Entrepreneur, author, and real estate expert Jimmy Rex interviews exceptional people living extraordinary lives. From top athletes and influencers to billionai... More
Available Episodes
5 of 464
#434 - Jayci Underwood - Young Woman Who Got Pregnant With BYU Basketball Star's Baby In 2011 Speaks Out For First Time
Guest Bio:Jayci Underwood, in 2011, got pregnant with BYU basketball star Brandon Davies baby. She comes on the podcast to share her side of the story for the first time.
6/8/2023
1:33:03
#433 - Eric Nay - Executive Vice President At Layton Construction Currently Managing Over $1 Billion In Construction Projects
Guest Bio:Eric Nay is the Executive Vice President of Layton's National Building Group. He manages the preconstruction and business development efforts, with over $1 billion of construction currently under his management. Eric is also a close friend of Jimmy's as they've known each other fro over 10 years. Prior to working at Layton Construction, he worked in the govorners office to bring businesses to Utah.
6/5/2023
56:22
#432 - Larry Hagner - CEO "The Dad Edge" & Founder Of "The Dad Edge Alliance"
Guest Bio:Larry Hagner is the founder and CEO of "The Dad Edge". The mission of the Dad Edge is to empower men to live and lead legendary lives, create legendary marriages, epic connections with their kids, master personal finances, optimize health (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual), and become a leader within their family.Larry had a challenging upbringing and made the decision at a young age that his children would know their father and have a family they deserved to be a part of. He brings the skills he's cultivated today to fathers around the world.
6/1/2023
49:07
#21 - RE Investing - Daniel Kwak - Real Estate Investor Went From 0 to Over 75 Deals In One Year
Guest Bio:Daniel Kwak is a real estate investor that went from 0 to 8 million dollars of real estate in just 1 year! He's helped 100+ real estate investors raise capital and close real estate deals, with over $20 million raised.
5/29/2023
39:59
#431 - Collin Shumaker - Comedian Catches Child Predators & Puts Them On His TikTok Game Show
Guest Bio:Collin Schumaker is a comedian best known for his viral videos where he catches child predators and puts them on his TikTok gameshow.
Entrepreneur, author, and real estate expert Jimmy Rex interviews exceptional people living extraordinary lives. From top athletes and influencers to billionaire business owners and politicians. Jimmy interviews a wide variety of experts and shows us the clues to taking control of your life and being the hero of your own story.