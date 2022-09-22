Slow Living and Conscious Parenting are Besties, with Madisun Gray

Madisun Gray in the house! If you've ever thought that your life is too crazy, your kids are too wild, and you don't have the patience to truly implement conscious parenting in your lifestyle... We have brought this episode to tell you that maybe none of that is actually true! Perhaps your pace of living and doing and go, go, go-ing is making a conscious awareness to life and parenting impossible for you. Or at the very least, hard. It's time to romanticize your life, from the way your curtains blow in the breeze when you open a window, to the softness of your sweet baby's belly during nap time cuddles... we want you to slow down, to soften, to enjoy. To be here, right now and to take that mindset of richness with you moving forward. Hope you enjoy!Here's where to find us!Madisun Gray on YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@MadisunGrayMadi's Incredible Course!https://madisungray.teachable.com/p/wholeheartedThe Mellow Mama on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJKIYRVNQhGQUyUGqBq0D0AMy Parenting Course!www.themellowmama.org