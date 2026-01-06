After the safety of Communion (Week 1) and the strength of Connection (Week 2), we now enter the season of Clarity.Week 3 is an invitation to let the sediment settle. We often navigate our lives through "murky waters," disoriented by the noise of external headlines and the congestion of the intellect. This week, we collaborate with the Earth to clear that turbulence and awaken the vibrant, limbic wisdom of your senses.As you move from thinking your way through life to truly knowing, you will reclaim a peaceful perspective and clear the path for your own intuition. It is time to let the water grow still and see what has been standing before you all along.···─···─ ·𖥸· ─···─··· 💙 If you love the podcast, please leave a rating on the show page. This is what will help the podcast reach more people. How to leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Scroll to the bottom of the show page. How to leave a review on Spotify. Scroll to the top of the show page and click on the three dots. 𝗜𝗳 𝗬𝗼𝘂’𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 • Heart to Heart with the Earth — Free GuideContext for Nature Practice + answers to the most common questions.Get your free guide here. • Watch the Film: InmanenciaA poetic exploration I made of presence, reciprocity, and the Earth’s intelligence.Audience choice award in Bhutan – the world capital of Gross National Happiness.Watch the film here for free. 𝗔𝗻𝗱 - 𝗜'𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘆𝗼𝘂- let me know what you think:• By leaving a voice note here. 🎤 • On Instag...