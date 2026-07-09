The Blackstone Commercial Breakfast Briefing returns for its first outing of 2026.

In this episode, Luka Krsljanin first takes an in-depth look at recent developments in primary, vicarious and accessory liability in the context of fraud claims. Keeping him company over the croissants, Antonia Eklund highlights the recent landmark decision in Municipo de Mariana v BHP & ors. (the Brazilian Dam case) whilst Grant Kynaston examines the significance of the Privy Council’s decision concerning the need for subjective awareness of representations in the tort of deceit - Credit Suisse Life (Bermuda) v Ivanishvili & ors. Andrew George KC polices proceedings from the Chair.