemon and lime over ice. Look for the spicy and delicious drink called De Liguado made with Costa Rican alcohol called Cassique. Consider moving to Costa Rica for warm weather, a beach lifestyle, and a Spanish speaking culture. Explore the real estate opportunities in Costa Rica, where buying a house can be simple but requires cash. Take advantage of the North American and Canadian-friendly business environment in Costa Rica to start a side hustle or business venture. Visit the Costa Rican ranch experience resort project owned by Ethan and his friends. Check out the WeWork for content creators idea and explore opportunities to produce and upload content in Costa Rica. Stay tuned for the next episodes where Mike talks about his time in Tokyo and Chase shares his experience in moving to Bermuda. Cultural Differences When moving to a new country, it's essential to be aware of cultural differences and to remain open to learning and adapting. Respecting and understanding these differences can make the transition smoother and help create better connections with locals and fellow expats. For Ethan and Chase, the pace of life in Costa Rica can be more relaxed than what they were used to in the United States. They recognized that this requires time for adjustment but eventually found it to be appealing and fulfilling. By embracing the differences and adapting to the unique cultural aspects, Ethan and Chase have successfully begun a new chapter in their lives and gained invaluable experiences and insights. Buying a House in Costa Rica Purchasing property in a foreign country can be a complex process, requiring the assistance of local professionals like real estate agents and lawyers to navigate the legal and logistical aspects. Ensuring a smooth transaction is essential to settling down and starting a new life in a new country. Ethan managed to buy a house in Costa Rica quickly and easily, thanks to the help of North American real estate agents and local Costa Rican lawyers. Now living in a community where real estate is the main source of income for many locals, his experience demonstrates the importance of having a support team that understands local laws, customs and language when buying a property abroad. Puravita Culture Living in a new country often means adapting to cultural norms that are different from what one is used to. Embracing these differences can lead to a richer, more fulfilling experience and contribute to personal growth and development. Ethan, Chase, and Mike Wiston discussed the unique aspects of Puravita culture in Costa Rica, from the slow pace of living to its uses as a universal greeting. This laidback and easygoing approach to life is a refreshing change for many expats. Adapting to new cultural norms can be challenging but also deeply rewarding, as it broadens your worldview and allows you to experience life from a different perspective.