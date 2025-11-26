Ep 3 | How NeoCons Are Trying to Use Israel to Crush the New Right

In this episode of "The John Doyle Show," John assesses the growing internal conflict on the American Right between hardline Zionist influencers and anti-Zionist voices as well as how the controversy is being cynically leveraged by the former as a means to gatekeep and marginalize America First conservatives. He further explores the way this dynamic is being weaponized to undermine the momentum and success of President Trump's second term. In this long-awaited discussion, John takes the unpopular but correct third position on the topic: opting out entirely and focusing only on putting Americans first.