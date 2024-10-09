In This Episode: We talk about some hot new resident hater merch, a potential new business expense for the Judgies, a guy who wants to take a gaycation to Ibiza, some secret "shampoo," a guy who was hospitalized for nutting too hard, a listener who had to learn to pee while standing, and a puppet boyfriend. We also go over YouTube comments for viral videos!
Palestine Children's Relief Fund Donation Link
Our Patreon is officially open, if you want to see extra content go check it out!
https://www.patreon.com/JudgiesPod
Send us mail! (Addressed However You'd Like)
P.O. Box 58 Ottawa, IL 61350
Leave a Review!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-judgies/id1519741238
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/judgiespod
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/judgiespod
Intro Music by: Iván
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gB2VvyqfnOlNv37PHKRNJ?si=f6TIYrLITkG2NZXGLm_Y-Q&dl_branch=1
Story Links:
Gaycation in Ibiza
Secret Shampoo
DELETED
TIFU Nutting Hard
DELETED
Puppet Boyfriend
Time Stamps:
0:00 Resident Hater
2:34 Mail Time
11:26 Josh's New Expense
16:10 Gaycation in Ibiza
28:26 Secret Shampoo
36:40 TIFU Nutting Hard
45:29 CJ: YouTube Video Comments
56:53 LS Sounds
1:01:23 LS Story: Peeing While Standing
1:08:17 Puppet Boyfriend
1:24:40 Outro
Ep 235: Josh Becomes a SoundCloud Rapper
In This Episode: We have a sister getting uninvited from a baby shower after saying the baby's name is dumb, a teen finds out her sister is actually her mother, a soon to be father let his wife know that THEY are making the baby, a woman defends her husband's terrible jokes and loses her sister because of it, and a listener tells us how much they love chocolate muffs. And for this week's Circle Jerdge Josh spits so absolute fire bars.
Story Links:
Laughed at baby name and got uninvited
My sister is actually my biological mother
Told my wife WE are making our daughter
Sister disowned me because of my husband's JOKE
Time Stamps:
0:00 Intro
1:09 Mail Time
3:57 Cat Eulogy
10:27 r/tragedeigh: Laughed at baby name and got uninvited to baby shower
14:30 r/trueoffmychest: Found out Sister is my biological Mother
26:46 r/amitheasshole: Told my wife WE are making our daughter
37:10 AD Break
40:44 CJ: Josh Raps
53:55 Listener Story: TIFU by talking about my love for chocolate muffs
1:00:29 r/trueoffmychest: My sister disowned me because my husband said your body my choice
1:16:20 Outro
Ep 234: Poop Knife Saved My Life ft. Aurora
In This Episode: We have on girlfriend of the pod Aurora to talk about a guy who was caught taking a #2 into his hand, someone saying their best friends name during relations, a poop knife saving someone's life, and a caretaker cooking some rats. We also go over some ponders with pissy and then a secret second circle jurdge.
Story Links:
AIO: Taking a #2:
Best Friend's Name
Rats Reddit
Rats TikTok
Time Stamps:
0:00 Creature Corner
4:23 Mail Time
8:38 AIO: Taking a #2
17:01 Best Friend's Name
33:20 CJ1: Ponders with Pissy
51:41 CJ2: Out of Ideas
58:49 LS Sound
1:02:53 LS Story
1:11:28 Poop Knife Saved My Life
1:16:47 Rats
1:22:31 Outro
Ep 233: The Judgies Get Recasted
In This Episode: We read about a roommate getting itching powder put in his flashlight, an ex-girlfriend drops an old nickname and nearly ends a marriage, a woman gets accused of being a vampire after getting a message, and a listener tells us about their horror story of going to a Ross Dress for Less. And for this week's Circle Jerdge we asked the listeners who they would have casted as us once we get our inevitable Judgies Movie.
Tell us what Celeb would play us!:
https://forms.gle/VzqkvQc5Z5fdjKhJ7
Story Links:
Itching Powder
https://www.reddit.com/r/confession/comments/1edc2db/i_put_itching_powder_in_my_room_mates_fleshlight/
Getting called Little Sausage
https://www.reddit.com/r/AITAH/comments/1d27641/my_wife_is_threatening_to_leave_me_over_my_ex/
Accuse of being a Vampire
https://www.reddit.com/r/amiwrong/comments/1cr4wzm/am_i_wrong_for_reporting_my_masseuse_after_she/
Time Stamp
0:00 Intro
1:38 Josh Movie review: White Chicks
5:48 Mail Time
8:51 r/confession: put itching powder in roommates flesh light
24:14 r/aitah: My wife is threating to leave me over my ex calling me my little sausage
31:30 CJ: Casting
1:06:06 Listener Sound
1:08:47 Listener Story: I sharted at a Ross Dress for Less
1:16:25 r/amiwrong: Reported my masseuse after she claimed I was vampire
Ep 232: Josh Gets a Lollipop
In This Episode: We talk about a coworker who 'hates men,' a wife potentially cheating with a 17 year old that she coaches, someone who hates their labia, a friend's son who wants some milk, and a listener who wants their parents to divorce. We also go over some listener submitted Tweets That Should Have Banged!
Story Links:
Coworker Hates Men
Cheating with a 17 Year Old
I Hate My Labia
Friend's Son Wants My Milk
Time Stamps:
0:00 Erika's Birthday Gifts
7:04 Mail Time
9:52 Coworker Hates Men
20:17 Cheating with a 17 Year Old
34:21 Dave Days Lore
36:38 CJ: LS Tweets That Should Have Banged
50:31 LS Sound
54:44 LS: Parents Divorce?
1:00:55 I Hate My Labia
1:05:09 Friend's Son Wants My Milk
1:12:26 Outro
