"The Liberty Lake Snowplow Show" - with Stephen Reichert (Episode 44: 11/26/2024)
In the 2nd part of our "Trilogy of Winter Safety" shows, meet Streets Crew lead Stephen Reichert as he takes the driver's seat and delves into all the details about Liberty Lake's snowplowing operations. Learn about the rigs, the resources, the routines -- and some expert tips you can use about driving on wintry roads.
--------
22:26
"Home Safety for Holiday Meal Gatherings" - with SVFD Deputy Chief Brett Anderson (Episode 43: 11/13/2024)
It's part one of our "Trilogy of Winter Safety" shows! Brett Anderson, the deputy chief of prevention with the Spokane Valley Department, has prepared a feast of highly useful information that can help you have a fire-free and injury-free meal gathering at your home during this winter. You'll learn about some things to avoid in the kitchen, as well as some tips regarding your fireplace, your entryway, and even the front side of your home. And, ahead of the main course, you'll find out some general things you may not have known about your local fire department.
--------
18:50
"All About the Friends of the Library" - with Marsha Binder and Sue Hamblet (Episode 42: 10/21/2024)
Beyond the used book sales and the Summer Soiree, what does the Friends of the Liberty Lake Municipal Library do ... and how exactly does that organization's work enhance the offerings at the city's library? Learn all that and more about this group as Sue Hamblet and Marsha Binder return to the microphone to share "All About the Friends of the Library."
--------
18:29
"The 2024 Community Satisfaction Survey" - with city administrator Mark McAvoy (Episode 41: 10/9/2024)
How satisfied are Liberty Lake's residents about their life and the quality of services in the city -- and what factors are influencing those levels of satisfaction? City administrator Mark McAvoy has some of the results of the 2024 Community Satisfaction Survey, including details on how this survey came about and how the results will be used by city leaders.
--------
24:12
"School Safety for 2024-25" - with LLPD Officer Dave Howard (Episode 40: 9/23/2024)
Dave Howard of the Liberty Lake Police Department takes you into what he does as the school resource officer for Liberty Lake's schools in the Central Valley School District and shares some trends in student safety he's noticed since he moved into that role during the spring of 2023. Plus, he relays some important tips that can help parents promote the well-being of the school student in their household.
The Liberty Lake Deep Dive is the city podcast for Liberty Lake, Washington, that spotlights the people, programs, events, and life of the city's community. Originating from the "vast broadcast studios of City Hall," each interview-format installment focuses on sharing information about a specific topic or person ... while offering moments of random humor along the way. Episodes are released about twice a month.