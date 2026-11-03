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The Haunted Objects Podcast

SpectreVision Radio
DocumentaryHistory
The Haunted Objects Podcast
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • The Haunted Objects Podcast

    The Estes Method: How A Broken Radio Can Make You Psychic

    09/29/2025 | 2h 18 mins.
    Manifested in the halls of America's most infamous haunted hotel, a misunderstood ghost hunting technique has taken paranormal research by storm... but it might have some weird psychic side effects. Karl Pfeiffer and Connor Randall, creators of The Estes Method, join us to share the never-before-seen history, in-depth experimentation, and fascinating secrets behind this groundbreaking sensory deprivation system, culminating in a finale that forces us to reconsider how the SB-7 Spirit Box experiment connects us with The Voices from Beyond.

    Tix to Haunted Objects: Live: https://www.newkirktour.com/ Subscribe on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/42xxbaw7Get HOP merch: https://planetweird.store/Visit our website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comFollow us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/y4rnpup9 

    SHOW NOTES:


    Watch Spirits of the Stanley: https://tinyurl.com/s6n8mpcp


    Watch Hellier: https://tinyurl.com/ms8dy8nz


    The Ultimate Estes Method Guide: https://tinyurl.com/y3xjup2r


    Pro Measure Shop: https://tinyurl.com/4bzmf92r


    Learn More About the Radio: https://tinyurl.com/yc22wvf4



    Vic Firth Stereo Isolation Headphones: ⁠https://amzn.to/3WdZgK8⁠


    SB7 Spirit Box: ⁠https://amzn.to/3KJiGUC⁠


    Our Preferred Eye Mask: ⁠https://amzn.to/42fKINJ⁠

    Part of the Spectrevision Radio Network Copyright 2025 Planet Weird

    Hosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography / Editing by Karl PfeifferAdditional Research by Keelin MathewsArt by Dustin WilliamsProduction Assistance by Michelle RandallTheme by Adam Hayman“The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Haunted Objects Podcast

    Alien Contact: How Ghost Hunters Summoned the Men in Black

    09/22/2025 | 1h 45 mins.
    A hunt for the secrets of ghostly technology uncovers a chilling recording of the Men in Black! In part three of our “Voices From Beyond” series, we twist the knobs on Instrumental Transcommunication, revealing the spooky origins of a real-life Telephone to the Dead. Plus, we meet a psychic ventriloquist, Konstantin Raudive reaches out from beyond the grave, and Greg stumbles onto an otherworldly secret hiding in some old ghost box schematics.

    Tix to Haunted Objects: Live: https://www.newkirktour.com/ Join the museum: https://tinyurl.com/42csr5x7Get HOP merch: https://planetweird.store/Visit our website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comSubscribe on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/42xxbaw7Follow Us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/y4rnpup9

    SHOW NOTES:


    The Secret History of the Franks Box: https://tinyurl.com/y93dmwk2


    Our “Ghostman #2” Box: https://tinyurl.com/5ek3z9r7


    More on Seidl, Jurgenson, and Raudive:  https://tinyurl.com/3r97tn93


    “Flying Saucers and the Three Three Men” by Bender: https://tinyurl.com/38hb5nhr


    The Spiricom press conference: https://tinyurl.com/mus3vspc


    Witness: Voices of the Dead: https://tinyurl.com/3xh9be54


    Thomas Edison’s Ghost Telephone: https://tinyurl.com/ysev67tb


    Mark Macy’s voicemails from beyond: https://tinyurl.com/43s56623


    “Calling Earth” feat. Mark Macy: https://tinyurl.com/ycxdu3fk


    “Miracles in the Storm” by Mark Macy:https://tinyurl.com/4xchfups


    Timestream covered by the LA Times: https://tinyurl.com/3a2tusz9


    Oct. 1995 Popular Electronics; “Ghost Voices”: https://tinyurl.com/52b43wkm


    Comprehensive list of Frank Boxes: https://tinyurl.com/3de5h5ac


    The EVP Maker: https://tinyurl.com/us8yszmx


    Schematics from Frank: https://tinyurl.com/4fhfm53x


    MIB Clip from Frank Sumption and Bill Murphy: https://tinyurl.com/n8peuwhb


    Frank’s site via the Wayback Machine: https://tinyurl.com/4kx6ztvu


    “Talking to the Dead” by Noory and Guiley: https://tinyurl.com/33mh5eyv


    “Thinking Outside the Box”, written by Franks’ friends: https://tinyurl.com/34evh32x

    Part of the Spectrevision Radio NetworkCopyright 2025 Planet Weird

    Hosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography / Editing by Karl PfeifferAdditional Research by Keelin MathewsArt by Dustin WilliamsProduction Assistance by Michelle RandallTheme by Adam Hayman"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Haunted Objects Podcast

    Recording Ghosts: The Truth About EVPs and Our Scariest Evidence

    09/15/2025 | 2h 33 mins.
    There are whispers in the static, but whose? In part two of our "Voices from Beyond" series, we share the creepiest examples of electronic voice phenomena we've ever captured and uncover a secret along the way. Plus, we hear recordings of the Men in Black, discover the how a poodle launched a paranormal phenomenon, and learn how ghost hunters have (accidentally) misled us for years. Grab your crappiest voice recorder, turn off the lights, and prepare find out how extraterrestrial phantoms have been infiltrating our machines.

