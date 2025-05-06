Powered by RND
The Missing Matter
The Missing Matter

The Missing Matter
  • Introducing - The Missing Matter
    Just when you thought the story was over, the questions only deepen. Hosted by Sally Leydon - Marion’s daughter and the voice you know from The Lady Vanishes - The Missing Matter picks up the trail after the March 2024 coronial findings. With over 22 million downloads behind it, this fan-funded follow-up launches on its own new feed, ready to chart a fresh journey into the unknown. Join Sally and her investigative team as they: Revisit key locations from Australia to Europe, chasing every lead Deploy scent-tracking dogs in the hunt for Marion’s final resting place Travel worldwide—from Japan and London to Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg and Lille Reflect on the coronial findings, the excitement of live events, and the planning stages of an epic research trip Subscribe now at Apple Podcast subscription for the show early and ad free from Monday May 12th.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About The Missing Matter

Just when you thought the story was over, the questions only deepen.  In The Missing Matter: The Next Chapter in the Search for Marion Barter, Sally Leydon and investigative partner Joni Condos team up to reopen the 1997 disappearance of award-winning teacher Marion Barter. Across a global retracing of Marion’s final steps, never-before-heard evidence and interviews with key insiders shed fresh light on cash-trail anomalies, legal briefs, and unanswered questions. The ad-free first episode lands on Apple Podcasts on 12 May 2025, with the full series opening up to all listeners two weeks later.
