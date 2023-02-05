Warning: This is NOT a typical parenting podcast! Renee Reina is the mom friend you’ve always wanted and The Mom Room is the podcast you've always needed! Renee... More
Available Episodes
5 of 307
EP293. The Pediatrician Mom on Fevers, Infections, and Information Overload
EP293. Krupa Playforth, aka The Pediatrician Mom, is Instagram's go-to for evidence-based, practical, and compassionate child-health information! In this episode she tells us why information overload (i.e. Dr. Google) is not helping parents, everything we need to know about fevers, coughs, infections, and more! We also get into some honest motherhood topics because, that's what we do here. Enjoy!
RENEE REINA
www.themomroom.com
Instagram: @themomroompodcast | @themomroom
TikTok: @reneereina_
Facebook Community
Youtube: Renee Reina- The Mom Room Podcast
KRUPA PLAYFORTH
Instagram: @thepediatricianmom
SPONSORS
Athletic Greens.
Lume.
Little Spoon.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/9/2023
55:56
EP292. Massages, House-Hunting, and Sweet Potato Fries
EP292. A plethora of topics are covered today! Does anyone else feel weird about a man giving you a pedicure? My husband needs to increase his thumb strength to give deep tissue massages. We need to find a house soon and I explain what our must-haves are. And, fries or onion rings?
RENEE REINA
www.themomroom.com
Instagram: @themomroompodcast | @themomroom
TikTok: @reneereina_
Facebook Community
Youtube: Renee Reina- The Mom Room Podcast
SPONSORS
Athletic Greens.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
33:12
EP291. The Pelvic Floor: Myths, Mobility, and Orgasms, with Aliya Dhalla
EP291. Pelvic Floor Physiotherapist, Aliya Dhalla, is back! In this episode she tells us about: the myth that any issues related to the pelvic floor (leaking etc.) is due to weakness, how a tight/tense pelvic floor leads to pelvic floor dysfunction, how pregnancy/labour/delivery/c-section affect the pelvic floor, and how improving mobility, stretches, core + pelvic floor strength, breath work, and guided body scans can benefit us when it comes to pelvic floor health. Check out Aliya's new Pelvic Floor Mobility Program HERE.
RENEE REINA
www.themomroom.com
Instagram: @themomroompodcast | @themomroom
TikTok: @reneereina_
Facebook Community
Youtube: Renee Reina- The Mom Room Podcast
ALIYA DHALLA
Instagram: @boxwellnessco
SPONSORS
Athletic Greens.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/2/2023
59:10
EP290. Astrid Loch on Infertility, IVF, and Making Treatments Accessible
EP290. Astrid Loch is a former Bachelor & Bachelor In Paradise contestant who is now using her platform to bring awareness to the many difficulties women and couples face when struggling with infertility. After being diagnosed with unexplained infertility and becoming pregnant with her first child through IVF, she knew she wanted to use her platform to help break the stigma around infertility. In this episode, Astrid tells us about her experience with IVF and what the Fertility Friends Foundation is doing to help make fertility treatments more accessible.
RENEE REINA
www.themomroom.com
Instagram: @themomroompodcast | @themomroom
TikTok: @reneereina_
Facebook Community
Youtube: Renee Reina- The Mom Room Podcast
ASTRID LOCH
Instagram: @astridloch
SPONSORS
SuperGut.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/27/2023
45:38
EP289. Heather Rae El Moussa: Motherhood, Co-Parenting, and Her Village
EP289. You know her from Selling Sunset and her new HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas! Heather tells us all about her IVF experience and unexpected pregnancy, breastfeeding struggles, step-mom and co-parenting journey, and why they don't have plans to have another baby any time soon. Also, does she foresee a friendship with her ex-costar Christine Quinn anytime soon? We end the episode with some fun rapid fire questions.
RENEE REINA
www.themomroom.com
Instagram: @themomroompodcast | @themomroom
TikTok: @reneereina_
Facebook Community
Youtube: Renee Reina- The Mom Room Podcast
HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA
Instagram: @theheatherraeelmoussa
SPONSORS
SuperGut.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Warning: This is NOT a typical parenting podcast! Renee Reina is the mom friend you’ve always wanted and The Mom Room is the podcast you've always needed! Renee is not afraid to challenge parenting practices, ask the hard (and sometimes awkward) questions, tackle taboo topics and say what we're all thinking. From setting boundaries and refusing visitors after giving birth to breaking down why being the default parent is so hard, Renee is exploring and exposing the good, the bad, and the sh*tty parts of parenting. Holding a PhD in psychology in one hand and a diaper bag brimming with snacks in the other, Renee is not trying to “balance” it all and is on a mission to validate, educate, and entertain moms everywhere. So grab the cold cup of coffee you’ve reheated three times, push aside the mom guilt and enter The Mom Room, the #1 podcast for moms!
New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.