    Tickets to Haunted Objects: Live! - https://www.newkirktour.com
    Join the museum: https://tinyurl.com/42csr5x7
    Get HOP merch: https://planetweird.store/
    Visit our website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.com
    Subscribe on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/42xxbaw7
    Follow us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/y4rnpup9

    SHOW NOTES:
    - “Voice Transmissions with the Deceased” by Jurgenson: https://tinyurl.com/28ux59ap
    - “Breakthrough” By Konstantin Raudive: https://tinyurl.com/m4jk2raj
    - Listen to the “Breakthrough” Recordings: https://tinyurl.com/yrare8ux
    - Mark Macy’s voicemails from the dead: https://tinyurl.com/43s56623
    - Auditory Hallucination Experiments: https://tinyurl.com/cenppbnf
    - More Skeptical Experiments: https://tinyurl.com/2j6s9sc2
    - Audio Illusions: https://tinyurl.com/ms5znmv6
    - Panasonic DR60 Manual: https://tinyurl.com/ycy5a5ar
    - Panasonic DR60 Technical Guide: https://tinyurl.com/4en67v7w
    - Professional Ghost Hoaxer Interview: https://tinyurl.com/2sju4wht
    - Watch “Spirits of the Stanley”: https://tinyurl.com/537s4jsz

    THE SOUND LAB:
    - How Sound Works: https://tinyurl.com/3rm2ddm3
    - Knowing Your Audio Recorder: https://tinyurl.com/2v7e4nte
    - How Microphones Work: https://tinyurl.com/3w93kz2p
    - Electret Microphones 101: https://tinyurl.com/2yknne28
    - Engineer Explains Electret Microphones: https://tinyurl.com/8bteycf3

    TIMESTAMPS:
    00:00 Sugared-up Teens Out For Kicks
    08:35 The Holy Grail of Ghost Recorders
    15:50 Electronic Voice Phenomena
    18:00 Our Scariest EVPs
    29:50 How It All Started
    44:42 Let’s Get Analog
    51:11 Voicemails from the Dead
    01:02:33 Crazy DR-60 EVPs
    01:21:10 Skeptic Hats On
    01:32:12 To The Lab!
    01:53:50 Know Your Microphone
    02:01:04 The Ghost in the Machine
    02:08:40 Come Out and Let’s Play
    02:19:38 Final EV-Opinions
    02:23:43 Bonus: In-Studio Ghost Hunt

    Part of the Spectrevision Radio Network
    Copyright 2025 Planet Weird

    Hosted by Greg and Dana Newkirk
    Produced by Connor J Randall
    Photography / Editing by Karl Pfeiffer
    Additional Research by Keelin Mathews
    Art by Dustin Williams
    Production Assistance by Michelle Randall
    Theme by Adam Hayman
    "The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Haunted Objects Podcast

    Voices from Beyond: Channeling Ancient Spirits in Rural Ohio

    09/08/2025 | 1h 50 mins.
    What if ghosts are actually something... stranger?

    In part one of our special "Voices from Beyond" miniseries, we investigate the time a teenage boy from Ohio used a haunted trumpet to channel an ancient entity, changing psychic mediumship forever. Plus, Dana picks up a fifth dimensional hitchhiker while traveling through the electric fog, Greg introduces us to his favorite extraterrestrial preacher, and Connor workshops his own "entity voice". Clear your throat and place your hands upon the electric table, because it’s time to channel the Voices From Beyond!

    Tix to Haunted Objects: Live!: www.newkirktour.comGet HOP merch: planetweird.storeVisit our website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.com Follow us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/y4rnpup9

    SHOW NOTES:


