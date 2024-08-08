The Instance: World of Warcraft Podcast

The Instance: A chat with Shojo - Making WoW Relatable
Scott got a chance to sit down for a chat with Sarah, aka Shojo, and discuss what it takes in 2024 to make funny and engaging short form content around World of Warcraft. She’s really amazing and we had a great time. Also, look up her stuff at linktree.com/shojo_aie ! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
32:57
The Instance 671: 30 Years of Warcraft Watch-Along
Join Scott and Bobby for some commentary on this, the 30 years of Warcraft co-stream! Video version at frogpants.tv Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
52:13
The Instance 670: Dino-Sour?
Is 90 bucks too much for an in-game auction-house mount too much to spend? Was 5 million gold too much to spend? We wade into that lake for some discussion on the matter. Plus, all the Aniversary Event reactions you can stand, our raiding life, the Play Nice book takes, Paly changes are less crazy than we thought, what to expect from the 30 year Warcraft direct coming up, a hardcore look at Bobby's Mythic+ journey, your emails and texts and more!Video version: https://youtu.be/Hg2LYc4wWs0 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:58:38
The Instance 669: Bug Hunters
One month in, and we are here to go deep! How is season 1? How's the story? How's the game doing on the whole? Let's do this! More on early access, Earthen missed opportunities, raiding as a tank for the first time, Delves after a month, zones a month in, the 20th year anniversary event, Race to World First check-in, Mythic+ talk, your calls and emails and more! Even a Mod of The Month Visit from Patrick! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
2:10:59
The War Within: Spend Those Valorstones!
Another supplemental episode of The Instance, with Bobby telling you why you should spend those Valorstones now and not later! GET IN THERE! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.