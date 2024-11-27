"All About the Friends of the Library" - with Marsha Binder and Sue Hamblet (Episode 42: 10/21/2024)

Beyond the used book sales and the Summer Soiree, what does the Friends of the Liberty Lake Municipal Library do ... and how exactly does that organization's work enhance the offerings at the city's library? Learn all that and more about this group as Sue Hamblet and Marsha Binder return to the microphone to share "All About the Friends of the Library."