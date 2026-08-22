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The Life Without School Podcast
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The Life Without School Podcast

Stark Raving Dad
EducationKids & Family
The Life Without School Podcast
Latest episode

62 episodes

  • The Life Without School Podcast

    Why school is failing more children than ever

    06/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    A lot of parents are sensing that the gap between school and the real world has become very large. But many are having a hard time pulling all the threads together to work out why that gap feels so vast, and what the impact on their children might end ...
  • The Life Without School Podcast

    Why school is failing more children than ever

    06/21/2026 | 58 mins.
    A lot of parents are sensing that the gap between school and the real world has become very large. But many are having a hard time pulling all the threads together to work out why that gap feels so vast, and what the impact on their children might end up being if they ignore it. In this episode, I’m going to put words to why formal education has been now disrupted forever.

    For regular encouragement and support just like this, including weekly research-backed episodes to help you design and live your best possible life outside school, sign up to my full Life Without School Collection right here: https://www.starkravingdadblog.com/support-my-work-while-i-support-you/
  • The Life Without School Podcast

    When Our Unschooler Tried School

    01/15/2026 | 40 mins.
    What actually happens when an unschooler decides they want to try school? In this episode, I’m sharing the story of our 9-year-old daughter choosing to go to school. Before that day, she had never once stepped into a classroom. I talk about why we agre...
  • The Life Without School Podcast

    When Our Unschooler Tried School

    01/15/2026 | 40 mins.
    What actually happens when an unschooler decides they want to try school?
    In this episode, I’m sharing the story of our 9-year-old daughter choosing to go to school. Before that day, she had never once stepped into a classroom. I talk about why we agreed to it. How we prepared. What the transition into a classroom was actually like. How she went socially. What happened academically. What sort of overall impact it had on her. And whether, in the end, it lasted.
    If you’ve ever found yourself wondering whether school might be “worth a try”, or you have a child asking about it and no real sense of how that would play out, this episode will give you a grounded, objective, lived perspective from the inside.
    For regular encouragement and support just like this, including weekly research-backed episodes to help you design and live your best possible life outside school, sign up to my full Life Without School Collection right here: https://www.starkravingdadblog.com/support-my-work-while-i-support-you/
  • The Life Without School Podcast

    Why home educating is the most important work there is

    08/05/2025 | 25 mins.
    I want to put something to you. If you’ve chosen to home educate your children - whatever form that takes, however structured or unstructured you are - there’s a good chance you’re not valuing yourself, or your role, nearly as much as you should. And I...
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About The Life Without School Podcast
The Life Without School Podcast is your grounded, research-backed companion for homeschooling, unschooling, and raising your kids outside the system. Hosted by Issy (aka Stark Raving Dad), a home educating dad of four, each episode offers clear, honest guidance to help you build a life that works - for your child, and for you.
Podcast website
EducationKids & FamilyParenting

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