The Mindvalley Show with Vishen

The Mindvalley Show brings you the latest hacks from the leading minds in business, health, spirituality and relationships. We provide you with the education th... More

  • The Most Advanced Gym In The World In Dubai
    Today on The MindValley Show, we explore the connection between mental and physical transformation. Our guests are Yasir Khan and Ronan Oliveira, two dynamic fitness experts who transformed from humble beginnings to excel in the field of full body transformation.  Yasir is the founder of TWB Gym in Dubai, a revolutionary approach to fitness that incorporates nutrition, stoicism, and personalized workouts that facilitate a complete metamorphosis of the subconscious. Ronan Oliveira is the head of Mindvalley's Health and Fitness and co-creator of our 10x program. He shares how growing up in fitness-obsessed Brazil influenced his approach to health and shaped his journey to creating a program that has helped over 300,000 people.  In this episode, we discuss the mindset needed to develop discipline, habits, and a lifestyle that rewards you with your dream body. Yasir teaches you that fitness goes beyond physical exertion and breaks down the nutritional aspect of his program and how he helps break down the subconscious to rebuild a resilient mind in his clients.  Join us as we tear down the stereotypes of fitness and discuss a new paradigm of physical and mental discipline.    Key Takeaways: [2:20] Humble beginnings with Yasir and Ronan [8:00] Yasir’s world-class TYB gym  [11:00] Neural Linguistic Programming and Stoicism  [14:00] Activating a neutral state of mind  [18:00] Transforming one person at a time  [22:30] Conquering the subconscious  [29:50] The Rolls Royce of gym equipment [40:30] The VIP training room  [43:00] Building the right habits  Where to Find Yasir Khan: TYBNow.com Instagram    Where to Find Ronan Oliveira  10xFitness Instagram   Memorable Quotes: “If you can change just one person from that you are going to impact everyone’s life because everyone is connected.” [21:23] -Yasir Khan “You don’t need to remove fat from your diet in order to remove fat from your body. You need to eat  even more fat!”  [25:18] -Yasir Khan  “The most important time of day is right before you sleep and right after you wake up, these two points set the tone of what you’re going to do in the day.” [27:30] -Yasir Khan “It’s your hard work and it’s your transformation. If you want to improve your life and if you want to transform your life, it’s not about getting the body, it’s about the discipline and the lifestyle, because as I said, I don’t believe there are great people, but there are great habits, so you need to build those habits and that happens slowly.” [41:40] -Yasir Khan    To stay connected and to learn more about Vishen and Mindvalley, click on the links below:  Website: Mindvalley.com YouTube: @vishenlakhiani Instagram: @mindvalley Instagram: @vishen Facebook: @mindvalley   Subscribe to 'Mindvalley Membership' to discover 65+ transformational Mindvalley programs – at a surprisingly low annual fee here 👉 https://go.mindvalley.com/NOW 
    5/1/2023
    48:16
  • The Hidden World of Intuition in Fortune 500 Company Decision Making
    Today on The Mindvalley Show, we journey into the intriguing topic of intuition in business. Our guest is Laura Day, the worlds leading intuitive consultant who helps companies develop their intuitive abilities to improve operations, solve problems and increase profit. She has written extensively on perception and intuition, and her book “The Circle” creates a framework for anyone to develop their innate intuitive abilities.  In this episode, she defines intuition and how top CEOs tap into their intuitive abilities to make bold decisions by shifting their perception in space and time. Many people mistakenly define intuition as an emotional response, but Laura explains how intuition is a logical data-driven sense that allows you to dispassionately observe the world, people, and relationships to determine future potential.  Neurodivergent personalities often struggle to function appropriately in social settings, but Laura uncovers why people challenged by these pathologies also hold the potential to create dynamic data-driven companies that can impact all of society. She explains how the average CEO, has some form of neurodivergence that allows them to tap into a level of intuition that the average person resists.  If you are curious about intuition and want to shift your perception of data, reality, and human potential, join us for one of our most interesting conversations yet.   