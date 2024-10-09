Powered by RND
The Judgies

Cloud10
Hangout with Christian, Erika, and Josh as we curate hilarious/odd stories from the internet and judge accordingly. Come be judgy with us!
ComedyImprov

Available Episodes

  • Ep 236: I Want a Gaycation
    In This Episode: We talk about some hot new resident hater merch, a potential new business expense for the Judgies, a guy who wants to take a gaycation to Ibiza, some secret "shampoo," a guy who was hospitalized for nutting too hard, a listener who had to learn to pee while standing, and a puppet boyfriend. We also go over YouTube comments for viral videos! Judgies Merch is Available HERE! Want fun and cool stickers and MORE? www.aurorascreaturecorner.store Palestine Children's Relief Fund Donation Link Our Patreon is officially open, if you want to see extra content go check it out!  https://www.patreon.com/JudgiesPod  Send us mail! (Addressed However You'd Like)  P.O. Box 58 Ottawa, IL 61350  Leave a Review!  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-judgies/id1519741238  Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/judgiespod Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/judgiespod  Intro Music by: Iván  https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gB2VvyqfnOlNv37PHKRNJ?si=f6TIYrLITkG2NZXGLm_Y-Q&dl_branch=1  Story Links: Gaycation in Ibiza Secret Shampoo DELETED TIFU Nutting Hard DELETED Puppet Boyfriend Time Stamps: 0:00 Resident Hater 2:34 Mail Time 11:26 Josh's New Expense 16:10 Gaycation in Ibiza 28:26 Secret Shampoo 36:40 TIFU Nutting Hard 45:29 CJ: YouTube Video Comments 56:53 LS Sounds 1:01:23 LS Story: Peeing While Standing 1:08:17 Puppet Boyfriend 1:24:40 Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:31:51
  • Ep 235: Josh Becomes a SoundCloud Rapper
    In This Episode: We have a sister getting uninvited from a baby shower after saying the baby's name is dumb, a teen finds out her sister is actually her mother, a soon to be father let his wife know that THEY are making the baby, a woman defends her husband's terrible jokes and loses her sister because of it, and a listener tells us how much they love chocolate muffs. And for this week's Circle Jerdge Josh spits so absolute fire bars. Palestine Children's Relief Fund Donation Link Want fun and cool stickers and MORE? https://www.aurorascreaturecorner.store/ Judgies Merch is Available HERE! https://judgiespod.myspreadshop.com/ Our Patreon is officially open, if you want to see extra content go check it out!  https://www.patreon.com/JudgiesPod  Send us mail! (Addressed However You'd Like)  P.O. Box 58 Ottawa, IL 61350  Leave a Review!  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-judgies/id1519741238  Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/judgiespod Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/judgiespod  Intro Music by: Iván  https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gB2VvyqfnOlNv37PHKRNJ?si=f6TIYrLITkG2NZXGLm_Y-Q&dl_branch=1  Story Links: Laughed at baby name and got uninvited My sister is actually my biological mother Told my wife WE are making our daughter Sister disowned me because of my husband's JOKE Time Stamps: 0:00 Intro 1:09 Mail Time 3:57 Cat Eulogy 10:27 r/tragedeigh: Laughed at baby name and got uninvited to baby shower 14:30 r/trueoffmychest: Found out Sister is my biological Mother 26:46 r/amitheasshole: Told my wife WE are making our daughter 37:10 AD Break 40:44 CJ: Josh Raps 53:55 Listener Story: TIFU by talking about my love for chocolate muffs 1:00:29 r/trueoffmychest: My sister disowned me because my husband said your body my choice 1:16:20 Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:22:50
  • Ep 234: Poop Knife Saved My Life ft. Aurora
