PodcastsTrue CrimeWitness: William Tyrrell
Witness: William Tyrrell

Podcast Witness: William Tyrrell
news.com.au
True Crime
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Malicious Prosecution | 7
    The police zero in on a person of interest.  Witness: William Tyrrell is the new, landmark investigation from news.com.au. Read more and watch exclusive video content hereFollow us on socials: Instagram: @newscomauhq Facebook: News.com.au TikTok: @news.com.au Subscribe to Crime X+ and listen to this podcast ad-free If you know anything about what happened to William, please call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 Contact us confidentially at [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    58:28
  • How Did We Get Here? | 6
    We go back to the beginning of the police investigation.  All news footage used in this episode courtesy of 7NEWS. Witness: William Tyrrell is the new, landmark investigation from news.com.au. Read more and watch exclusive video content hereFollow us on socials: Instagram: @newscomauhq Facebook: News.com.au TikTok: @news.com.au Subscribe to Crime X+ and listen to this podcast ad-free If you know anything about what happened to William, please call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 Contact us confidentially at [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    51:02
  • The Evidence | 5
    An inquest reveals what police have - and haven’t - found about William’s disappearance. Witness: William Tyrrell is the new, landmark investigation from news.com.au. Read more and watch exclusive video content hereFollow us on socials: Instagram: @newscomauhq Facebook: News.com.au TikTok: @news.com.au Subscribe to Crime X+ and listen to this podcast ad-free If you know anything about what happened to William, please call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 Contact us confidentially at [email protected]  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:01:27
  • Bonus episode - The Inquest
    What to expect at today’s inquest into William’s disappearance. Witness: William Tyrrell is the new, landmark investigation from news.com.au. Read more and watch exclusive video content hereFollow us on socials: Instagram: @newscomauhq Facebook: News.com.au TikTok: @news.com.au Subscribe to Crime X+ and listen to this podcast ad-free If you know anything about what happened to William, please call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 Contact us confidentially at [email protected]  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    16:44
  • The Police Theory | 4
    Does the police theory of what happened to William make sense? Witness: William Tyrrell is the new, landmark investigation from news.com.au. Read more and watch exclusive video content hereFollow us on socials: Instagram: @newscomauhq Facebook: News.com.au TikTok: @news.com.au Subscribe to Crime X+ and listen to this podcast ad-free If you know anything about what happened to William, please call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 Contact us confidentially at [email protected]  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:29

About Witness: William Tyrrell

Witness is the home of investigative podcasts for news.com.au It’s 10.56am. A family home in Kendall, on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales. Three-year-old William Tyrrell is reported missing. Last seen wearing his favourite Spider-Man suit. Ten years after his disappearance on 12 September 2014, there is still no sign of William. The police believe his foster mother knows something. She denies it. Only one of them can be telling the truth. Witness: William Tyrrell is the new, landmark investigation from news.com.au. Read more and watch exclusive video content hereFollow us on socials: Instagram: @newscomauhq Facebook: News.com.au TikTok: @news.com.au Subscribe to Crime X+ and listen to this podcast ad-free If you know anything about what happened to William, please call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 Contact us confidentially at [email protected] Witness season 1: The Missing 49 Million The story of one Aussie man, the secret code he claimed to find buried in the Bible and $49 million dollars of investors' money that's gone missing.Gold Coast businessman Alan Metcalfe said his tech company had found the secret to artificial intelligence. He convinced hundreds of people to part with their life-savings but when Alan died, no one knew what had happened to their money. Join Alex Turner-Cohen as she tries to find the missing millions, uncovering the wild story behind the company Alan promised would one day be “bigger than Google”.
