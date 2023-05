122: Change is Coming

We are going on tour!!!! The Mary Trump Show will be recording the podcast live with the #NerdAvengers May 7 - The House Of Blues In Chicago May 9 - Cobbs Comedy Club In San Francisco May 10 - Aladdin Theater In Portland Or May 16 - Gramercy Theatre In New York City Go to politicon.com/tour for tickets. Mary Trump is joined by #NerdAvengers Jen Taub, Jennifer Rubin, and Norm Ornstein for a deep conversation about the deterioration of mental health in our country and the failure of our institutions to work for those who need help the most. In it, they explore how our criminal justice and healthcare systems can be reformed to improve lives across the country, and highlight the places where trailblazers in the field have been finding a way forward. Recommended In This Episode: From Norm: "The Definition Of Insanity" Film From Jennifer Rubin: Jennifer's WaPo Newsletter 'Ask Mary Anything' Email: [email protected] This Week's Guest Norm Ornstein: Twitter | AEI | The Atlantic | Author | Defense of Insanity Documentary Jen Taub: Booked Up Podcast | Twitter | Western New England University School of Law | Website | Author of "Big Dirty Money" Jennifer Rubin: Twitter | WaPo | Author of "Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy From Donald Trump" | Newsletter Get More From Mary Trump: Twitter | Substack | Author of "The Reckoning" & "Too Much and Never Enough"