Ep 4 | The American Holiday of Christ and Conquest | Guest: Auron MacIntyre
Happy Thanksgiving! In this festive edition of "The John Doyle Show," John discusses the true story of America's first holiday and how the Pilgrims' triumphant bravery was motivated by an unwavering devotion to their faith in Jesus Christ and mission to spread His gospel to the New World. Special guest and fellow BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre joins John to further refute the many lies and obfuscations surrounding Thanksgiving that originate from the Radical Left while detailing his experience in instructing America's youth about the holiday as a public school teacher. But first, John reflect's on Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's recent recommendations for year-round, extended schooling.
Ep 3 | How NeoCons Are Trying to Use Israel to Crush the New Right
In this episode of "The John Doyle Show," John assesses the growing internal conflict on the American Right between hardline Zionist influencers and anti-Zionist voices as well as how the controversy is being cynically leveraged by the former as a means to gatekeep and marginalize America First conservatives. He further explores the way this dynamic is being weaponized to undermine the momentum and success of President Trump’s second term. In this long-awaited discussion, John takes the unpopular but correct third position on the topic: opting out entirely and focusing only on putting Americans first.
Ep 2 | What Has Trump Really Achieved So Far? | Guest: Jack Posobiec
In this episode of "The John Doyle Show," John examines recent claims circulating online that President Trump is retreating from key campaign promises or distancing himself from his base. The discussion reviews the major actions and policy moves of Trump’s second term to date, offering context and a measured assessment of the administration’s progress. John emphasizes the importance of maintaining perspective and avoiding reactionary pessimism as debates continue within the broader movement.
Later in the episode, Jack Posobiec of Human Events Daily joins the show to share his analysis of the so-called “MAGA civil war,” exploring the disagreements, narratives, and strategic tensions currently shaping the conversation on the political right.
Ep 1 | How We Should Navigate the MAGA Civil War
John Doyle breaks down the truth behind the latest round of destructive and distracting right-wing infighting that's being referred to, insisted upon, and celebrated by the mainstream media as the "MAGA Civil War." How did this controversy manifest, how is it helping the Left, who are the key players, which is the right side, and what will the long-term ramifications of this conflict be? Find out in this inaugural episode of "The John Doyle Show."
