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35 episodes
35 - Public Law Conference 2026: Part 3 with Sir Jeffrey Jowell KC, Lord Burnett of Maldon, Thomas de la Mare KC, Charlotte Kilroy KC and Naina Patel KC07/09/2026 | 33 mins.Welcome to episode 35 of The Litigation Podcast. In this episode, Lord Burnett of Maldon presents highlights from Session 3 of the Public Law Conference 2026, with Sir Jeffrey Jowell KC, Thomas de la Mare KC, Charlotte Kilroy KC and Naina Patel KC discussing the rule of law.
If you haven't already, listen to Part 1 with Hanif Mussa KC, Tom Leary, Daniel Cashman, Flora Robertson & Rayan Fakhoury and Part 2 with Hanif Mussa KC, Iain Steele, Tom Coates, Rachel Jones & Tom Lowenthal.
34 - Public Law Conference 2026: Part 2 with Hanif Mussa KC, Iain Steele, Tom Coates, Rachel Jones and Tom Lowenthal07/02/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Welcome to episode 34 of The Litigation Podcast.
In this episode, Hanif Mussa KC presents recorded highlights from Session 2 of the Public Law Conference 2026.
Tom Coates discusses interim relief in judicial review: principles and practice.
Tom Lowenthal examines Duty of Candour.
Iain Steele discusses the latest on delay.
Rachel Jones discusses practice and procedure, with some updates from the Administrative Court.
If you haven't already, listen to Part 1 with Hanif Mussa KC, Tom Leary, Daniel Cashman, Flora Robertson & Rayan Fakhoury and stay tuned for Part 3 with Sir Jeffrey Jowell KC, Thomas de la Mare KC, Charlotte Kilroy KC & Naina Patel KC!
33 - Public Law Conference 2026: Part 1 with Hanif Mussa KC, Flora Robertson, Daniel Cashman, Tom Leary and Rayan Fakhoury06/25/2026 | 58 mins.Welcome to episode 33 of The Litigation Podcast.
In this episode, Hanif Mussa KC presents recorded highlights from Session 1 of the Public Law Conference 2026.
Flora Robertson discusses automated decision making in public law.
Daniel Cashman explores the availability and scope of judicial review of a public body’s private law decision-making.
Rayan Fakhoury examines international Law and Judicial Review.
Tom Leary discusses deference and Margin of Appreciation.
Stay tuned for Part 2 with Iain Steele, Tom Coates, Tom Lowenthal & Rachel Jones and Part 3 with Sir Jeffrey Jowell KC, Thomas de la Mare KC, Charlotte Kilroy KC & Naina Patel KC!
32 – Commercial Breakfast Briefing March 2026 with Andrew George KC, Luka Krsljanin, Antonia Eklund and Grant Kynaston03/19/2026 | 49 mins.The Blackstone Commercial Breakfast Briefing returns for its first outing of 2026.
In this episode, Luka Krsljanin first takes an in-depth look at recent developments in primary, vicarious and accessory liability in the context of fraud claims. Keeping him company over the croissants, Antonia Eklund highlights the recent landmark decision in Municipo de Mariana v BHP & ors. (the Brazilian Dam case) whilst Grant Kynaston examines the significance of the Privy Council’s decision concerning the need for subjective awareness of representations in the tort of deceit - Credit Suisse Life (Bermuda) v Ivanishvili & ors. Andrew George KC polices proceedings from the Chair.
- Welcome to episode 31 of the Litigation Podcast: Mediation: Voluntary and Involuntary.
In the first in a series of short podcasts on mediation, Mark Shaw KC and Jane Mulcahy KC remind us of the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) and share thoughts on how mediation can be a powerful tool in even the most contentious and combative case.
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About The Litigation Podcast
We are excited to announce the launch of Blackstone Chambers’ The Litigation Podcast. This podcast will examine trends and emerging areas of disputes across the full spectrum of Blackstone’s areas of expertise, including commercial, employment and public/regulatory law.Podcast website
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