Key Takeaways: [3:50] What is intuition? [5:00] Laura’s introduction to perception [8:00] Your pathology can be your potential [11:40] The gift of non-local attention [13:25] The importance of precision [16:30] The symptom dialogue  [18:00] Business intuitive consultations [25:00] Defining your intuitive senses [28:00] Ethical practices  [32:00] The framework of The Circle [36:00] Living out your goals  [38:00] Intuition versus impulsivity    Where to Find Our Guest: LauraDay.com Instagram  Facebook    Memorable Quotes: “That ability that doesn’t allow you to chitchat appropriately at a dinner party does allow you to dispassionately observe a situation, to move it around in space and time, to experience other people’s perspectives, but as data, not as emotion the way an empath does, as data.”   [9:05] -Laura Day “It is important to be precise, it is important to be literal, not that the rest isn’t beautiful, imagery, and art and all of that is beautiful, but the literal world, that creates a profit, that creates jobs, that creates a function, that creates new medicines, that precise data-driven world when it has a positive goal, is an art of its own. [13:25] -Laura Day To stay connected and to learn more about Vishen and Mindvalley, click on the links below:  Website: Mindvalley.com YouTube: @vishenlakhiani Instagram: @mindvalley Instagram: @vishen Facebook: @mindvalley   Subscribe to 'Mindvalley Membership' to discover 65+ transformational Mindvalley programs – at a surprisingly low annual fee here 👉 https://go.mindvalley.com/NOW      
    4/24/2023
    36:16
  • The Power of Love at Work: How Monty Moran Turned Chipotle into America's Fav Restaurant
    What is the essence of love? That is what we seek to discover in this episode of The Mindvalley Show. Monty Moran, the former CEO of Chipotle, joins us to share his insight on leadership, love, and empowerment. His book “Love is Free, Guac is Extra” lays out what differentiates a manager from a leader. His time at Chipotle was devoted to developing excellence in over 70,000 employees. He accomplished his goal by trusting in their abilities and creating a loving space for them to reach their full potential. In this episode, he outlines how love can empower your employees and everyone around you.  As a leader, your power comes from those who choose to follow you. If you want to be more than a manager, Monty reveals that love must be a central characteristic of your leadership. If you want to shape your employees, your friends, and your community into the best they can be, you must empower them by creating conditions for them to thrive. People do rise to the occasion if you create space for them to do so.  Monty describes the quintessence of love, and you may be surprised to find that it is not born within you, but it is a force of nature that flows through you. He shares how you can tap into the essence of love by letting go of the ego and judgment. In a world full of projected hostility, Monty is a voice of reason, bringing you back to the fundamentals of human consciousness. To love is to be in sync with nature, and in those conditions, individuals thrive, communities grow, and great leaders are created. Join us as we explore the integral force of love and its impact on leadership.   Key Takeaways: [1:00] The essence of love  [2:30] Trusting your people [7:50] Tapping into Love  [9:00] Letting love flow through you [11:30] Empowering your employees [16:00] Connection is fundamental  [21:00] The illusion of separation [25:10] Eliminating barriers to love  [30:00] The Beautiful Force of Curiosity   Where to Find Our Guest: Instagram  MontyMoran.com Love is Free, Guac is Extra   Memorable Quote: “If you’re using your title to get someone to do something, that’s management. That’s manipulation You cannot manipulate your way to greatness. You can manipulate your way to getting people to show up at nine am and leave at five, punch in on time, and do a job, but you can’t manipulate people into being brilliant. There is no such thing as passionate obedience.”  [9:15]-Monty Moran      To stay connected and to learn more about Vishen and Mindvalley, click on the links below:  Website: Mindvalley.com YouTube: @vishenlakhiani Instagram: @mindvalley Instagram: @vishen Facebook: @mindvalley   Subscribe to 'Mindvalley Membership' to discover 65+ transformational Mindvalley programs – at a surprisingly low annual fee here 👉 https://go.mindvalley.com/NOW    
    4/17/2023
    37:49
  • Reduce Anxiety Instantly with These Easy Techniques from #1 NYT bestselling Author Gretchen Rubin
