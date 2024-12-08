The world is experiencing unprecedented growth in technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics to health advancements and automation. The Next...

The world is experiencing unprecedented growth in technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics to health advancements and automation. The Next Innovation podcast explores what is emerging on the cutting edge of business. Hosted by longtime tech correspondent Samantha Murphy Kelly and powered by Enterprise Ireland, the show delves into the most potentially disruptive developments across sectors. Each episode features insights that appeal to business leaders and innovators who want to look beyond today’s trends to tomorrow’s transformations.

About The Next Innovation

The world is experiencing unprecedented growth in technologies ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics to health advancements and automation. The Next Innovation podcast explores what is emerging on the cutting edge of business. Hosted by longtime tech correspondent Samantha Murphy Kelly and powered by Enterprise Ireland, the show delves into the most potentially disruptive developments across sectors. Each episode features insights that appeal to business leaders and innovators who want to look beyond today’s trends to tomorrow’s transformations.