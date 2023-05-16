Join full-time paranormal researchers Greg & Dana Newkirk (Amazon Prime's "Hellier", Discovery+'s "Kindred Spirits") as they dig into the history, folklore, and...
We Recovered UFO Crash Debris from Area 51
Ready for a bombshell? We've obtained genuine UFO wreckage from Area 51. Yes, for real. In the season finale, we're sharing the incredible true story behind the UAP whistleblower who discovered these top secret metamaterials, digging deep into never-before-seen surveillance from the heart of Groom Lake, and asking for your help in solving a metallic mystery. Plus, Greg’s paranoia reaches an all-time high after Connor makes a frightening connection, Dana shocks us with her secret hobby, and we finally reveal the true purpose behind the Haunted Objects Podcast. Wait... are we going to get in trouble for this?Join the Museum: https://patreon.com/paramuseumVisit Our Website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comSubscribe on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/25xf92nxFollow Greg NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/nuekerkInstagram: https://instagram.com/nuekerkWebsite: https://gregorynewkirk.comFollow Dana NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/weird_danaInstagram: https://instagram.com/weird_danaFollow Connor J. RandallTwitter: https://twitter.com/connorjrandallInstagram: https://instagram.com/connorjrandallSHOW NOTES:- Join our Patreon to view never-before-seen Area 51 material: https://patreon.com/paramuseum- Newkirk Museum article: Crashed UFO Parts: https://tinyurl.com/muckynwh- Read David Darlington’s Area 51: The Dreamland Chronicles: https://amzn.to/3NECcQ6- Read Annie Jacobsen’s Area 51: An Uncensored History: https://amzn.to/3O2oFTP- More on Area 51: https://tinyurl.com/432syjjr- Glenn in the New York Times, 1994: https://tinyurl.com/yc54p8hh- Gorillas flying jet planes: https://tinyurl.com/3eftknr4- Glenn’s YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/5567a653- Pilot Gary Powers and the capture of the U-2: https://tinyurl.com/yc2n9b69- The Little A’Le’Inn: https://www.littlealeinn.com/- Coverage of the “Storm Area 51” Event: https://tinyurl.com/4um96xpb- The Area 51 Viewer’s Guide: https://tinyurl.com/2p84uz2c- Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends: UFOs Feat. Glenn: https://tinyurl.com/uac8avp5- Larry King's UFO Cover-Up Live Feat. Glenn : https://tinyurl.com/3yz8sy9r- Bob Lazar Interview revisited: https://tinyurl.com/3az72ccz- Rick Doty Shares his alleged Area 51 experiences: https://tinyurl.com/nhewx645- More on Element 115: https://tinyurl.com/ythn4k4pCopyright 2023 Planet WeirdHosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography by Karl PfeifferAdditional Research by Keelin MathewsArt by Dustin WilliamsTheme by Adam Hayman"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh
7/10/2023
2:01:40
The Other Atlantis: Exploring Mount Shasta's Lost Civilization
When Greg and Dana are called in to weird-up a popular cable tv show, they receive an artifact with strange powers: the ability to locate a lost civilization. In this episode, we strap on our mystical amulets and head to California in search of the Crystal City of Telos! Plus, Connor returns from Magic Camp, Dana teaches us discernment, and Greg airs his Bigfoot beef. Polish your quartz and prepare to channel the Ascended Masters, because we're headed to Lemuria!Join the Museum: https://patreon.com/paramuseumVisit Our Website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comSubscribe on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/25xf92nxFollow Greg NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/nuekerkInstagram: https://instagram.com/nuekerkWebsite: https://gregorynewkirk.comFollow Dana NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/weird_danaInstagram: https://instagram.com/weird_danaFollow Connor J. RandallTwitter: https://twitter.com/connorjrandallInstagram: https://instagram.com/connorjrandallSHOW NOTES:- Greg & Dana on Finding Bigfoot: https://amzn.to/44mK1AN- The Ghoulies - Connor’s Punk Past: https://tinyurl.com/ycynyuf7- Mount Shasta Volcano: https://tinyurl.com/ynp9cw7b- Mt. Shasta’s Forgotten History & Legends: https://tinyurl.com/ynp9cw7b- Mount Shasta Sightings by Brian Wallenstein: https://amzn.to/44hx76X- A Dweller On Two Planets by Phylos: https://amzn.to/3NNMZsE- JC Brown’s Identity Revealed?: https://tinyurl.com/bdnccvap- Sclater’s Theory and Lemurian Legends: https://tinyurl.com/yc2jpxk3- Basics of Plate Tectonics: https://tinyurl.com/4e67xr4v- New Continent Discovered Under Mauritius: https://tinyurl.com/5ecjhsdkCopyright 2023 Planet WeirdHosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography by Karl PfeifferAdditional Research by Keelin MathewsArt by Dustin WilliamsTheme by Adam Hayman"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh
6/26/2023
1:24:51
We’ve Been Cursed! Deadly Hexes, Witchcraft, and Mormon Bigfoot
