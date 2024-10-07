Ukraine must have existed as a society and polity on 23 February 2022, else Ukrainians would not have collectively resisted Russian invasion the next day. What...

Class 19 brings additional reminders of the impact Poland had on the formation of the Ukrainian state. Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin Professor of History at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. He speaks five and reads ten European languages.

What can be that breaking point in a person's life? Class 20 brings us to Maidan and the Self-Understanding that resulted. Guest lecturer is Marci Shore, Associate Professor of History at Yale University. Marci Shore, Ukrainian Night: An Intimate History of Revolution, New Haven: Yale University Press, 2018.

Class 21 features guest lecturer, Professor Arne Westad, comparing Russian imperialism with other empires in recent centuries.

Class 22 brings us closer to the modern day and looks at the role of culture.

How does all this tie together? Class 23 brings the effects of the past century of imperialism into sharp focus.

About The Making of Modern Ukraine

