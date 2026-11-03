There are whispers in the static, but whose? In part two of our "Voices from Beyond" series, we share the creepiest examples of electronic voice phenomena we've ever captured and uncover a secret along the way. Plus, we hear recordings of the Men in Black, discover the how a poodle launched a paranormal phenomenon, and learn how ghost hunters have (accidentally) misled us for years. Grab your crappiest voice recorder, turn off the lights, and prepare find out how extraterrestrial phantoms have been infiltrating our machines.



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SHOW NOTES:

- “Voice Transmissions with the Deceased” by Jurgenson: https://tinyurl.com/28ux59ap

- “Breakthrough” By Konstantin Raudive: https://tinyurl.com/m4jk2raj

- Listen to the “Breakthrough” Recordings: https://tinyurl.com/yrare8ux

- Mark Macy’s voicemails from the dead: https://tinyurl.com/43s56623

- Auditory Hallucination Experiments: https://tinyurl.com/cenppbnf

- More Skeptical Experiments: https://tinyurl.com/2j6s9sc2

- Audio Illusions: https://tinyurl.com/ms5znmv6

- Panasonic DR60 Manual: https://tinyurl.com/ycy5a5ar

- Panasonic DR60 Technical Guide: https://tinyurl.com/4en67v7w

- Professional Ghost Hoaxer Interview: https://tinyurl.com/2sju4wht

- Watch “Spirits of the Stanley”: https://tinyurl.com/537s4jsz



THE SOUND LAB:

- How Sound Works: https://tinyurl.com/3rm2ddm3

- Knowing Your Audio Recorder: https://tinyurl.com/2v7e4nte

- How Microphones Work: https://tinyurl.com/3w93kz2p

- Electret Microphones 101: https://tinyurl.com/2yknne28

- Engineer Explains Electret Microphones: https://tinyurl.com/8bteycf3



TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Sugared-up Teens Out For Kicks

08:35 The Holy Grail of Ghost Recorders

15:50 Electronic Voice Phenomena

18:00 Our Scariest EVPs

29:50 How It All Started

44:42 Let’s Get Analog

51:11 Voicemails from the Dead

01:02:33 Crazy DR-60 EVPs

01:21:10 Skeptic Hats On

01:32:12 To The Lab!

01:53:50 Know Your Microphone

02:01:04 The Ghost in the Machine

02:08:40 Come Out and Let’s Play

02:19:38 Final EV-Opinions

02:23:43 Bonus: In-Studio Ghost Hunt



Part of the Spectrevision Radio Network

Copyright 2025 Planet Weird



Hosted by Greg and Dana Newkirk

Produced by Connor J Randall

Photography / Editing by Karl Pfeiffer

Additional Research by Keelin Mathews

Art by Dustin Williams

Production Assistance by Michelle Randall

Theme by Adam Hayman

"The Disembodied Voice" by Chuck Fresh

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