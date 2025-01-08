In this episode, Colton Simpson takes us back to the Civil War era in Grant County, Kentucky. Discover the county's role during this tumultuous time, from local battles and divided loyalties to the stories of the soldiers and families who lived through it. Colton shares fascinating insights and lesser-known facts that shed light on how the Civil War shaped Grant County’s history and community. Don’t miss this deep dive into a pivotal chapter of Kentucky’s past!https://www.facebook.com/HistoryofGrantCountyhttps://linktr.ee/Kyhistorypod
--------
A History of Grant County Schools
In this episode, Colton Simpson joins us to dive into the history of Grant County, Kentucky schools. From the early one-room schoolhouses to the development of the modern education system, Colton shares stories and insights that highlight the evolution of learning in this unique region. Discover how the schools shaped the community and the legacy they’ve left behind. This episode is a must-listen for history buffs and anyone passionate about education in Kentucky!https://www.facebook.com/HistoryofGrantCountyhttps://linktr.ee/Kyhistorypod
--------
A Kentucky Tragedy: Faith, Murder, and Manipulation
Special guest Harry H. Reed joins us to discuss his riveting book, Tongues of Deception. Uncover the shocking true story of John H. Mills—a man whose search for faith led to one of America’s most sensational murder cases. Reed’s extensive research, including interviews with descendants and a deep dive into historical records, brings this chilling tale of manipulation and faith to life.Explore how the dark side of human nature intersected with religious fervor to create a story that captivated the nation. Don’t miss this thought-provoking conversation about a case that remains hauntingly relevant today.Harry’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/Tongues-Deception-Harry-H-Reed/dp/B0CNZ3JWLS?source=ps-sl-shoppingads-lpcontext&ref_=fplfs&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DEROur Links: https://linktr.ee/Kyhistorypod
--------
A History of Breckinridge County Part Two
Welcome back to the second part of our series on Breckinridge County history with Meredith Dubree, Executive Director of Breckinridge County United Economic Development. In this episode, we continue our exploration of the county's rich past, focusing on its evolution through the 19th and 20th centuries.https://linktr.ee/Kyhistorypod
--------
A History of Breckinridge County Part One
Join us for an insightful journey into the rich history of Breckinridge County with our special guest, Meredith Dubree, Executive Director of Breckinridge County United Economic Development. In this first episode of a two-part series, we delve into the early days of the county, exploring its founding, key historical events, and notable figures who shaped its development.https://linktr.ee/Kyhistorypod