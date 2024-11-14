#93: Comedian AJ Foster: Finding Humor & Gratitude in Life's Everyday Moments
How do you balance gratitude with the drive for more? In this episode, B.I.G Dreamz dives into this question with standup comedian AJ Foster, who’s toured with Jay Pharoah and appeared on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network and MTV. AJ opens up about his journey in comedy, sharing how he finds gratitude even while chasing big ambitions. From the leap of faith into full-time comedy to the people that keep him grounded, AJ reveals how he stays motivated without losing sight of what matters. He talks about transforming life’s challenges into art, balancing contentment with drive, and choosing inner peace over the allure of controversy. Packed with humor and real-life wisdom, this episode offers fresh inspiration to help you find your own balance between gratitude and ambition. “It’s tough to find that balance… trying to appreciate how far you’ve come, but also still having the ambition to keep the goals in sight of all the things you still want to accomplish” - AJ You’ll leave this episode with… Insights on how to be grateful even when you’re striving for more A fresh perspective on how to make ambition and gratitude truly coexist The story of AJ Foster, a comedian who’s appeared on FOX, MTV, and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network A clear definition of gratitude—and how it influences your mindset Ways to show gratitude to yourself instead of being overly self-critical Insights into the people AJ is grateful for and how he stays motivated when times get tough How AJ turns life’s biggest challenges into comedy material The pivotal moment when AJ decided to go all-in on his comedy career A look at AJ’s process for creating and fine-tuning his comedy bits Reflections on AJ’s struggle with greed versus ambition and how inner peace sometimes outweighs the spotlight The Manhood Experiment that will help you step into gratitude ----- Leave a Review: If you enjoyed the show, please leave us an encouraging review and tell us why you loved the show. Remember to click ‘subscribe’ so you get all of our latest episodes. https://ratethispodcast.com/man What is the Manhood Experiment? It’s a weekly podcast where we give you one experiment to level up your mind, career, business, health, relationships and more! For more tips and behind the scenes, follow us on: Instagram @ManhoodExperiment Tiktok @ManhoodExperiment Threads @ManhoodExperiment Submit your questions @ www.manhoodexperiment.com Resources Mentioned: AJ Instagram: @ajfostercomedy
--------
35:44
#92: Celebrating Two Years of the Manhood Experiment: Reflections & Lessons Learned
Two years in—how far have we come, and what’s next? This episode marks a major milestone: the podcast’s two-year anniversary! What started with a microphone, a laptop, and a vision from three Leos has grown into over 100 episodes, diving deep into what it means to be a man in the 21st century. In this special reflection, the guys look back at the past year’s standout moments, favorite episodes, and the lessons they’ve learned—both personally and professionally. And today, it’s all about you, the listener. From the true meaning of appreciation to the guests who made the greatest impact, the guys share what the Manhood Experiment has meant to them. They talk about the value of listening, how to ask the right questions, and what it takes to build trust. If you’re curious about the bold dreams they have for the Manhood Experiment and how they want it to evolve, this episode dives into their vision for what’s next and the legacy they’re building. “This podcast is a place to explore what it means to be a man in this 21st century” - B.I.G. Dreamz You’ll leave this episode with… A look back at how the podcast began and the vision that sparked it The deeper meaning and purpose behind the Manhood Experiment The guys views on what it means to be a man at this stage of life Reflections on the past year’s most powerful and unforgettable moments The guys’ top two favorite episodes from Season 2 and what made them special The biggest lessons they’ve gained, both personally and professionally The guests who left the strongest impressions on them How preparing each episode has shaped their growth and perspective Tips on how truly listening and asking the right questions can transform your connections What it takes to build trust with the people around you How to approach life expecting a “yes” and why this mindset matters The bold vision they have for the future of the Manhood Experiment and the growth they’re aiming for Leave a Review: If you enjoyed the show, please leave us an encouraging review and tell us why you loved the show. Remember to click ‘subscribe’ so you get all of our latest episodes. https://ratethispodcast.com/man What is the Manhood Experiment? It’s a weekly podcast where we give you one experiment to level up your mind, career, business, health, relationships and more! For more tips and behind the scenes, follow us on: Instagram @ManhoodExperiment Tiktok @ManhoodExperiment Threads @ManhoodExperiment Submit your questions @ www.manhoodexperiment.com Resources Mentioned: #67: How You Can Live 10x Bolder Than You Are Right Now with 7-Figure Motivational Speaker Cesar Rodriguez - https://link.chtbl.com/eDYEklNL #90: Want to Level Up Your Dating Game? Expert Dating Coach Gracie Pleschourt Tells You How - https://link.chtbl.com/ZfxHRSF8 #75: From Dreams to Reality: Travel Hacks & Tips with Seasoned Traveler Jacki Mercer - https://link.chtbl.com/68JBvauB 9 Powerful Books to Inspire, Move, & Transform You - https://link.chtbl.com/EUxIT3Yc Navigating Change: 4 Practical Tools for Unexpected or Expected Transitions in Your Life - https://link.chtbl.com/cpOYweNt The Art of Bouncing Back: An Interview with Darleen 'Coach Dar' Santore, Best-Selling Author & Mental Conditioning Coach to Elite Athletes - https://link.chtbl.com/e7Z7mVjm
