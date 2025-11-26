The Moment with Jorge Ramos and Paola Ramos

Jessica Hoppe Wants You to Talk About Addiction With Family
Jessica Hoppe is an addiction activist and the author of the memoir First of the Family. She joins us this Thanksgiving to talk about addiction, its presence in our families and how it can spread through generations.
46:29
50 Days Later, Adelita Grijalva is the Newest Member of Congress
Arizona Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva became the final signature needed to set in motion the release of the Epstein files. In this conversation, she shares why the seven-week delay before being sworn in felt personal and how she plans to challenge the GOP at a moment of deep national division.
43:20
Bobby Pulido says Tejano Culture Can’t Be Gerrymandered
Tejano singer and Latin Grammy winner Bobby Pulido spent decades onstage, but now he has a new challenge: politics. In this wide-ranging conversation, the Tejano music icon talks about what's at stake for his community and how his career in music has prepared him for public service.
46:05
Democrats swept, what does that tell us?
It's been a full year since Donald Trump won the presidency once again. Now, after a round of elections in a few states, @JorgeRamosNews and @PaoRamos unpack the results in a conversation with The Moment's Executive Producer, Daniel Alarcón.
1:01:10
Ruben Gallego has advice for Democrats: “Be more authentic”
Democratic senator Ruben Gallego joins us to talk about what he believes should be his party's focus as we move toward the midterms, his approach to winning Latino men, and why the pain of a government shutdown will be worth it.
The Moment is all about unpacking these complicated times with the legendary journalist Jorge Ramos and acclaimed author and MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos. Together, this powerhouse father-and-daughter team will sit down with politicians, artists, activists, and thinkers to bring you depth and analysis from a unique Latino perspective.