304 • The Trail of Beauty
1/06/2026 | 22 mins.
Today, we put the Anatomy of Nature Practice to work. Through the "Gestures of Preparation"—including the Tower of Golden Coins and the Traveler’s Blessing—you will prepare your biology to enter a sacred dialogue with the Earth.Experience the relief of Entrainment, where your heart rate and brain waves leave the discordant noise of the domesticated world to join the "Interspecies Choir" of the natural world. This meditation is a return to your foundation of safety. Step onto the trail of beauty and allow the Earth to "sing" you back into balance.···─···─ ·𖥸· ─···─··· 💙 If you love the podcast, please leave a rating on the show page. This is what will help the podcast reach more people. How to leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Scroll to the bottom of the show page. How to leave a review on Spotify. Scroll to the top of the show page and click on the three dots. 𝗜𝗳 𝗬𝗼𝘂’𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 • Heart to Heart with the Earth — Free GuideContext for Nature Practice + answers to the most common questions.Get your free guide here. • Watch the Film: InmanenciaA poetic exploration I made of presence, reciprocity, and the Earth’s intelligence.Audience choice award in Bhutan – the world capital of Gross National Happiness.Watch the film here for free. 𝗔𝗻𝗱 - 𝗜'𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘆𝗼𝘂- let me know what you think:• By leaving a voice note here. 🎤 • On Instag...
303 • The Anatomy of Nature Practice
1/05/2026 | 21 mins.
What if the map to your own peace was as close as the palm of your hand?Today, we move beyond the solo labor of self-repair and into a state of rhythmic reciprocity. By mapping the five elements of Nature Practice onto your fingertips, you turn your own body into a living architecture for vibrant, natural peace.Learn how to refund your "cognitive tax" and enter an act of entrainment—where your own heartbeat finds its place within the vast, interspecies choir of the Earth. You are no longer just in nature; you are in a reciprocal, skin-to-skin dialogue with a living world that has been waiting for your return.
302 • Awakening Your Senses (The Olympic Standard)
1/04/2026 | 9 mins.
We may have 20/20 vision, but in the context of the living world, we may be walking in the dark.Modern life has placed our senses in a "cast," numbing us just to survive the noise. Today, we peel the layers of numbness. We move from the labels of the intellect to the "Olympic Standard" of direct perception—rediscovering the sensory gear that is your birthright.It's time to stop thinking about the world and start allowing your body to experience it. Tune your antenna. The cast is coming off.
Week 3: Cultivating Clarity (Awakening Your Senses)
1/03/2026 | 3 mins.
After the safety of Communion (Week 1) and the strength of Connection (Week 2), we now enter the season of Clarity.Week 3 is an invitation to let the sediment settle. We often navigate our lives through "murky waters," disoriented by the noise of external headlines and the congestion of the intellect. This week, we collaborate with the Earth to clear that turbulence and awaken the vibrant, limbic wisdom of your senses.As you move from thinking your way through life to truly knowing, you will reclaim a peaceful perspective and clear the path for your own intuition. It is time to let the water grow still and see what has been standing before you all along.
301 • The Muddy Mind & The Holding Nest
1/03/2026 | 12 mins.
Sometimes, we can feel trapped by the turbulence of our own minds—the constant shaking of the jar that clouds our vision and spikes our fear. But we don't have to fight for clarity. We can just let the sediment settle. Inspired by the poetry of Metta David Cumberbatch and the wisdom of the Tibetan tradition, this episode introduces the Holding Nest—a practice for catching your distracting thoughts with kindness, thanking them for their message, and gently setting them aside so you can return to the freedom of the present moment. Come learn how to stop fighting the mud and start composting it into wisdom.
Nature Practice