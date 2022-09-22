Open conversation and discussion around conscious living and parenting inspired by all of my favorite books, resources and of course my own personal experience ... More
Slow Living and Conscious Parenting are Besties, with Madisun Gray
Madisun Gray in the house! If you've ever thought that your life is too crazy, your kids are too wild, and you don't have the patience to truly implement conscious parenting in your lifestyle... We have brought this episode to tell you that maybe none of that is actually true! Perhaps your pace of living and doing and go, go, go-ing is making a conscious awareness to life and parenting impossible for you. Or at the very least, hard. It's time to romanticize your life, from the way your curtains blow in the breeze when you open a window, to the softness of your sweet baby's belly during nap time cuddles... we want you to slow down, to soften, to enjoy. To be here, right now and to take that mindset of richness with you moving forward. Hope you enjoy!Here's where to find us!Madisun Gray on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@MadisunGrayMadi's Incredible Course!https://madisungray.teachable.com/p/wholeheartedThe Mellow Mama on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJKIYRVNQhGQUyUGqBq0D0AMy Parenting Course!www.themellowmama.org
6/15/2023
1:44:29
Am I the Chillest mom Ever? Starter Kit: A conversation on Emotional Regulation
In this episode I discuss how I view emotional regulation and dysregulation as well as how to set yourself up for success as a parent and person.If you find yourself losing it, yelling, or resorting to old habits and patterns that you don't like with your children or spouse, this episode is for you. My Online Course:www.themellowmama.orgInstagram:@themellowmamaTikTok:@themellowmama_Work with [email protected]
6/1/2023
1:00:06
Children Aren't Born with a Worthiness Blueprint, We give it to Them
In this episode I uncover the root issue of almost all uncomfortable circumstances, interactions with our children, with our loved ones, and within ourselves... Self-esteem and our "scale" of lovability that was cultivated for us by our parents and their parents and so on.Let's break down the real definition of self-esteem and how each and every person is deserving of this feeling of worthiness, of value, of lovability along with how to unravel the subconscious need in many of us to seek outward evidence of that within ourselves and prevent our children from ever needing to do the same.
11/11/2022
1:08:51
The Most Unhelpful Parenting Mindset, and the Helpful Shift to Adopt
In this episode we'll go over a simple mindset shift that will dramatically improve your relationship with your children, help you become a more conscious, present individual, and honestly... just enjoy being a parent so much more.For my Course and other Products:www.themellowmama.orgInstagram:@themellowmamaTikTok:@themellowmama_Youtube:The Mellow Mama
10/13/2022
53:17
How do Children of Conscious Parents Learn about Consequences?
Are you concerned that your children need to "Learn their lesson" when they make a mistake or a bad decision? Do you think punitive measures are the best methodology for learning in those moments for our children? Did they work well for us?In this episode I'll help parents really think more deeply about this concept by reflecting on a real-life experience with my almost 5-year-old son this past winter and how my son got a very clear understanding of the consequences of his actions in a healthy way...Thank you so much for listening,XO, MMMy Online Course:https://parenting-and-re-parenting-guide-10.teachable.com/p/parenting-and-re-parenting-guide-1-0Use code: SUBSCRIBER10 for 10% off! My Activity Book for Kids:https://www.themellowmama.org/products/p/something-to-do-activity-hard-coverMy Podcast:Apple Podcasts:https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id1627338093Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/30VcU5rDDPE9QuPlYIcz0BInstagram: @The Mellow Mama TikTok:@themellowmama_