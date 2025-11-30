Powered by RND
  • Mojo Monday - What it Really Means to be Psychologically Safe (and What It Doesn't) With Carly Taylor)
    This week, Carly dives into what psychological safety really means — and how the original research has been misunderstood. Psychological safety was never about comfort or avoiding tough conversations. It was about creating environments where people can speak honestly, admit mistakes, and learn without fear of humiliation. Carly also looks at how debate and disagreement used to be a normal part of university culture, and how the rise of avoidance and “safety = comfort” thinking is limiting young people’s resilience today. She explores why growth requires discomfort, how real psychological safety supports honest dialogue, and how we can help young people thrive by leaning into challenge, not away from it.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    5:15
  • A breathing masterclass with the original breathwork guru, Dan Brule
    The Breath as a Bridge to Transformation In today's episode, I welcome breath master Dan Brulé, whose 50-year journey exploring the science and art of conscious breathing has made him a pioneer in the field. From training Tony Robbins to working with military personnel, Dan reveals how breathing techniques can unlock extraordinary healing, performance enhancement, and altered states of consciousness that many dismiss as "woo-woo" until they experience it themselves. Dan explains how our breath serves as the only bodily system that's both automatic and under our conscious control—an invitation to participate in our own evolution. Through deliberate breathing practices, we can regulate our autonomic nervous system, manage our mental states, and even access our brain's natural pharmacy of neurochemicals that rival plant medicines in their transformative effects. What You'll Learn: Defining Breathwork: Understand breathwork as both an art and science, which utilises breath awareness and conscious breathing as tools for physical, mental, and spiritual transformation. Parasympathetic and Sympathetic Activation: Learn how different breathing techniques can activate the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous systems, offering various health and performance benefits. Breathing Techniques: Dive into specific techniques like slow control breathing, resonant frequency breathing, and more intense methods like holotropic breathing, which offer unique physiological and psychological benefits. Impact on Mental Health: Discover how breathwork can serve as a powerful tool for emotional release and psychological healing, even suggesting potential roles in ameliorating trauma-related symptoms. Role of CO2 Tolerance: Explore the physiology behind CO2 tolerance training and how it can enhance physical performance and emotional stability. Key Takeaways: Breathwork is an accessible, potent means to influence the body’s autonomic processes, aiding in stress management, anxiety reduction, and improvement in overall mental health. Conscious breathing can lead to significant physiological benefits, including the regulation of the nervous system and enhancement of physical performance. Utilising techniques like resonant frequency breathing can harmonize the body's physiological systems, promoting profound relaxation and energy balance. Fast-paced breathing techniques, while requiring cautious practice, can induce non-ordinary states of consciousness, potentially unlocking new dimensions of psychological healing and self-awareness. CO2 tolerance and proper breath control can play a critical role in not only enhancing performance in elite fields like the military but also in managing everyday stress and anxiety levels. Resources For readers eager to delve deeper into the potential of breathwork, Dan Brule’s extensive archive of articles and resources at Breath Mastery offers a treasure trove of insights and techniques. Visit breathmastery.com for comprehensive guides and courses. Engage with Dan Brule on Instagram at @DanBruleOfficial for the latest updates and insights into the world of breathwork. Embark on a journey of self-exploration and healing through the powerful practice of breathwork—unlock the full potential of your breath and transform your life. Socials: Head over to https://breathmastery.com/ to sign up to his newsletter and see the wide range of books, courses and other resources that Dan has to offer. https://www.instagram.com/danbruleofficial/ https://www.facebook.com/DanBruleBreathmastery/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Ia_RuMU2G06qHNGIldJow https://www.linkedin.com/in/danbrule/ Support the Podcast If you found this conversation valuable, consider subscribing and leaving a review on your preferred podcast platform. Your feedback helps us continue to bring you insightful discussions on important health topics. 00:14 Discovering Breath Work 02:26 Defining Breath Work 03:04 Breath Work for High Performers 05:18 Activating the Parasympathetic Nervous System 12:10 Resonant Frequency Breathing 18:59 Personalized Breathing Rates 23:41 Nasal vs. Mouth Breathing 27:03 Fast-Paced Breathing Techniques 35:52 The Natural Reflex of Inhaling 36:31 CO2 Tolerance Training and Its Benefits 38:12 The Dangers of Breath Holding 40:43 Exploring Fast-Paced Breathing Techniques 41:42 The Connection Between Breathwork and Non-Ordinary States 43:59 The Role of Neurotransmitters in Breathwork 54:17 The Healing Power of Breathwork 01:05:44 Contraindications and Safe Practices in Breathwork See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:10:40
  • Wisdom Wednesdays: Compelling evidence for a psychophysiological approach to mental health
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    11:06
