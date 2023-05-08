Bermuda Bound: Chase's Transition to Island Life
Living the Island Dream: Chase Hattie Shares the Reality of Bermuda Life
Embark on a journey through the unexpected twists and turns of a digital nomad in paradise. From the highs of tax-free living to the challenges of limited networking, discover the untold story of their lives in Bermuda. But beware, for their tale holds a secret, an open loop waiting to be unraveled...
In this episode, you will be able to:
Explore life in Bermuda from the eyes of a modern-day digital nomad, filled with irreplaceable experiences and challenges.
Delve into the pressing debate over affordable housing availability in idyllic Bermuda.
Discover a unique sociocultural depiction and work ethos that shape the vibrant Bermuda.
Learn about the fascinating, yet complex economic equation Bermuda presents, with its tax-free benefit amidst soaring expenses.
Immerse in tales of Bermuda's stunning beaches and endearing local charm.
The spotlight is on Chase Hattie, Chief Revenue Officer of mowPod.com and an adventurous digital nomad from New Zealand, flourishing on the beautiful island of Bermuda. A revenue generating whiz in the ad tech industry, Chase paves his own path, amassing a wealth of knowledge based on firsthand experience. His journey has brought him across multiple countries and continents, and his story illustrates the realities of being a digital nomad, including the many challenges and surprises that arise. An indisputable source of advice for anyone considering the digital nomad path, Chase's take on life in Bermuda provides a raw and honest perspective of island living.
Despite the high cost of living, Bermuda offers an amazing drinking culture and the unique experience of living on an island. - Chase Hattie
Living on an island in the middle of nowhere can be tough, but when you get past the challenges, it can be an incredible place with beautiful beaches and friendly people. - Ethan Bloomfield
Your follow up items from this episode:
Visit Bermuda: If you're intrigued by Chase's description of Bermuda's beautiful beaches and friendly locals, consider planning a trip to the island.
Explore Bermuda's Real Estate: If you're interested in living in Bermuda or investing in property there, check out the local real estate market for available options.
Research Bermuda's Immigration Process: If you're considering moving to Bermuda, take the time to research the immigration process and requirements to ensure a smooth transition.
Consider the Cost of Living in Bermuda: Before making any decisions, evaluate whether the cost of living in Bermuda aligns with your financial situation and goals.
Connect with the Expat Community: If you're planning to move to Bermuda or visit for an extended period, reach out to the expat community to make social connections and get insider tips.
Look into Bermuda's Tax Benefits: If you're interested in living in a tax-free environment, explore Bermuda's tax benefits and how they may apply to your specific situation.
Plan a Cruise to Bermuda: If you're not ready to commit to living in Bermuda but still want to experience the beauty of the island, consider planning a cruise that includes a stop in Bermuda.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.