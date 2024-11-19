The Look Back: Host Keith Newman talks with amazing Entrepreneurs and Influencers on "Their Journey"

The Look Back sits down with Walt Mossberg, Founder of Recode, Code Conference and All Things Digital team @Wall Street Journal

The Dean of the Personal Technology product review was Walt Mossberg and now he joins The Look Back and reviews his early days in journalism to the transition into the most followed column @WallStreetJournal that instantly became a MUST READ for everyone in the PC industry. Walt shares his approach to proper product reviews and also reflects on his work on All Things Digital and ReCode, home of the famous Code Conference he ran with Kara Swisher. Currently Walt is serving on the Board of News Literacy Project https://newslit.org/ - working with educators and journalists to give students the skills they need to discern fact from fiction and to know what to trust! (please review the site as they need donations). Help Journalism Stay Free! (now more than ever)