Do You Need It? Will You Use It? Do You Love It? A Chat with Cher Casey On Creating a Hygge Home Through Mindful Organising

Experience the fusion of hygge and mindful organising in this enlightening chat with Cher Casey. Discover how to transform your living space into a cosy, clutter-free haven that embodies the Danish art of comfort and contentment. Cher shares practical wisdom on creating a home environment that nurtures both your physical space and emotional well-being. Cher guides us through a simple yet powerful framework for decluttering and organising our homes. By asking three key questions - "Do you need it?", "Will you use it?", and "Do you love it?" - she helps us make intentional decisions about our possessions and create a space that truly reflects our values and lifestyle. Learn how to: - Apply the three-question method to declutter effectively - Incorporate hygge principles into your organising process - Create a home environment that promotes relaxation and well-being - Make mindful choices about what to keep, donate, or discard - Maintain an organised space without sacrificing comfort or personality Whether you're a seasoned minimalist or just starting your organising journey, this chat offers valuable insights on cultivating a harmonious living space that nurtures both body and soul. For everything hygge including all of our blogs, content and our online shop please visit www.hyggeathome.co.uk. Here's how you can connect with and contact Cher: www.themindfulorganiser.com Facebook - The Mindful Organiser Instagram - @the_mindful_organiser