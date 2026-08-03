A Moscow film company becomes entangled in the hunt for a gang of hackers. An unsuspecting script writer is approached about an intriguing project. As he sits in a meeting, held high up in a city skyscraper, he has no idea just how close he’s getting to the story he’s being asked to tell. At the heart of it all, Stern, an alleged criminal mastermind whose business is booming and bears a name that will become feared worldwide. The name is Conti.

War breaks out in Ukraine leading to a within Conti and jaw dropping consequences. Having operated in the shadows, a huge leak exposes their operation for all to see. The world’s law enforcement are on the case and Conti are on the run. They stage one last unbelievable hack and unleash their ransomware on the entire country of Costa Rica. Coupled with Covid-19, the hack will bring the Costa Rican government to a standstill.

About Cyber Hack

About Cyber Hack

About Cyber Hack

They steal billions: Cyber Hack investigates the alleged cyber gangs and the heists and hacks they’re accused of carrying out. No one is said to be safe. From Hollywood studios, to international banks, from crypto exchanges to hospitals and diamond companies, law enforcement agencies say they cause chaos around the globe. Who will be next? And where is the money going?Latest season: A global campaign of cybercrime nets a ruthless gang of hackers millions of dollars but leaves hospitals helpless, businesses on the brink and a country on its knees. That’s until an act of apparent revenge exposes a giant trove of their secret communications.Previously on Cyber Hack: Evil Corp. The Russian Evil Corp is accused of being a family crime gang, responsible for stealing hundreds of millions of dollars. Law enforcement agencies say they are “the most pervasive cybercrime group to ever have operated”. No one is off limits – not even a group of nuns in Chicago.The Lazarus Heist. This hacking group is said to be behind the biggest crypto heist in history, stealing billions of dollars in the process. Investigators blame North Korea’s state-backed hackers The Lazarus Group, and say the stolen money is being used to finance its nuclear weapons and missile development programs. Pyongyang denies involvement. Among the Lazarus Group’s many targets are Hollywood’s Sony Entertainment and the Bank of Bangladesh. ATMs are cleaned out of money, while its operatives live double lives in a hacker hotel. But where does the money trail lead?