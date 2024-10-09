Ep 235: Josh Becomes a SoundCloud Rapper

In This Episode: We have a sister getting uninvited from a baby shower after saying the baby's name is dumb, a teen finds out her sister is actually her mother, a soon to be father let his wife know that THEY are making the baby, a woman defends her husband's terrible jokes and loses her sister because of it, and a listener tells us how much they love chocolate muffs. And for this week's Circle Jerdge Josh spits so absolute fire bars. Palestine Children's Relief Fund Donation Link Want fun and cool stickers and MORE? https://www.aurorascreaturecorner.store/ Judgies Merch is Available HERE! https://judgiespod.myspreadshop.com/ Our Patreon is officially open, if you want to see extra content go check it out! https://www.patreon.com/JudgiesPod Send us mail! (Addressed However You'd Like) P.O. Box 58 Ottawa, IL 61350 Leave a Review! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-judgies/id1519741238 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/judgiespod Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/judgiespod Intro Music by: Iván https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gB2VvyqfnOlNv37PHKRNJ?si=f6TIYrLITkG2NZXGLm_Y-Q&dl_branch=1 Story Links: Laughed at baby name and got uninvited My sister is actually my biological mother Told my wife WE are making our daughter Sister disowned me because of my husband's JOKE Time Stamps: 0:00 Intro 1:09 Mail Time 3:57 Cat Eulogy 10:27 r/tragedeigh: Laughed at baby name and got uninvited to baby shower 14:30 r/trueoffmychest: Found out Sister is my biological Mother 26:46 r/amitheasshole: Told my wife WE are making our daughter 37:10 AD Break 40:44 CJ: Josh Raps 53:55 Listener Story: TIFU by talking about my love for chocolate muffs 1:00:29 r/trueoffmychest: My sister disowned me because my husband said your body my choice 1:16:20 Outro