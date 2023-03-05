‘The Mary Trump Show’ is the essential new podcast hosted by polemicist and best-selling author, Mary Trump, discussing politics, pop culture and everything in ... More
Available Episodes
125: Fighting Fascism w/ #NerdAvengers
#NerdAvengers Danielle Moodie, Jen Taub, Brian Karem, and Charlotte Clymer take over the show to fight against the rise of fascism throughout our institutions. During it, they highlight the government’s failure to work for the people– from veterans to the transgender community– and break down how the Democrats can take the high ground in the upcoming election with inclusive messaging that speaks to us all.
This Week’s Guests:
Danielle Moodie
Jen Taub
Brian Karem
Charlotte Clymer
5/3/2023
59:21
124: Goodbye Tucker
We are going on tour!!!! The Mary Trump Show will be recording the podcast live with the #NerdAvengers
May 7 - The House Of Blues In Chicago
May 9 - Cobbs Comedy Club In San Francisco
May 10 - Aladdin Theater In Portland Or
May 16 - Gramercy Theatre In New York City
Go to politicon.com/tour for tickets.
Mary Trump assembles #NerdAvengers Cliff Schechter, Dahlia Lithwick, Brian Karem, Danielle Moodie, Waj Ali, Norm Ornstein, and Jennifer Rubin to lay out the corruption of the Supreme Court, the fixes it needs, and how to move the cause of civil rights forward. Then, they take on the dangerous influence of monopolistic Right wing media on our politics, celebrate Tucker’s departure from Fox, and explore how to appeal to the next generation.
Support This Week's Sponsor:
Miracle Brand:
Save over 40% or even more and get 3 free towels with your purchase of incredible clean and comfortable bed sheets when you go to trymiracle.com/mary and use promo code: MARY
‘Ask Mary Anything’
Email: [email protected]
This Week’s Guests:
Norm Ornstein
Brian Karem
Danielle Moodie
Jennifer Rubin
Dahlia Lithwick
Wajahat Ali
Cliff Schechter
Get More From Mary Trump:
Twitter | Substack | Author of “The Reckoning” & “Too Much and Never Enough”
4/26/2023
1:06:41
123: They're Foxed
This episode was recorded before the settlement in the Dominion/Fox trial was announced.
Mary Trump summons #NerdAvengers Brian Karem, Danielle Moodie, Norm Ornstein, and Jen Taub to discuss the case Dominion has against Fox News and its political and reputational ramifications. Then, they take on the disastrous gun laws that keep ending in tragedy with a look to legislative solutions before exploring how to build lasting coalitions that will support our values for generations to come.
‘Ask Mary Anything’
Email: [email protected]
This Week’s Guests:
Norm Ornstein
Jen Taub
Brian Karem
Danielle Moodie
Get More From Mary Trump:
Twitter | Substack | Author of “The Reckoning” & “Too Much and Never Enough”
4/19/2023
1:09:52
122: Change is Coming
Mary Trump is joined by #NerdAvengers Jen Taub, Jennifer Rubin, and Norm Ornstein for a deep conversation about the deterioration of mental health in our country and the failure of our institutions to work for those who need help the most. In it, they explore how our criminal justice and healthcare systems can be reformed to improve lives across the country, and highlight the places where trailblazers in the field have been finding a way forward.
Recommended In This Episode:
From Norm:
“The Definition Of Insanity” Film
From Jennifer Rubin:
Jennifer’s WaPo Newsletter
‘Ask Mary Anything’
Email: [email protected]
This Week’s Guest
Norm Ornstein
Jen Taub
Jennifer Rubin
Get More From Mary Trump:
Twitter | Substack | Author of “The Reckoning” & “Too Much and Never Enough”
4/12/2023
1:10:58
121: Arraignment
Mary Trump calls upon #NerdAvengers Dahlia Lithwick, Jennifer Rubin, Brian Karem, and Jen Taub to watch Donald’s arraignment live! They reflect on the historical importance of the moment, examine the charges he faces in NYC and in multiple jurisdictions across the country, and weigh the possible political and legal outcomes. Is this finally the beginning of the end?
‘Ask Mary Anything’
Email: [email protected]
This Week’s Guests
Brian Karem
Jen Taub
Jennifer Rubin
Dahlia Lithwick
Get More From Mary Trump:
Twitter | Substack | Author of “The Reckoning” & “Too Much and Never Enough”
Mary’s unfiltered view on the week’s events leverages her insider knowledge and valued relationships. The podcast will feature special guests each week to join Mary for an in-depth, lively discussion with fun and laughter along the way.