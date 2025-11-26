Property Investment, Success & Money | The Michael Yardney Podcast

How to Manufacture Your Own Luck in Property Investing
Have you ever looked at a successful property investor and thought – they just got lucky? They bought at the right time, in the right suburb, and everything seemed to go their way. But here's the truth: most successful investors don't wait for luck – they create it. In today's show, I'm joined by Brett Warren, national Director of Property at Metropole and together we're going to pull back the curtain on what really drives success in property. You'll discover why some investors always seem to be in the right place at the right time, while others miss out again and again. We'll share the habits, strategies, and mindset shifts that can help you manufacture your own luck – and set yourself up to take advantage of opportunities that others never see. So, whether you're just starting out or looking to take your portfolio to the next level, stick around – because this episode could change the way you think about property investing forever. Takeaways · Successful investors don't rely solely on luck; they create their own opportunities. · Preparation and having a clear strategy are crucial for success in property investment. · Surrounding yourself with a knowledgeable team can alleviate stress and enhance decision-making. · Mindset is a significant differentiator between successful and average investors. · Investors should focus on long-term goals rather than short-term gains. · Capital growth is more important than cash flow for long-term wealth. · Successful investors continuously learn and adapt to market changes. · Delaying gratification is essential for building wealth over time. · Investing through multiple market cycles helps build resilience and expertise. · Real-life examples show that informed decisions lead to significant equity growth. Chapters 01:36 - Are Successful Investors Just Lucky? 05:27 - The Myth of Perfect Timing in Property 09:08 - Building Luck with Teams, Buffers and Strategy 13:06 - Mindset, Long-Term Goals and Delayed Gratification 17:16 - Real Client Stories That Prove Preparation Beats Luck
The Hidden Marketing Tricks That Make You Say Yes to Debt. With John Dinsmore
Debt is a word that makes most people nervous. We think of it as a burden, something to avoid at all costs. But what if we've been looking at it the wrong way? Today I'm joined by Professor John Dinsmore, marketing expert and author of the fascinating new book The Marketing of Debt. John peels back the layers on how debt is presented, sold, and even "marketed" to us, from credit cards to mortgages to student loans. And more importantly, he helps us understand how to navigate debt without fear, confusion, or shame. Whether you're a property investor, a business owner, or just someone with a credit card in their wallet, this conversation will change the way you think about borrowing money. Takeaways · Debt is often marketed in ways that make it seem less risky. · Understanding debt can lead to better financial decisions. · There are different types of debt: good, bad, and necessary. · Financial literacy is crucial for navigating debt effectively. · Marketing plays a significant role in how debt is perceived. · Younger generations may underestimate the long-term impact of debt. · Reading the fine print is essential when taking on debt. · AI and digital marketing will evolve the way debt is sold. · Strategic borrowing can be beneficial for property investors. · Debt should be approached with caution and awareness. Chapters 02:12 - Why Debt Is Marketed Like Any Other Product 05:58 - Tricks That Make Borrowing Feel Easier Than It Is 09:38 - How Shame, Ignorance and Optimism Trap Us in Bad Debt 13:24 - Good Debt vs Bad Debt: Using Borrowing Strategically 18:40 - AI, Personalization and the Future of Debt Marketing
Professor John Dinsmore – Educator, Speaker, Consultant https://www.johndinsmore.com/ John Dinsmore's book : The Marketing Of Debt. https://www.amazon.com/Marketing-Debt-How-They-Get/dp/1836626010
Robert Kiyosaki Was Right – And Most Investors Still Don't Get It. With Mark Creedon
Today I want to show you how you can move from working for money to making money work for you and I'll use Robert Kiyosaki's Cashflow Quadrant as your guide. To unpack this, I'm joined by Mark Creedon, CEO of Metropole and business coach to many of Australia's top entrepreneurs, who shares how you can structure your work, your business, and your investments to ultimately step into the investor quadrant full-time. So, no matter if you're employed, self-employed, already running a business, or just getting started on your investment journey—this episode will give you a completely new framework for thinking about money. One that could change your long-term wealth trajectory. Takeaways · The Cash Flow Quadrant is essential for understanding financial positions. · Transitioning from employee to business owner requires a mindset shift. · Having a plan is crucial for both business and investment success. · Delegation and trust in your team are key to scaling a business. · Aligning business goals with property investment is vital for long-term success. · Mindset shifts are necessary for moving from self-employed to investor. · Coaching can help identify blind spots and guide business growth. · Systems and processes are important for business sustainability. · Financial buffers and succession planning are essential for business exit strategies. Chapters 00:00 The Dual Business Model for Investors 07:04 Understanding the Cash Flow Quadrant 11:18 Mastermind Business Accelerator Overview 13:08 Planning for Business Exit and Succession 16:42 Mindset Shifts for Successful Transition 20:56 The Importance of Coaching and Community
5 Questions Property Investors Keep Asking Their Property Manager – With Leanne Jopson
Thinking about selling your investment property? Wondering if leases still protect you these days? Or maybe you've heard AI and inspection managers are taking over property management? In today's show, I sit down with Leanne Jopson, Director of Property Management at Metropole, to answer the five most common questions investors ask her. Leanne and her team speak with hundreds of investors every week, and the same questions keep cropping up, so we unpack those questions and provide you with the answers straight from the front line of property management. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I think you'll find today's discussion could save you money, stress, and sleepless nights. Takeaways · Investors need to ask 'why' before selling properties. · AI is enhancing property management efficiency. · Leases provide a framework for tenant security. · Tenant selection is crucial for long-term success. · Property management is about strategy, not just rent collection. · Understanding market dynamics is essential for investors. · Professional property management can prevent costly mistakes. · Investors should consider the total cost of selling a property. · The average length of tenancy is increasing. · Property management fees vary based on service quality. Chapters 01:04 – Why Investors Are Thinking of Selling 04:08 – Getting Independent Advice Before Selling 09:10 – Are Leases Still Worth It? 13:56 – How AI Is Changing Property Management 18:10 – The Real Cost of Cheap Property Managers
Beyond the Will: Smart Strategies to Gift Wealth to Your Grandchildren with Ken Raiss
In today's show, Ken Raiss and I discuss the intricacies of wealth building and legacy planning. We explore the importance of careful planning to avoid common pitfalls, the role of trusts in estate planning, and the implications of superannuation on wealth transfer. The conversation also covers strategies for gifting wealth, the benefits of investment bonds, and the significance of philanthropy. Finally, we provide actionable steps for individuals looking to start their legacy planning journey. Takeaways · Wealth building requires careful planning to avoid losses. · Timing is crucial in wealth transfer strategies. · Trusts can provide flexibility and tax advantages in estate planning. · Superannuation can complicate wealth transfer if not managed properly. · Gifting wealth during one's lifetime can have tax implications. · Investment bonds can be a tax-effective way to pass on wealth. · Philanthropy should be approached with specificity to ensure impact. · Legacy planning should start early, considering values and timing. · Consulting with financial experts can simplify complex decisions. · It's essential to communicate intentions clearly to avoid family disputes. Chapters 00:00 Building a Legacy: The Importance of Planning 04:30 Wealth Transfer Strategies 09:42 Gifting Wealth During Lifetime 12:16 Superannuation: Friend or Foe? 17:15 Real Estate and Capital Gains Tax