Have you ever felt hexed? You just might be! In this episode, Greg and Dana discuss a particularly nasty cursed object meant to cause the slow and painful demise of its intended target. Fortunately, Dana has some witchcraft up her sleeve. If you've ever wondered how to destroy a curse, we've got you covered. Plus, Greg embraces the power of the producer's chair, Dana learns to always read the note, and Bigfoot converts to Mormonism. Join the Museum: https://patreon.com/paramuseumVisit Our Website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comSubscribe on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/25xf92nxFollow Greg NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/nuekerkInstagram: https://instagram.com/nuekerkWebsite: https://gregorynewkirk.comFollow Dana NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/weird_danaInstagram: https://instagram.com/weird_danaFollow Connor J. RandallTwitter: https://twitter.com/connorjrandallInstagram: https://instagram.com/connorjrandallSHOW NOTES:- Newkirk Museum Article on the Cursed Chickenfoot: https://tinyurl.com/hrm8au9e- Newkirk Museum Article on the Cursed Ring: https://tinyurl.com/mut3ja9k- Join Dana’s Magic of the Month Club (Limited Availability): https://tinyurl.com/3hc9uw6x- More on the LDS Cain/Bigfoot Legend: https://tinyurl.com/38x9vs9p- More on the Ancient Curse Tablets: https://tinyurl.com/53hap9dk- Occultist Influences Murder of Two Sisters: https://tinyurl.com/yp53a4z2- The Psychology of Curses: https://tinyurl.com/bdzajxjjCopyright 2023 Planet WeirdHosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography by Karl PfeifferAdditional Research by Keelin MathewsArt by Dustin WilliamsTheme by Adam Hayman"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh
6/12/2023
1:10:02
Teenage Ghost Hunters Cheat Death in a Haunted Cemetery
Gather 'round the campfire, because it's ghost story time! In this episode, Greg shares a haunting tale from his teenage ghost hunting team while we explore one of parapsychology's most puzzling mysteries: the apport phenomenon. Plus, Dana's treasure pleasure is triggered by Uri Geller's golden alien egg, Karl shares a bizarre untold story from Hellier, and the Brotherhood of Magicians sends us an ultimatum. Meet us at the mini-mart, because we're heading to Barclay Mountain!Join the Museum: https://patreon.com/paramuseumVisit Our Website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comSubscribe on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/25xf92nxFollow Greg NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/nuekerkInstagram: https://instagram.com/nuekerkWebsite: https://gregorynewkirk.comFollow Dana NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/weird_danaInstagram: https://instagram.com/weird_danaFollow Connor J. RandallTwitter: https://twitter.com/connorjrandallInstagram: https://instagram.com/connorjrandallSHOW NOTES:- Join the Patreon and Help Us Build a Lab: https://patreon.com/paramuseum- Newkirk Museum Article on the Barclay Coal: https://tinyurl.com/4s2mjx4w- Greg Writes About Ghost Hunters Incorporated: https://tinyurl.com/27uh6vsj- Read Weird: Paranormal Tales of Apports and Manifestations: https://amzn.to/3N18buH- Hellier Blog Post Discussing “Environmental Inconsistencies”: https://tinyurl.com/bdf2mdht- Professor Stanley Krippner on Apports: https://tinyurl.com/w3nduefk- Stanford University Magazine on the Welton Apports: https://tinyurl.com/2p9xjfza- Edgar Mitchell's Ice Cream Apports: https://tinyurl.com/sme2edk6Copyright 2023 Planet WeirdHosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography by Karl PfeifferArt by Dustin WilliamsTheme by Adam Hayman"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck FreshSpecial Thanks to the Brotherhood of Magicians
5/29/2023
1:20:49
How to Join the Illuminati: Infiltrating a Secret Society
Can you keep a secret? In today's episode, we sneak into Bohemian Grove and discover the shocking truth about the Illuminati, reveal skeletons in closets (and under floorboards), and undergo an initiation with Ke$ha. Plus, Dana's snooping backfires, Connor's magical past catches up to him, and Greg inducts you into the world's most powerful secret society. Get your ritual robes dry cleaned, because it's time to meet The Gatekeeper! Join the Museum: https://patreon.com/paramuseumVisit Our Website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comSubscribe on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/25xf92nxFollow Greg NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/nuekerkInstagram: https://instagram.com/nuekerkWebsite: https://gregorynewkirk.comFollow Dana NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/weird_danaInstagram: https://instagram.com/weird_danaFollow Connor J. RandallTwitter: https://twitter.com/connorjrandallInstagram: https://instagram.com/connorjrandallSHOW NOTES:- Newkirk Museum Article: https://tinyurl.com/2vudnff2- Live Investigations with The Gatekeeper : https://tinyurl.com/2jak8rkk- More Lesser-Known Secret Societies: https://tinyurl.com/5ebt957k- The Illuminati: https://youtu.be/d-50h9nDugk- The Estes Method: https://tinyurl.com/3mbj9tkb- Official Odd Fellows Website: https://tinyurl.com/yywhmtca- The Odd Fellows Manual from 1852: https://tinyurl.com/2dcvm243- Great Odd Fellows Images: https://tinyurl.com/yc74fx5z- Excellent Book about the Odd Fellows: https://amzn.to/3pLy88e- Their Mysterious Ritual: https://tinyurl.com/4mpbym9c- Finding Skeletons: https://tinyurl.com/2re6ruz3- Watch “Conjuring Kesha”: https://youtu.be/ZaTuLMaqh_E- Odd Fellows Symbolism (Wholesome): https://youtu.be/DHaKsPVnkEI- Inside an Odd Fellows Lodge: https://youtu.be/ja1DOMYlJOk- Belvoir Winery: https://tinyurl.com/bdcpmkxn- Psychology of Conspiracy Theories: https://tinyurl.com/2644b9n9- Academic Take on Conspiracy Theories: https://tinyurl.com/43ppauwvCopyright 2023 Planet WeirdHosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography by Karl PfeifferArt by Dustin WilliamsTheme by Adam Hayman"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck FreshSpecial Thanks to the Brotherhood of Magicians
