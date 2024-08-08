The Instance: World of Warcraft Podcast

The Instance 670: Dino-Sour?

Is 90 bucks too much for an in-game auction-house mount too much to spend? Was 5 million gold too much to spend? We wade into that lake for some discussion on the matter. Plus, all the Aniversary Event reactions you can stand, our raiding life, the Play Nice book takes, Paly changes are less crazy than we thought, what to expect from the 30 year Warcraft direct coming up, a hardcore look at Bobby's Mythic+ journey, your emails and texts and more!Video version: https://youtu.be/Hg2LYc4wWs0 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.