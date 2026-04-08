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60 episodes
- Definitely Human launches its latest audio drama: THE DIVIDE!
A spy thriller in twelve episodes created by Matthew Woodcock (The Monster Hunters, Down), The Divide will release its first two episodes this Friday 24 October! And the rest of the show will release weekly for the rest of the year!
Starring Mark Desebrock (MarsCorp, Shakespeare's Globe theatre), EJ Martin (Down, pluck productions), Simon Kane (The Monster Hunters, BBC Radio 4's John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme) and Rachel Hinds (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).
With Ben Whitehead (the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit – seriously!), Amelie Edwards (in everything Definitely Human has ever made), and more!
The Divide is a rollercoaster of action and drama in the world of 1960s espionage – with immersive sound design by Tom Dalling, music by Jonathan Day, and artwork by Jon Stubbington.
Produced by Maxamillian John and Matthew Woodcock.
Search for 'The Divide' wherever you get your podcasts, and visit Definitely Human at https://definitelyhuman.co.uk/. You can also get access to behind-the-scenes content at the Definitely Human Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/definitelyhuman.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Matthew and Peter remember their friend and colleague Jade Allen, the voice of Doctor Ladyface.
You can hear Jade in The St Valentine's Day Murder here: https://www.wirelesstheatrecompany.co.uk/?s=st+valentine
If you want to make a donation to St Francis Hospice, the details are at sfh.org.uk/donate.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Monster Hunters
Take a trip back to swinging London in the early 1970s and meet Roy Steel, ex-big game hunter, and Lorrimer Chesterfield, a brain in the shape of a man. Together they are The Monster Hunters. Their mission: to protect the country from vampires, werewolves and a whole pantheon of unmentionable terrors! Taking its cue from the classic period of British horror and adventure, the 1960s and 70s, The Monster Hunters is a comedy adventure series written by and starring Peter Davis and Matthew Woodcock. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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