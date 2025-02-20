Episode 15- What's Race Got To Do With It? Shakespeare, Homosexuality and Othello:The Empire As Iago 1hr

Sydney Poitier, the most famous Black American actor of the 1950’s and 1960’s refused to play the part of Othello. He refused to play a black man who was a dupe. (0:00) First, a review of the Authorship Hoax…after 400 years the world has finally discovered that William of Stratford did not write the most famous plays of all time. What does the hoax mean? More on Francis Bacon. (19:33) Auguste Dupin Society of Edgar Allen Poe Discernment (54:00) Homosexuality and Shakespeare, with a look at “Venus and Adonis” the first poem ever printed under the Shakespeare name. Venus and Adonis is an Ancient Greek myth - how did ShakesBacon change the story for his poem? Why did he change it? Just for laughs? (1:19:30) New evidence of rampant pedophilia in the Elizabethan and Jacobean theater scene. With young boys playing all the female roles, are we surprised? Why did the Puritans close the theaters after the English Civil War? (1:26:00) New York Review Of Books Fintan O’Toole on Shakespeare (1:38:13) Edmund Spenser (1:42:02) Finally, an analysis of “The Tragedy Of Othello”. It’s not about Othello and it’s not really about Race. It’s about the power of super liar and most evil character in all of literature® - Iago. + Gnostic hatred of women again? (2:12:00) Then- Iago as symbol of Brit Empire geopolitics: the lead-up to the tragedy of World War One. A Freemason killed ArchDuke Ferdinand and a Freemason declared war on Germany (2:22:50) Iago as psychopath (2:24:39) Iago Diplomacy. The Roundtable. Cecil Rhodes as psychopath (2:19:15) Name of book mentioned is “The Secret Society: Cecil John Rhodes’s Plans for a New World Order”. link below. Rhodes as Psychopath 2:42:00 Outro 2:43:00 James Brown Outro “It’s A Man’s World” Exploitation of Elizabethan child actors revealed Banksy: British Intelligence Psy-Op? The Superpower of the Conman Venus and Adonis: A. C. Hamilton Studies in English Literature Iago Psychoanalytically Motivated Pedophilia in Upper Classes in England- Time Magazine The History Boys film The Secret Society: Cecil John Rhodes’s Plans for a New World Order Conjuring Hitler Hidden History Of Word War 1 US Cecil Rhodes - Confessions Of Faith Of Simulation and Dissimulation (I Am Not What I Am) By Francis Bacon Summary Shakespearean critic A. C. Bradley said that "evil has nowhere else been portrayed with such mastery as in the evil character of Iago", and also states that he "stands supreme among Shakespeare's evil characters because the greatest intensity and subtlety of imagination have gone into his making." The mystery surrounding Iago's actual motives continues to intrigue readers and fuel scholarly debate. Hypnosis- Girls turned into chickens Confused Into A Trance: Confusion Hypnosis Induction Example and Explanation Diana Price Shakespeare's Unothodox Biography HIGHLY RECOMMENDED Eleanor Prosser Shakespeare and Revenge