Property Investment, Success & Money | The Michael Yardney Podcast

The Hidden Marketing Tricks That Make You Say Yes to Debt. With John Dinsmore

Debt is a word that makes most people nervous. We think of it as a burden, something to avoid at all costs. But what if we've been looking at it the wrong way? Today I'm joined by Professor John Dinsmore, marketing expert and author of the fascinating new book The Marketing of Debt. John peels back the layers on how debt is presented, sold, and even "marketed" to us, from credit cards to mortgages to student loans. And more importantly, he helps us understand how to navigate debt without fear, confusion, or shame. Whether you're a property investor, a business owner, or just someone with a credit card in their wallet, this conversation will change the way you think about borrowing money. Takeaways · Debt is often marketed in ways that make it seem less risky. · Understanding debt can lead to better financial decisions. · There are different types of debt: good, bad, and necessary. · Financial literacy is crucial for navigating debt effectively. · Marketing plays a significant role in how debt is perceived. · Younger generations may underestimate the long-term impact of debt. · Reading the fine print is essential when taking on debt. · AI and digital marketing will evolve the way debt is sold. · Strategic borrowing can be beneficial for property investors. · Debt should be approached with caution and awareness. Chapters 02:12 - Why Debt Is Marketed Like Any Other Product 05:58 - Tricks That Make Borrowing Feel Easier Than It Is 09:38 - How Shame, Ignorance and Optimism Trap Us in Bad Debt 13:24 - Good Debt vs Bad Debt: Using Borrowing Strategically 18:40 - AI, Personalization and the Future of Debt Marketing Links and Resources: Professor John Dinsmore – Educator, Speaker, Consultant https://www.johndinsmore.com/ John Dinsmore's book : The Marketing Of Debt. https://www.amazon.com/Marketing-Debt-How-They-Get/dp/1836626010