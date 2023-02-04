Hackers, North Korea and billions of dollars. Lazarus returns – in fact, the criminals never went away. Pyongyang denies involvement. Season 2 begins at an ATM,... More
S2.5 ‘Olympic Destroyer’
Hackers attack the Winter Olympics, during the opening ceremony in South Korea. Who is responsible? Fingers point to North Korea but it has joined forces with its neighbour and even sent a team. Why would they want to sabotage it? What’s going on?
4/23/2023
25:58
S2.4 Fire and fury
"Something was collapsing inside me.” A top North Korean diplomat questions his commitment to the regime. And an adventure ends in tragedy for the American student, Otto Warmbier. We hear from the doctor who joined the mission to bring him home from Pyongyang.
4/16/2023
44:22
S2.3 Hushpuppi
A social media influencer is laundering cash for the hackers. Hushpuppi has expensive tastes and a luxury lifestyle. His paymasters? The dark web fraudster, Big Boss and the Lazarus Group cyber criminals, with alleged links to North Korea. Law enforcement is closing in.
4/9/2023
39:17
S2.2 Big Boss
The hackers turn to the dark web and enlist an eager new recruit. “Big Boss” is key to the ATM heist but who is he? Meanwhile, the police in India continue to investigate and make arrests.
4/2/2023
32:36
S2.1 Jackpotting
Millions of dollars are stolen from ATMs at the same time in 28 countries. An army of money mules stuff the cash into bags. Do they know who they are really working for? In just over two hours, the thieves take nearly $14 million - all from the accounts of Cosmos Bank in India. The hackers are back!
3/26/2023
37:07
About The Lazarus Heist
Hackers, North Korea and billions of dollars. Lazarus returns – in fact, the criminals never went away. Pyongyang denies involvement. Season 2 begins at an ATM, possibly near you.