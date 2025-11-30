Are we on the brink of a breakthrough in healthy aging? A masterclass in NAD+, with Dr Charles Brenner

If you're interested in optimising your healthspan and lifespan, this episode is not to be missed. In the quest for longevity, the spotlight has turned to NAD+ and its precursors, NMN and NR. In this episode featuring Dr. Charles Brenner, a metabolism scientist, we dive deep into the significance of these molecules and their role in healthy aging. You'll discover that NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is not just a trending topic but rather a crucial player in metabolism. Learn why Charles refers to it as the "central jewel of metabolism". In the conversation, the distinction between NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) and NR (Nicotinamide Riboside) is clarified, and you'll discover which of these molecules has the best evidence-base. You'll also find out why some popular ways to increase NAD+ are an expensive waste of time. Dr. Brenner highlights the importance of evidence-based research, citing eight randomised clinical trials demonstrating the anti-inflammatory effects of one of the NAD+ precursors in humans. One significant study focuses on peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition affecting millions of older adults that can severely impact mobility and quality of life. Ypu'll also disciver why a simple functional test is a way better predictor of longevity than all of the espoensive epigenetic-focused Biological Age tests that are currently on the market. What You'll Learn: The Basics of NAD and Its Functions: Understand the foundational role of NAD in cellular metabolism and how it acts as a transmitter of high-energy electrons needed for energy production and cell functions. Scientific Evidence and Research: Discover the rigor behind the clinical research of NAD and its supplements, like Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), including ongoing trials and results showing anti-inflammatory properties in humans. Controversies and Misconceptions: Unpack the myths concerning longevity molecules, such as misinterpretations around resveratrol, with arguments laid out by reputable scientists like Dr. Brenner. Applications in Age-Related Diseases: Explore the potential of NR supplements in addressing conditions like peripheral artery disease and its promising though variable outcomes in treating Long COVID and neurodegenerative diseases. Critical Analysis of Clinical Trials: Learn about the importance of clinical integrity, unbiased research, and how independent laboratories contribute to credible scientific discoveries. Key Takeaways: NAD is vital for maintaining metabolic health and managing cellular stress, which is essential for healthy aging. Recent clinical trials have shown promising results for NR in reducing inflammation and improving conditions related to peripheral artery disease. There's ongoing research into NR's benefits for cognitive function, particularly its potential effects on neurodegenerative disease. Supplements should be chosen carefully, preferably ones that have been tested in clinical trials to ensure efficacy and authenticity. The conversation between Dr. Taylor and Dr. Brenner highlights the need to critically evaluate scientific claims, especially those that are widely publicised without robust evidence. Through the episode, Dr. Brenner provides deep insights into how NAD coenzymes operate within the body and why they're considered crucial for longevity research. Moreover, listeners are encouraged to discern meticulously between scientific fact and internet hype, ensuring they make informed decisions when considering supplements. The episode is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the intersection of biochemistry, aging, and healthspan science. Resources Socials: X: @CharlesMBrenner LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charles-brenner/ Support the Podcast If you found this conversation valuable, consider subscribing and leaving a review on your preferred podcast platform. Your feedback helps us continue to bring you insightful discussions on important health topics. 00:11 Understanding NAD+ and Longevity Molecules 01:31 Debunking Longevity Myths 03:02 The Science Behind NAD+ and Metabolism 08:46 Clinical Trials and Evidence 09:37 Peripheral Artery Disease and NAD+ 11:00 Walking Speed as a Health Indicator 13:25 Challenges with DNA Methylation Clocks 21:40 NAD+ in Metabolic Processes 23:48 The Role of NAD in DNA Repair and Cellular Health 24:09 Inflammation and Aging: The Connection 25:20 Human Longevity and Reproductive Capacity 30:02 The Hallmarks of Aging 31:11 Challenges of Living in 2025: Long COVID 31:42 Clinical Trials and NAD Supplements 34:33 The Debate on NMN vs. NR 41:58 Intravenous NAD and Its Efficacy 45:06 NAD's Role in Neurodegenerative Diseases