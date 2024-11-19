The Look Back: Host Keith Newman talks with amazing Entrepreneurs and Influencers on "Their Journey"

The Look Back sits down with Walt Mossberg, Founder of Recode, Code Conference and All Things Digital team @Wall Street Journal
The Dean of the Personal Technology product review was Walt Mossberg and now he joins The Look Back and reviews his early days in journalism to the transition into the most followed column @WallStreetJournal that instantly became a MUST READ for everyone in the PC industry.
Walt shares his approach to proper product reviews and also reflects on his work on All Things Digital and ReCode, home of the famous Code Conference he ran with Kara Swisher. Currently Walt is serving on the Board of News Literacy Project https://newslit.org/ - working with educators and journalists to give students the skills they need to discern fact from fiction and to know what to trust! (please review the site as they need donations). Help Journalism Stay Free! (now more than ever)
50:44
Nolan Bushnell
On the 50th Anniversary of the e-game Pong, from Atari, The Look Back on the Tech Startup Network welcomed legendary entrepreneur Nolan Bushnell to the podcast. Here from an amazing entrepreneur share his journey and how he views the opportunities in gaming and AI today and the skills required to become a truly successful entrepreneur. Give a listen and share with a fellow entrepreneur and founder.
26:03
Jim Hamilton
The Look Back welcomes Jim Hamilton to the program. Jim came out of the Tandy workshop back in the day, probably most known for its Radio Shack stores, which Charles Tandy and Team bought in 1962 for $300K and grew to 8000 stores. He was also an exec with Tandy offshoots Computer City and Incredible Universe - and efforts like Motorola Mobility, Get It Now.gr, and PowerMat. He's been a Professor of Entrepreneurship for the past 8 years at the University of Dallas and shares some wonderful stories from the PC era and lessons for today's entrepreneurs.
29:37
Laura McCann
Laura McCann is the Founder, CEO and Chief Mood Builder of Adoratherapy, a vertical brand disrupting the aromatherapy category. The former actress and artist turned master brand builder and multi-channel marketer, shares her personal journey that has led her to many exciting (and successful pivots) that provide useful instruction to entrepreneurs across many industries. Please listen and share!
28:49
Special Episode: Chalk Talk with Executive Recruiter to the Startups and Stars Max Shapiro and Host Keith Newman
Max founded PeopleConnect in 2000 to help early-stage co's find top talent across technology, biotech, cleantech, apps, services, medical devices, and consumer products. PeopleConnect provides traditional contingency searches. Other ongoing projects I’m involved in that also support the startup community:
● Angel Investor and member of Keiretsu Forum since 2001
● Co-founder of Runway Innovation Hub
● Creator & Producer of PitchForce
PitchForce is a weekly pitch event for early stage companies with a panel of establish angel investors and CEO's.
About The Look Back: Host Keith Newman talks with amazing Entrepreneurs and Influencers on "Their Journey"
