The Next Pats Podcast - A Patriots Podcast

Kurt Warner explains why Drake Maye was INCREDIBLY IMPRESSIVE as a rookie

Phil Perry is joined by Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and Patriots veteran Brandon Bolden at Super Bowl LIX. They discuss Drake Maye's rookie season, and the hiring of Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels. Phil Perry also breaks down the recent drafts from the Chiefs and Eagles and what the Patriots can learn from them. Later, Phil takes a look at Dane Brugler's top 100 for the NFL draft and why the Patriots should consider Jalon Walker. 2:55 Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner joins Phil from radio row in New Orleans4:45: Kurt Warner's take on Drake Maye, and what he thought of his rookie season10:30: Why getting the run-game going for the Pats is crucial for Maye15:30: Phil breaks down Field Yates' mock draft20:00: Dane Brugler's top 100 has player that Phil wants everyone to consider more highly for the Patriots (LB Jalon Walker)24:42: Phil Perry breaks down the recent drafts from the Chiefs and the Eagles30:00: Brandon Bolden joins Phil on radio row to discuss what he thinks it would be like to get recruited by Belichick and how he will relate to college kids34:00: How similar will Mike Vrabel be to Bill Belichick36:00: "Offensive genius" Josh McDaniels will be perfect fit for Drake Maye39:00: Brandon Bolden talks about his work with the American Cancer Society and the importance of early screenings42:00: Bolden has a great story about Tim Tebow