--------
43:02
#91: Inside J Dragon’s Ironman Journey—The Ultimate Test of Endurance
What drives someone to take on an Ironman? In this episode, J Dragon shares his journey of completing Ironman 70.3 North Carolina—a goal he set out to conquer just three months ago. From signing up to crossing the finish line, he breaks down the realities of training: the early mornings, the nutrition adjustments, and the mindset shifts needed to tackle each part of the race. J Dragon dives into the mental battles he faced during each leg of the race, from overcoming nerves at the swim to pushing through painful cramps on the run. He shares the fears he conquered, the goals he set, and the thrill of crossing that finish line. Plus, hear his biggest takeaways on training, mindset, and the lessons that stay with you long after the race is over. This episode is packed with insights that just might inspire you to take on a challenge of your own. “It’s crazy how the body adapts, and it’s like any challenge in life, you become bigger than those challenges” - J Dragon You’ll leave this episode with… Inspiration from J Dragon’s Ironman journey and insights on what it takes to tackle a challenge like this A breakdown of what it’s like to sign up, train, and mentally prepare for an Ironman An in-depth look at the “70.3” distance and what’s involved in completing Ironman North Carolina 70.3 The power of setting a bold goal and the impact it can have on your mindset A look at what motivated J Dragon to take on this extreme challenge, and how you can find your own motivation to push your limits A firsthand look at race day: from early wake-ups and nutrition to the electric atmosphere What it’s like to tackle each leg of an Ironman and how you can push through physical limits Insight into the biggest benefits of endurance sports and how they can change your life Tips from J Dragon’s experience on staying resilient, from pushing through painful cramps to overcoming his fear of the swim Mental strategies J Dragon used to stay focused under pressure, from race-day nerves to tackling unexpected setbacks Lessons J Dragon learned that can help you approach your own challenges with a strong mental game The Manhood Experiment of the week to inspire you to step out of your comfort zone ----- Leave a Review: If you enjoyed the show, please leave us an encouraging review and tell us why you loved the show. Remember to click ‘subscribe’ so you get all of our latest episodes. https://ratethispodcast.com/man What is the Manhood Experiment? It’s a weekly podcast where we give you one experiment to level up your mind, career, business, health, relationships and more! For more tips and behind the scenes, follow us on: Instagram @ManhoodExperiment Tiktok @ManhoodExperiment Threads @ManhoodExperiment Submit your questions @ www.manhoodexperiment.com
--------
40:13
#90: Want to Level Up Your Dating Game? Expert Dating Coach Gracie Pleschourt Tells You How
Resources Mentioned: Gracie Pleschourt's Social Media Instagram (@datingwithgracie) Tiktok (@datingwithgracie) Two ways men can work with Gracie: Option 1: Dating Profile Audit Book your 1:1 call with Gracie and she will review your dating profile with you & help make it stand out/get more matches with attractive women. www.self-madeu.com/offers/nqzUHubv/checkout Option 2: Dating With Gracie Membership With this membership you will have personalized 1:1 on-going support for as long as you need with Gracie. It includes monthly 1:1 coaching sessions with Gracie, access to on demand dating courses on how to approach/meet/connect with women, a place to ask me questions 24/7, access to daily group calls, 50% off any additional 60 minute 1:1 coaching sessions. https://www.skool.com/dating/about ----- Struggling to crack the code of modern dating? It might not be as tricky as you think. In this episode, the guys sit down with dating expert and life coach Gracie Pleschourt, who specializes in helping single men build confidence in the dating world and form meaningful relationships. Whether you're re-entering the dating scene or looking to level up your approach, Gracie delivers actionable advice on everything from optimizing your dating profile to mastering the first date. She shares bold strategies to help men cut through the noise of the crowded online dating world and build real, authentic connections. But this episode isn’t just for men—it offers hope for anyone feeling stuck or frustrated with dating. Gracie shares her journey into coaching, her approach to handling awkward moments on a first date, and tips on where to meet women beyond dating apps. With hundreds of thousands of followers across social media, Gracie