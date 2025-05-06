Introducing - The Missing Matter

Just when you thought the story was over, the questions only deepen. Hosted by Sally Leydon - Marion’s daughter and the voice you know from The Lady Vanishes - The Missing Matter picks up the trail after the March 2024 coronial findings. With over 22 million downloads behind it, this fan-funded follow-up launches on its own new feed, ready to chart a fresh journey into the unknown. Join Sally and her investigative team as they: Revisit key locations from Australia to Europe, chasing every lead Deploy scent-tracking dogs in the hunt for Marion’s final resting place Travel worldwide—from Japan and London to Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg and Lille Reflect on the coronial findings, the excitement of live events, and the planning stages of an epic research trip Subscribe now at Apple Podcast subscription for the show early and ad free from Monday May 12th.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.