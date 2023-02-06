The New Evangelicals Podcast is here to push the Evangelical Church forward and to re-think how it approaches key cultural issues. More
148. Jesus v. Evangelicals // Dr. Constantine Campbell
Dr. Constantine Campbell, New Testament scholar, documentary host and author of the book, Jesus v. Evangelicals: A Biblical Critique of a Wayward Movement, sits down with Tim to discuss his book. Dr. Campbell explains his background in Evangelicalism and how he decided to write a book about American Evangelism. Tim and Dr. Campbell discuss Christian Nationalism in Evangelicalism. They also discuss the causes for issues that have risen from celebrity pastors. Lastly, Tim and Dr. Campbell discuss the path forward for Evangelism to change.Follow Us On Instagram @thenewevangelicals Support Our Work
147. Surviving Hellsong // Janice and Tiff
Have you seen the recent Hillsong documentary on FX The Secrets of Hillsong? Tim brings on Janice and Tiff who were both featured in the documentary to get their unfiltered thoughts about the documentary, what it did well, and where it missed the mark. Pre-Sale Tickets now available for Theology Beer Camp 2023 - https://homebrewedchristianity.lpages.co/tbc23/Donate to The New Evangelicals - https://donorbox.org/tne-launch
146. I Went to a Right Wing Pastor's Summit for Three Days // Tim Whitaker
Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and Turning Point Faith hosted over a thousand pastors in Nashville, Tennessee uniting them around "tyrannical" COVID restrictions and the belief that the Church is under attack in America. This event hosted dozens of speakers all reinforcing these beliefs. Tim Whitaker from the New Evangelicals attended the event to listen to what was said on stage and to talk to people. Here's the recap. Support Our Work - https://donorbox.org/tne-launchWatch the Video on Youtube - https://youtu.be/YdcT9AIHa5A
145. Decolonizing Your Deconstruction // Kristian A. Smith
Kristian A. Smith, online pastor, podcast host, social media content creator and author sits down with Tim to discuss his experience in the black church tradition. Kristian explains his background and what led him to deconstruct. Tim and Kristian discuss racism in both white and black churches. They also discuss decolonizing work that needs to be done in both white and black churches. Lastly, Tim and Kristian unpack privilege in both white and black churches.Follow us on Instagram @thenewevangelicalsSupport our work
144. When the Saints Come Flying In // Joseph Yoo
Joseph Yoo, pastor and author of the new book, When The Saints Come Flying In, sits down with Tim to discuss his book. Joseph explains his background. Tim and Joseph discuss how Joseph transitioned from being an ordained Methodist pastor to pastoring an Episcopal church. Tim and Joseph discuss the idea for his book. Lastly, Tim and Joseph discuss the issue of Christian Nationalism and how to resist it in a non-dehumanizing way.Read Joseph Yoo's BookFollow us on Instagram: @thenewevangelicalsSupport our work