    Today on The MIndvalley Show, we dive into the world of your five senses with author Gretchen Rubin. Her ninth book, Life In Five Senses, gives you the tools to ease anxiety and unlock happiness by tapping into the experience of the senses.  Noise, smell, touch, sight, and taste all have the power to alleviate stress and bring you back to the center. Gretchen teaches you how to enhance your environment with items that awaken your soul. By understanding your unique associations with each sense, you can clear your environment of overwhelming sensations and create a space that keeps you at ease. Getting in tune with your senses will help you with productivity, and relaxation, and can even bring you luck. Gretchen shares how she discovered how to ground herself by honing in on a single sense to cope with overwhelming situations.  Join us for an inspiring conversation about the power of the senses and how you can create a more joyful life.    Key Takeaways: [1:30] What inspired Life in 5 Senses  [3:00] Appreciating your senses  [5:15] Easing anxiety with your 5 senses [8:00] Clearing the sound around you  [12:18] Feeling out of touch  [14:28] Positive associations with taste [16:10] Evoking memories with smell   Where to Find Our Guest: Life in Five Senses  GretchenRubin.com   Memorable Quote: “This is precious, let’s not take it for granted, but really go out of our way to amplify, because when we dial into our senses, there’s so much delight, there’s so much connection, there are so many memories that come from it.”  [4:50] -Gretchen Rubin To stay connected and to learn more about Vishen and Mindvalley, click on the links below:  Website: Mindvalley.com YouTube: @vishenlakhiani Instagram: @mindvalley Instagram: @vishen Facebook: @mindvalley   Subscribe to 'Mindvalley Membership' to discover 65+ transformational Mindvalley programs – at a surprisingly low annual fee here 👉 https://go.mindvalley.com/NOW    
    4/10/2023
    20:39
  • Rising Through Grief: Uncovering Hope and Resilience in the Midst of Loss
    Today on The Mindvalley Show we discuss the nature of resilience with Dr. Neeta Bhushan, author of “That Sucked! Now what?” Dr. Neeta is a cosmetic dentist turned performance coach. She is helping professionals reclaim their emotional grit and build resilience through radical self-awareness.  As a child, Dr. Neeta suffered the catastrophic loss of her mother, brother, and father. She never learned how to process her emotions of grief and loss, so she buried herself in her work and a toxic relationship until she realized the life she was leading was not in alignment with her true self. At that moment, Dr. Neeta understood that strength was not resilience but a form of avoidance. She teaches you how to embrace your emotions instead of allowing them to fester so that you can live a life free of emotional judgment! True resilience is the ability to accept yourself as you are, and sometimes that means sitting with your grief so that it does not overcome you. In this episode, Dr.Neeta lays out the framework for emotional wellness and true resilience. Join us as we deprogram and rediscover the true nature of emotional wellness.    Key Takeaways: [1:55] Recovering from grief and loss [5:20] The bounce factor  [10:10] The Guest house  [14:00] Energetically holding pain  [15:30] 4 steps to building resilience   [21:00] The benefits of good stress [24:00] Healthy emotional experience  [26:30] Expressing your emotions  [31:00] Lean into the discomfort  [33:00] Radical self-awareness   Where to Find Our Guest: NeetaBhushan.com That Sucked! Now What? The Brave Table Podcast    Memorable Quotes: “I was living my life for other people, that I had not really integrated. I had not worked through a lot of the grief. I had not accepted my reality, for so many years, for a decade, but from the outside, I had a million-dollar practice. From the outside, I was changing smiles.”  [4:45] -Dr.Neeta Bhushan “If we also suppress those feelings that we are ashamed of, or we think that our negative emotions. I mean there is research that supports that well they’ll start manifesting diseases in our bodies because we are not aligning with ourselves. We’re holding in the resentment. We’re holding in the pain or that grudge from somebody else, where is it going to show up? [14:10] -Dr. Neeta Bhushan “Our emotional capacity to feel is so important so that we’re accepting ourselves, and all parts of ourselves, and our ability to really feel what is coming up instead of judging our feelings, shaming our feelings, or thinking that we’re not allowed to feel a certain way, just because we don’t deem it acceptable.”  [25:20] -Dr.Neeta Bhushan     To stay connected and to learn more about Vishen and Mindvalley, click on the links below:  Website: Mindvalley.com YouTube: @vishenlakhiani Instagram: @mindvalley Instagram: @vishen Facebook: @mindvalley   Subscribe to 'Mindvalley Membership' to discover 65+ transformational Mindvalley programs – at a surprisingly low annual fee here 👉 https://go.mindvalley.com/NOW  
    4/3/2023
    33:42

About The Mindvalley Show with Vishen

The Mindvalley Show brings you the latest hacks from the leading minds in business, health, spirituality and relationships. We provide you with the education that traditional schools forget. Hosted by Vishen, founder of Mindvalley and a 3x bestselling author, he is one of today’s most influential minds in personal growth and on a mission to transform millions of people. Join us every week - Big names. Big topics. Big personal growth. Welcome to The Mindvalley Show.
