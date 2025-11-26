The Moment with Jorge Ramos and Paola Ramos

Jessica Hoppe Wants You to Talk About Addiction With Family

Jessica Hoppe is an addiction activist and the author of the memoir First of the Family. She joins us this Thanksgiving to talk about addiction, its presence in our families and how it can spread through generations. You can listen now on the free iHeartRadio app. New episodes drop every Wednesday. Follow us on Instagram at: @JorgeRamosNews @PaoRamos @RadioAmbulante @MyCulturaPodcasts See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.