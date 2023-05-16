We Recovered UFO Crash Debris from Area 51

Ready for a bombshell? We've obtained genuine UFO wreckage from Area 51. Yes, for real. In the season finale, we're sharing the incredible true story behind the UAP whistleblower who discovered these top secret metamaterials, digging deep into never-before-seen surveillance from the heart of Groom Lake, and asking for your help in solving a metallic mystery. Plus, Greg’s paranoia reaches an all-time high after Connor makes a frightening connection, Dana shocks us with her secret hobby, and we finally reveal the true purpose behind the Haunted Objects Podcast. Wait... are we going to get in trouble for this?Join the Museum: https://patreon.com/paramuseumVisit Our Website: https://hauntedobjectspodcast.comSubscribe on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/25xf92nxFollow Greg NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/nuekerkInstagram: https://instagram.com/nuekerkWebsite: https://gregorynewkirk.comFollow Dana NewkirkTwitter: https://twitter.com/weird_danaInstagram: https://instagram.com/weird_danaFollow Connor J. RandallTwitter: https://twitter.com/connorjrandallInstagram: https://instagram.com/connorjrandallSHOW NOTES:- Join our Patreon to view never-before-seen Area 51 material: https://patreon.com/paramuseum- Newkirk Museum article: Crashed UFO Parts: https://tinyurl.com/muckynwh- Read David Darlington’s Area 51: The Dreamland Chronicles: https://amzn.to/3NECcQ6- Read Annie Jacobsen’s Area 51: An Uncensored History: https://amzn.to/3O2oFTP- More on Area 51: https://tinyurl.com/432syjjr- Glenn in the New York Times, 1994: https://tinyurl.com/yc54p8hh- Gorillas flying jet planes: https://tinyurl.com/3eftknr4- Glenn’s YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/5567a653- Pilot Gary Powers and the capture of the U-2: https://tinyurl.com/yc2n9b69- The Little A’Le’Inn: https://www.littlealeinn.com/- Coverage of the “Storm Area 51” Event: https://tinyurl.com/4um96xpb- The Area 51 Viewer’s Guide: https://tinyurl.com/2p84uz2c- Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends: UFOs Feat. Glenn: https://tinyurl.com/uac8avp5- Larry King's UFO Cover-Up Live Feat. Glenn : https://tinyurl.com/3yz8sy9r- Bob Lazar Interview revisited: https://tinyurl.com/3az72ccz- Rick Doty Shares his alleged Area 51 experiences: https://tinyurl.com/nhewx645- More on Element 115: https://tinyurl.com/ythn4k4pCopyright 2023 Planet WeirdHosted by Greg and Dana NewkirkProduced by Connor J RandallPhotography by Karl PfeifferAdditional Research by Keelin MathewsArt by Dustin WilliamsTheme by Adam Hayman"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh