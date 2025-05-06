278: 5 Powerful Shifts That Will Change How You Feel (Backed by Science) with Dr. Judith Joseph

What if the key to your happiness isn't chasing a perfect life—but learning to collect daily points of joy? In this episode, Dr. Judith Joseph shares the science behind how we feel and introduces the 5Vs—a framework to help you reclaim your joy, validate your emotions, and reconnect with your true self. She breaks down why high-functioning depression often goes unnoticed, and how we can shift our beliefs, honor our needs, and design lives that actually feel good. Dr. Judith Joseph is a board certified psychiatrist and researcher who specializes in mental health and trauma. Her debut book, High Functioning: Overcome Your Hidden Depression and Reclaim Your Joy, is the first of its kind on high functioning depression. TIMESTAMPS 1:54 Dr. Judith's Journey Into Mental Health 3:34 The Aha Moment That Changed Everything 6:23 What Depression Really Means 12:08 High-Functioning Depression 14:49 Preventing Emotional Burnout 17:32 The 5 V's Methodology 29:19 Becoming More Joyful 33:27 The Science Of Happiness 38:26 Dealing With Loved Ones 43:37 Dr. Judith's Approach To Life 53:02 Final Message