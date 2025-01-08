A History of Grant County Schools

In this episode, Colton Simpson joins us to dive into the history of Grant County, Kentucky schools. From the early one-room schoolhouses to the development of the modern education system, Colton shares stories and insights that highlight the evolution of learning in this unique region. Discover how the schools shaped the community and the legacy they’ve left behind. This episode is a must-listen for history buffs and anyone passionate about education in Kentucky!https://www.facebook.com/HistoryofGrantCountyhttps://linktr.ee/Kyhistorypod