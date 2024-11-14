#90: Want to Level Up Your Dating Game? Expert Dating Coach Gracie Pleschourt Tells You How

Struggling to crack the code of modern dating? It might not be as tricky as you think. In this episode, the guys sit down with dating expert and life coach Gracie Pleschourt, who specializes in helping single men build confidence in the dating world and form meaningful relationships. Whether you're re-entering the dating scene or looking to level up your approach, Gracie delivers actionable advice on everything from optimizing your dating profile to mastering the first date. She shares bold strategies to help men cut through the noise of the crowded online dating world and build real, authentic connections. But this episode isn't just for men—it offers hope for anyone feeling stuck or frustrated with dating. Gracie shares her journey into coaching, her approach to handling awkward moments on a first date, and tips on where to meet women beyond dating apps. With hundreds of thousands of followers across social media, Gracie is on a mission to transform the dating experience for men. Hear the worst dating advice she's ever heard, along with real-life success stories and strategies to help you navigate the dating world with confidence. "If she feels really good when she's out with you, when she's talking to you… that's what we're going for" - Gracie You'll leave this episode with… Gracie's story of how she became a dating coach and began helping men navigate the online dating world Strategies to help you navigate the modern dating scene with confidence Gracie's top recommendations for the best dating apps and how to use them Tips to help you optimize your dating profile and stand out from the crowd Insights on how you can make authentic connections both online and offline Actionable advice on how you can approach and structure a successful first date How to shift your mindset and overcome dating fears What you can say in your first messages to spark real connections Ways to move past rejection and grow from it How to smoothly ask for a second date and the best way to approach it Tips to help you overcome awkward moments during dates Where you can meet people outside of dating apps