The Next Pats Podcast - A Patriots Podcast

NFL Scouting Combine: Under the radar names to know
Phil Perry previews next week's NFL Combine and the players Patriots fans should keep a close eye on. Then, Phil talks with NFL cornerback Patrick Peterson and Connor Rogers of NBC Sports from radio row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. 5:40- Phil shares the big names -- and under-the-radar ones -- to keep an eye on at the Combine29:30- Which names are currently getting buzz as free agency targets for the Patriots?41:30- Patrick Peterson joins to break down what he's seen from Christian Gonzalez and Drake Maye54:25- Connor Rogers joins to share his big picture takeaways from the Senior Bowl and what it means for the NFL draft
1:11:41
Wait... It could take YEARS to rebuild the Patriots offensive line?!?
Phil Perry is back with more interviews from radio row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. This time welcoming in former NFL players Jerome Bettis and Geoff Schwartz to get their thoughts on how New England should go about rebuilding their offensive line and ground game.6:50- Phil reacts to the new NFL salary cap and what it means for the Patriots' offseason plans14:00- Reports are Chris Godwin might be off the market... who should New England look to add now as a high-profile receiver?19:25- Phil reacts to Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft and what he predicts the Patriots will do 4th overall31:10- Jerome Bettis breaks down why old school running backs are making a comeback in the league40:50- Former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz explains why it can take years to build a great offensive line and shares the type of skillset New England should be looking for when drafting lineman
53:04
Still PLAYMAKERS for the Patriots to pursue if Tee Higgins stays put
Which players could the Patriots target if Tee Higgins stays with the Bengals? Phil Perry breaks down some other options at WR. Plus, Louis Riddick discusses how to get the most out of Drake Maye and Zack Rosenblatt talks about his feature on Mike Vrabel’s year away from coaching. 1:00-Still PLAYMAKERS for the Patriots to pursue12:00-Louis Riddick on the blueprint to win in today’s NFL14:30-How can Josh McDaniels elevate Drake Maye’s game?18:00-Which players stood out at the Senior Bowl?25:00-Zack Rosenblatt details working with Mike Vrabel
37:25
Mike Vrabel's BIGGEST challenge this offseason
Phil Perry welcomes in former NFL player and analyst Solomon Wilcots and Malcolm Butler for a pair of interviews from radio row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Plus, Phil breaks down Mike Vrabel’s biggest challenge this offseason and reveals version 3.0 of his 2025 NFL mock draft and who the Patriots are taking in the first two rounds.1:40- Phil discusses the biggest challenge Mike Vrabel will face this offseason as he looks to rebuild the culture in New England12:10- Solomon Wilcots explains why Tee Higgins deserves to be viewed as a legit #1 wide receiver21:35- Malcolm Butler reflects on his Super Bowl XLIX interception and what it was like playing for Vrabel in Tennessee29:00- Phil shares his mock draft 3.0 and who the Patriots are taking in the first two rounds
43:19
Kurt Warner explains why Drake Maye was INCREDIBLY IMPRESSIVE as a rookie
Phil Perry is joined by Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and Patriots veteran Brandon Bolden at Super Bowl LIX. They discuss Drake Maye's rookie season, and the hiring of Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels. Phil Perry also breaks down the recent drafts from the Chiefs and Eagles and what the Patriots can learn from them. Later, Phil takes a look at Dane Brugler's top 100 for the NFL draft and why the Patriots should consider Jalon Walker. 2:55 Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner joins Phil from radio row in New Orleans4:45: Kurt Warner's take on Drake Maye, and what he thought of his rookie season10:30: Why getting the run-game going for the Pats is crucial for Maye15:30: Phil breaks down Field Yates' mock draft20:00: Dane Brugler's top 100 has player that Phil wants everyone to consider more highly for the Patriots (LB Jalon Walker)24:42: Phil Perry breaks down the recent drafts from the Chiefs and the Eagles30:00: Brandon Bolden joins Phil on radio row to discuss what he thinks it would be like to get recruited by Belichick and how he will relate to college kids34:00: How similar will Mike Vrabel be to Bill Belichick36:00: "Offensive genius" Josh McDaniels will be perfect fit for Drake Maye39:00: Brandon Bolden talks about his work with the American Cancer Society and the importance of early screenings42:00: Bolden has a great story about Tim Tebow
WATCH every episode of The Next Pats podcast on YouTubeFollow NBC Sports Boston:NBCSportsBoston.comX @NBCSpatriotsFacebookInstagramTikTok
"The Next Pats Podcast" focuses on the NFL Draft and free agency for the New England Patriots. NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry welcomes guests and breakdowns every aspect of the Patriots offseason, including free-agency and the NFL Draft.