    Camp Chesterfield via “Discover Indiana”: https://tinyurl.com/2kcxh7j6


    Greg's trip to Camp Chesterfield: https://tinyurl.com/4jhtbhze


    “The Psychic Mafia” by M. Lamar Keene: https://tinyurl.com/y9aa87sw


    Investigating Camp Chesterfield: https://tinyurl.com/yphkkty9


    More on the Fox Sisters: https://tinyurl.com/3fbcevr5


    “Was Abraham Lincoln a Spiritualist?”: https://tinyurl.com/mh3xh84w


    “20 Years a Medium” by Estelle Roberts: https://tinyurl.com/325svjsn


    Telephone in the Spirit Trumpet: https://tinyurl.com/2tpc6t7j


    “Mysteries Of The Seance..” by E. Lunt: https://tinyurl.com/mtppsv3b


    Houdini becomes F. Raud: https://tinyurl.com/ykuc23xs


    Rev. Robert Short channels Korton: https://tinyurl.com/4mbwfwky


    “Enchanted Ground: Spirit Room of J. Koons” https://amzn.to/45UWShf


    Take a look at Johnathon Koons’ book: https://tinyurl.com/5n6huwad

    Part of the Spectrevision Radio Network Copyright 2025 Planet Weird

    Hosted by Greg and Dana Newkirk Produced by Connor J Randall Photography / Editing by Karl Pfeiffer Additional Research by Keelin Mathews Art by Dustin Williams Production Assistance by Michelle Randall Theme by Adam Hayman "The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh Additional Narration by Deanna Johnston
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Haunted Objects Podcast

    Conjuring Demons: Ed & Lorraine Warren's Secret History

    01/27/2025 | 2h 40 mins.
    We're doing a Quantum Leap! The electric fog has dumped Greg & Dana into The Conjuring Universe, which means one thing: it's time to snoop. Get ready for the terrifying "true" tales you've never heard, including Ed Warren’s encounter with a foul-mouthed feline and that time Lorraine Warren mind-melded with Bigfoot. Plus, Keelin phones in from the Satanic Cult HQ, we learn a wild new claim about The Exorcist, and Dana saves up for a spaghetti dinner with Annabelle. Top up your holy water and hang onto your rosary, because your mortal soul is on the line in the season finale of The Haunted Objects Podcast!

    Get HOP merch: https://planetweird.store/
    Visit our website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.com
    Subscribe on Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/42xxbaw7
    Follow Us on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/y4rnpup9

    SHOW NOTES:
    - The Annabelle Head Cast: https://tinyurl.com/5am49w4v
    - Priest Explains Cursed Objects: https://tinyurl.com/376hzrh5
    - Ed and Lorraine Tell Annabelle’s Story: https://tinyurl.com/ncjscn68
    - Museum’s Ed Warren Painting: https://tinyurl.com/yh8s7n8z
    - Unboxing the Ed Warren Painting: https://tinyurl.com/yh8s7n8z
    - Ed Warren's Paintings, 1969: https://tinyurl.com/33kfp7u6
    - More Paintings By Ed: https://tinyurl.com/2dy27wb3
    - ‘Ghost Hunter’ Ed Warren, 1971: https://tinyurl.com/4z4ad2z7
    - Ed Warren in The Exorcist: https://tinyurl.com/h4675x2k
    - Ed Calls Himself a Demonologist: https://tinyurl.com/27fwazts
    - TRIGGER WARNING - THR Article: https://tinyurl.com/yc4athnm
    - Bootleg Warren Book: https://tinyurl.com/4uydw9ej
    - Read “The Demonologist”: https://amzn.to/4hsiu7t
    - Read “Graveyard": https://amzn.to/3Ea6s4i
    - Read “Ghost Hunters": https://amzn.to/40AEp5s
    - Sally Jessy Raphael Interview: https://tinyurl.com/57y8vbyb
    - Haunting In Connecticut: https://tinyurl.com/bdh73z7x
    - “Demons In Connecticut”: https://tinyurl.com/yn8btam7
    - Angie Barry On The Warrens: https://tinyurl.com/3aemce58
    - “Enfield Poltergeist” Apple TV+: https://tinyurl.com/uvva7u8e
    - BBC’s Coverage Of Enfield: https://tinyurl.com/tdctkz52
    - Cursing Cat Sings Jingle Bells: https://tinyurl.com/c2t7wuvz
    - Watch “The Devil On Trial” on Netflix: https://tinyurl.com/34jn23av
    - “Devil on Trial” Case: https://tinyurl.com/47yafpzt
    - Dino Toy From The Devil: https://tinyurl.com/bdd9fe4n
    - The Conjuring Lawsuit Settled: https://tinyurl.com/2j96j8tv
    - Warren “Case Files” from NESPR: https://tonyspera.com/case-files/
    - Ed Gives a Warren Museum Tour: https://tinyurl.com/2rzsn7r7

    Part of the Spectrevision Radio Network
    Copyright 2025 Planet Weird

    Hosted by Greg and Dana Newkirk
    Produced by Connor J Randall
    Photography / Editing by Karl Pfeiffer
    Additional Research by Keelin Mathews
    Art by Dustin Williams
    Production Assistance by Michelle Randall
    Theme by Adam Hayman
    "The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Haunted Objects Podcast
Join full-time paranormal researchers Greg & Dana Newkirk (Amazon Prime's "Hellier", Discovery+'s "Kindred Spirits") as they dig into the history, folklore, and anomalous activity behind the world's most haunted objects. Tune in every Monday to explore the mysteries behind UFO wreckage, cursed artifacts, psychic research, Bigfoot bait, and more! SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous, and the numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions. ⁠spectrevisionradio.com⁠ ⁠linktr.ee/spectrevision⁠
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