is on a mission to transform the dating experience for men. Hear the worst dating advice she’s ever heard, along with real-life success stories and strategies to help you navigate the dating world with confidence. “If she feels really good when she’s out with you, when she’s talking to you… that’s what we’re going for” - Gracie You’ll leave this episode with… Gracie’s story of how she became a dating coach and began helping men navigate the online dating world Strategies to help you navigate the modern dating scene with confidence Gracie’s top recommendations for the best dating apps and how to use them Tips to help you optimize your dating profile and stand out from the crowd Insights on how you can make authentic connections both online and offline Actionable advice on how you can approach and structure a successful first date How to shift your mindset and overcome dating fears What you can say in your first messages to spark real connections Ways to move past rejection and grow from it How to smoothly ask for a second date and the best way to approach it Tips to help you overcome awkward moments during dates Where you can meet people outside of dating apps ----- Leave a Review: If you enjoyed the show, please leave us an encouraging review and tell us why you loved the show. Remember to click ‘subscribe’ so you get all of our latest episodes. https://ratethispodcast.com/man What is the Manhood Experiment? It’s a weekly podcast where we give you one experiment to level up your mind, career, business, health, relationships and more! For more tips and behind the scenes, follow us on: Instagram @ManhoodExperiment Tiktok @ManhoodExperiment Threads @ManhoodExperiment Submit your questions @ www.manhoodexperiment.com
--------
1:10:53
#89: From Risk to Reward: The Founders of Supreme Nutrition on Building a Business with Heart
How do you build a successful business while creating something truly unique? In this episode, J Dragon sits down with Dave Olit and Luke Rimkus, the dynamic duo behind Supreme Nutrition, to explore their inspiring founder’s journey. They share how they transformed a simple supplement shop into a thriving brand with six locations, building more than just a business but a loyal community and motivated team along the way. Uncover the effort behind their success, from overcoming challenges to the relentless hustle that built this thriving business. Tune in to hear how Dave and Luke turned rejection into a tool for personal growth, their leadership strategies, and the unique culture they've created within their stores. From running clubs with over 5,000 participants to empowering employees to become store owners, these guys are redefining how to build a business that ignites passion in their team and drives community impact. This episode is packed with insights into what it takes to build a brand that resonates with people and leaves a lasting impression. “Act like you’re the owner, and one day you will be” - Dave You’ll leave this episode with… Insights into the inspiring founders' journey of Supreme Nutrition and what sets their business apart The story of how Dave transitioned from building over 60 stores for another business to taking the leap and branching off on his own Luke’s inspiring path from driving Ubers in college to breaking free of expectations and building a thriving business How you can turn rejection into a character building experience How they create brand loyalty with an inside look at their company culture and leadership style How they empower their employees by giving them ownership of their stores The two core values that drive every Supreme Nutrition store before opening The risks involved in leaving a secure job to pursue a business venture and the hustle it took to make it succeed The process behind hiring and training top-tier employees who align with their vision What it’s like to walk into a Supreme Nutrition store and the unique experience they offer customers The Manhood Experiment of the week that will push you to take that first step and build unstoppable momentum toward what scares you ----- Leave a Review: If you enjoyed the show, please leave us an encouraging review and tell us why you loved the show. Remember to click ‘subscribe’ so you get all of our latest episodes. https://ratethispodcast.com/man What is the Manhood Experiment? It’s a weekly podcast where we give you one experiment to level up your mind, career, business, health, relationships and more! For more tips and behind the scenes, follow us on: Instagram @ManhoodExperiment Tiktok @ManhoodExperiment Threads @ManhoodExperiment Submit your questions @ www.manhoodexperiment.com Resources Mentioned: Supreme Nutrition -www.supremenutritionusa.com
We are often distracted in life and never really dive deep into the real foundation of self improvement, goal achieving, and wellbeing.
-
Join our team of experts every week as we discuss the real facets of manhood. Topics like: How to develop more self esteem, self love, deeper relationships. How to improve our wellbeing, mental toughness, resilience, and productivity. How to develop critical skills, become better leaders, expand our careers/business, create financial security and contribute to a greater cause.
-
Our mission is to help you get unstuck and achieve your fullest potential and be better lovers, fathers, husbands and leaders.