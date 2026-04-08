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The Legal Academy

Orin Kerr
Government
The Legal Academy
Latest episode

16 episodes

  • The Legal Academy

    Ep. 16: Reflections

    09/14/2020 | 37 mins.
    This is the last episode of The Legal Academy, offering reflections about the season from the host, Orin Kerr.
  • The Legal Academy

    Ep. 15: Brian Leiter

    08/31/2020 | 58 mins.
    This week's guest is Brian Leiter, the Karl N. Llewellyn Professor of Jurisprudence at the University of Chicago Law School and the force behind the Leiter Rankings and Brian Leiter's Law School Reports. Topics include law school hiring trends, what it takes to hire top faculty, the role of law school rankings & the US News, and the hiring market in the COVID19 era
  • The Legal Academy

    Ep. 14: Beth Wilensky

    08/26/2020 | 54 mins.
    This week's show is about legal writing programs. Our guest is Beth Wilensky, Clinical Professor of Law in the Legal Practice Program at the University of Michigan Law School. Topics include the role of legal writing programs in law schools; how legal writing programs are structured; hiring and promotion of legal writing professors; scholarship and job security among legal writing professors, and questions of equity and fairness in salary and prestige.
  • The Legal Academy

    Ep. 13: Kristin Henning

    08/20/2020 | 51 mins.
    This week's guest is Professor Kristin Henning, the Agnes N. Williams Research Professor and Director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic of the Georgetown University Law Center. This week is all about clinical legal education. Topics include the role of law school clinics, hiring and promoting clinical faculty, the convergence between clinical and "podium" faculty, and how schools should choose among possible clinics.
  • The Legal Academy

    Ep. 12: Nicola Lacey

    08/12/2020 | 45 mins.
    The guest this week is Nicola Lacey, the School Professor of Law, Gender and Social Policy at the London School of Economics.. This week focuses on legal education in England and how legal academia n England is different from legal academia in the United States. Topics include the structure of legal education, the backgrounds and research agendas of British legal academics, and the government regulations that law professors in England encounter.

    Music: www.bensound.com
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About The Legal Academy
The Legal Academy is a show about law professors hosted by Professor Orin Kerr of the University of California, Berkeley Law School. It covers legal scholarship, the hiring market, teaching, and everything else that law professors care about. Every week features an interview with a leading law professor. More about Orin Kerr at www.OrinKerr.com
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