279: Energy Mastery: Unlock Your Confidence & Express Your True Self with Ariel Niu
What if you could master your energy and experience more authentic, balanced interactions with others? In this episode, we explore the power of becoming aware of your energy to help you navigate social situations with ease. You'll learn practical tips to stay grounded and present, allowing you to show up as your true self in every moment.
Ariel Niu is a thought leader on self and social dynamics through demonstrations on presence, delivery, and energy mastery. Through a blend of practical insights and spiritual principles, Ariel empowers individuals to balance their inner and outer worlds to better interact with themselves and others. Her mission is to show the world that energy is everything, helping others elevate their lives through intention, breathing, and balance.
2:01 – Ariel’s Journey Into Energy And Social Dynamics
7:28 – Social Dynamics And Energy Basics
10:10 – Inner Vs. Outer Energy
14:10 – The Trifecta Formula
23:22 – Self-Love And Energy Mastery
30:07 – Confidence And Charisma
40:42 – Alert Nonchalance
50:15 – Ariel’s Meditation Practice
57:49 – Final Thoughts
278: 5 Powerful Shifts That Will Change How You Feel (Backed by Science) with Dr. Judith Joseph
What if the key to your happiness isn’t chasing a perfect life—but learning to collect daily points of joy? In this episode, Dr. Judith Joseph shares the science behind how we feel and introduces the 5Vs—a framework to help you reclaim your joy, validate your emotions, and reconnect with your true self. She breaks down why high-functioning depression often goes unnoticed, and how we can shift our beliefs, honor our needs, and design lives that actually feel good.
Dr. Judith Joseph is a board certified psychiatrist and researcher who specializes in mental health and trauma. Her debut book, High Functioning: Overcome Your Hidden Depression and Reclaim Your Joy, is the first of its kind on high functioning depression.
1:54 Dr. Judith’s Journey Into Mental Health
3:34 The Aha Moment That Changed Everything
6:23 What Depression Really Means
12:08 High-Functioning Depression
14:49 Preventing Emotional Burnout
17:32 The 5 V’s Methodology
29:19 Becoming More Joyful
33:27 The Science Of Happiness
38:26 Dealing With Loved Ones
43:37 Dr. Judith’s Approach To Life
53:02 Final Message
277: The Alter Ego Method That Will Make You Unstoppable with Todd Herman
What if you could reinvent yourself and unlock your full potential by stepping into a powerful alter ego? In this episode, Todd Herman explores how creating an alter ego can help you shift your identity, mindset, and behaviors for success. He shares how this method enables individuals to overcome self-doubt and break through limitations. By using specific tools and frameworks, anyone can transform their approach to challenges and become the person they aspire to be.
Todd Herman is an author, performance advisor, and entrepreneur. For 22 years, his training company, Herman Performance Systems, has focused on helping achievers and ambitious people in sports & business achieve wildly outrageous goals while enjoying the process. Todd’s company provides a suite of programs serving Olympic athletes, Entrepreneurs and Leaders. His program, 90 Day Year, a performance system designed to create remarkable results for business owners, has won the Stevie Award for 'Global Leadership & Skill Development Program of the Year’, twice.
2:32 Todd’s Journey
6:11 Laying the Foundation
8:59 How to Build Momentum
11:50 The Alter Ego Concept Explained
19:25 Advice for Those Struggling
27:06 Overcoming Resistance
31:27 Creating Your Alter Ego
42:54 The 90-Day Program
49:03 Balancing Compassion & Toughness
53:19 What Needs to Change
57:51 Final Words of Wisdom
276: Tap Into Divine Wisdom: Akashic Records & Light Codes with Amy Robeson
Have you ever wondered how to tap into your inner wisdom and unlock your true potential? In this episode, Amy Robeson guides us through the transformative world of the Akashic Records and Light Codes, showing how they can bring clarity and support to every aspect of our lives. She explains how to access this powerful energy for healing and personal growth, whether you’re seeking answers in relationships, career, or your inner journey.
Amy Robeson, Akashic Record Master Teacher/Healer, and founder of Sacred Awakening empowers people through her powerful Akashic Records program. Amy speaks Light Codes and Light Language, and she shows you how to walk your divine path.
02:07 Amy’s Story
09:13 Akashic Records
21:46 Live Practice Session
31:18 Crystalline Energy
33:29 Light Codes
36:00 Live Practice Session
45:19 Amy’s Spiritual Practices
49:49 Manifesting Abundance
52:28 What Inspires Amy
55:25 Final Words of Wisdom
275: Breaking the Trauma Cycle: The Power of Somatic Psychology with Dr. Brian Tierney
Have you ever wondered how past experiences live in your body—and how you can release them? In this episode, we dive deep into somatic psychology—exploring how the body stores trauma and how movement, breath, and awareness can unlock healing. We discuss different therapy modalities, bodywork, and practices that support deep healing—helping you understand how to process stored emotions and reconnect with your body’s wisdom.
Dr. Brian Tierney bridges the gap between ancient magic and modern psychotherapy. As a professor of clinical neuroscience, psychological assessment, and psychopharmacology, Dr. Tierney introduces an innovative paradigm for trauma healing, somatic psychology, neuroscience, and social artistry in his upcoming book, "Visionary Somatics."
01:44 Dr. Brian’s Story
04:19 What is Body Work?
5:56 Somatic Psychology
9:16 Trauma Stored in the Nervous System
29:33 Processing Your Past
33:16 Artistic & Physical Modalities
44:11 Dr. Brian’s Book
1:06:15 Final Thoughts