    In This Episode: We have on girlfriend of the pod Aurora to talk about a guy who was caught taking a #2 into his hand, someone saying their best friends name during relations, a poop knife saving someone's life, and a caretaker cooking some rats. We also go over some ponders with pissy and then a secret second circle jurdge. Palestine Children's Relief Fund Donation Link Our Patreon is officially open, if you want to see extra content go check it out!  https://www.patreon.com/JudgiesPod  Send us mail! (Addressed However You'd Like)  P.O. Box 58 Ottawa, IL 61350  Leave a Review!  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-judgies/id1519741238  Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/judgiespod Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/judgiespod  Intro Music by: Iván  https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gB2VvyqfnOlNv37PHKRNJ?si=f6TIYrLITkG2NZXGLm_Y-Q&dl_branch=1  Story Links: AIO: Taking a #2: Best Friend's Name Rats Reddit Rats TikTok Time Stamps: 0:00 Creature Corner 4:23 Mail Time 8:38 AIO: Taking a #2 17:01 Best Friend's Name 33:20 CJ1: Ponders with Pissy 51:41 CJ2: Out of Ideas 58:49 LS Sound 1:02:53 LS Story 1:11:28 Poop Knife Saved My Life 1:16:47 Rats 1:22:31 Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:31:16
  • Ep 233: The Judgies Get Recasted
    In This Episode: We read about a roommate getting itching powder put in his flashlight, an ex-girlfriend drops an old nickname and nearly ends a marriage, a woman gets accused of being a vampire after getting a message, and a listener tells us about their horror story of going to a Ross Dress for Less. And for this week's Circle Jerdge we asked the listeners who they would have casted as us once we get our inevitable Judgies Movie. Tell us what Celeb would play us!: https://forms.gle/VzqkvQc5Z5fdjKhJ7 Palestine Children's Relief Fund Donation Link: https://tiltify.com/@judgies-pod/judgies-for-free-palestine Want fun and cool stickers? www.aurorascreaturecorner.store Our Patreon is officially open, if you want to see extra content go check it out! https://www.patreon.com/JudgiesPod Send us mail! (Addressed However You'd Like) P.O. Box 58 Ottawa, IL 61350 Leave a Review! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-judgies/id1519741238 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/judgiespod Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/judgiespod Intro Music by: Iván https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gB2VvyqfnOlNv37PHKRNJ?si=f6TIYrLITkG2NZXGLm_Y-Q&dl_branch=1 Story Links: Itching Powder https://www.reddit.com/r/confession/comments/1edc2db/i_put_itching_powder_in_my_room_mates_fleshlight/ Getting called Little Sausage https://www.reddit.com/r/AITAH/comments/1d27641/my_wife_is_threatening_to_leave_me_over_my_ex/ Accuse of being a Vampire https://www.reddit.com/r/amiwrong/comments/1cr4wzm/am_i_wrong_for_reporting_my_masseuse_after_she/ Time Stamp 0:00 Intro 1:38 Josh Movie review: White Chicks 5:48 Mail Time 8:51 r/confession: put itching powder in roommates flesh light 24:14 r/aitah: My wife is threating to leave me over my ex calling me my little sausage 31:30 CJ: Casting 1:06:06 Listener Sound 1:08:47 Listener Story: I sharted at a Ross Dress for Less 1:16:25 r/amiwrong: Reported my masseuse after she claimed I was vampire Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:39:11
  • Ep 232: Josh Gets a Lollipop
    In This Episode: We talk about a coworker who 'hates men,' a wife potentially cheating with a 17 year old that she coaches, someone who hates their labia, a friend's son who wants some milk, and a listener who wants their parents to divorce. We also go over some listener submitted Tweets That Should Have Banged! Palestine Children's Relief Fund Donation Link Our Patreon is officially open, if you want to see extra content go check it out!  https://www.patreon.com/JudgiesPod  Send us mail! (Addressed However You'd Like)  P.O. Box 58 Ottawa, IL 61350  Leave a Review!  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-judgies/id1519741238  Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/judgiespod Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/judgiespod  Intro Music by: Iván  https://open.spotify.com/artist/5gB2VvyqfnOlNv37PHKRNJ?si=f6TIYrLITkG2NZXGLm_Y-Q&dl_branch=1  Story Links: Coworker Hates Men Cheating with a 17 Year Old I Hate My Labia Friend's Son Wants My Milk Time Stamps: 0:00 Erika's Birthday Gifts 7:04 Mail Time 9:52 Coworker Hates Men 20:17 Cheating with a 17 Year Old 34:21 Dave Days Lore 36:38 CJ: LS Tweets That Should Have Banged 50:31 LS Sound 54:44 LS: Parents Divorce? 1:00:55 I Hate My Labia 1:05:09 Friend's Son Wants My Milk 1:12:26 Outro Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:19:53