  • Mojo Monday - Anger and Aggression: What You Feel vs What You Do With Carly Taylor
    We talk so much about managing anger, but what if anger isn’t the real issue at all? In this week’s Mojo Monday, Carly unpacks the crucial difference between anger and aggression, and how understanding that gap can change the way we respond. To find out more about Carly, visit www.carlytaylorcoaching.com.au.Follow her on Instagram: carly_taylor_coachingSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    5:24
  • Are we on the brink of a breakthrough in healthy aging? A masterclass in NAD+, with Dr Charles Brenner
    If you're interested in optimising your healthspan and lifespan, this episode is not to be missed. In the quest for longevity, the spotlight has turned to NAD+ and its precursors, NMN and NR. In this episode featuring Dr. Charles Brenner, a metabolism scientist, we dive deep into the significance of these molecules and their role in healthy aging. You'll discover that NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is not just a trending topic but rather a crucial player in metabolism. Learn why Charles refers to it as the "central jewel of metabolism". In the conversation, the distinction between NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) and NR (Nicotinamide Riboside) is clarified, and you'll discover which of these molecules has the best evidence-base. You'll also find out why some popular ways to increase NAD+ are an expensive waste of time. Dr. Brenner highlights the importance of evidence-based research, citing eight randomised clinical trials demonstrating the anti-inflammatory effects of one of the NAD+ precursors in humans. One significant study focuses on peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition affecting millions of older adults that can severely impact mobility and quality of life. Ypu'll also disciver why a simple functional test is a way better predictor of longevity than all of the espoensive epigenetic-focused Biological Age tests that are currently on the market. What You'll Learn: The Basics of NAD and Its Functions: Understand the foundational role of NAD in cellular metabolism and how it acts as a transmitter of high-energy electrons needed for energy production and cell functions. Scientific Evidence and Research: Discover the rigor behind the clinical research of NAD and its supplements, like Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), including ongoing trials and results showing anti-inflammatory properties in humans. Controversies and Misconceptions: Unpack the myths concerning longevity molecules, such as misinterpretations around resveratrol, with arguments laid out by reputable scientists like Dr. Brenner. Applications in Age-Related Diseases: Explore the potential of NR supplements in addressing conditions like peripheral artery disease and its promising though variable outcomes in treating Long COVID and neurodegenerative diseases. Critical Analysis of Clinical Trials: Learn about the importance of clinical integrity, unbiased research, and how independent laboratories contribute to credible scientific discoveries. Key Takeaways: NAD is vital for maintaining metabolic health and managing cellular stress, which is essential for healthy aging. Recent clinical trials have shown promising results for NR in reducing inflammation and improving conditions related to peripheral artery disease. There's ongoing research into NR's benefits for cognitive function, particularly its potential effects on neurodegenerative disease. Supplements should be chosen carefully, preferably ones that have been tested in clinical trials to ensure efficacy and authenticity. The conversation between Dr. Taylor and Dr. Brenner highlights the need to critically evaluate scientific claims, especially those that are widely publicised without robust evidence. Through the episode, Dr. Brenner provides deep insights into how NAD coenzymes operate within the body and why they're considered crucial for longevity research. Moreover, listeners are encouraged to discern meticulously between scientific fact and internet hype, ensuring they make informed decisions when considering supplements. The episode is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the intersection of biochemistry, aging, and healthspan science. Resources Socials: X: @CharlesMBrenner LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charles-brenner/ Support the Podcast If you found this conversation valuable, consider subscribing and leaving a review on your preferred podcast platform. Your feedback helps us continue to bring you insightful discussions on important health topics. 00:11 Understanding NAD+ and Longevity Molecules 01:31 Debunking Longevity Myths 03:02 The Science Behind NAD+ and Metabolism 08:46 Clinical Trials and Evidence 09:37 Peripheral Artery Disease and NAD+ 11:00 Walking Speed as a Health Indicator 13:25 Challenges with DNA Methylation Clocks 21:40 NAD+ in Metabolic Processes 23:48 The Role of NAD in DNA Repair and Cellular Health 24:09 Inflammation and Aging: The Connection 25:20 Human Longevity and Reproductive Capacity 30:02 The Hallmarks of Aging 31:11 Challenges of Living in 2025: Long COVID 31:42 Clinical Trials and NAD Supplements 34:33 The Debate on NMN vs. NR 41:58 Intravenous NAD and Its Efficacy 45:06 NAD's Role in Neurodegenerative Diseases See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:51

Hardiness with Dr Paul Taylor

Host Dr Paul Taylor, a Psychophysiologist, Neuroscientist, Exercise Scientist, and Nutritionist interviews experts from around the world on cutting edge research and practices related to improving hardiness in your mind, body and brain to become your best self.
Education
Health & Wellness
Mental Health
Self-Improvement

