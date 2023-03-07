The Handlebar podcast
Aaron Smith, Raffi Greco, Elyssa Smith, Sarahbeth Smith
The handlebar podcast is conversations around questions that young followers of Jesus are asking and giving 'handlebars' to hold onto as you move forward in the Faith.
29. CREATING IN THE CHURCH (FEAT. ABBIE GAMBOA)
Angelica from Colombia asks the question: What role does creativity have in the church/faith.
This episode also features the handlebar podcast's first ever guest appearance featuring Abbie Gamboa.
28. SLOWING DOWN (FIGHTING FOR SIMPLICITY)
In this episode, the hosts of the podcast draw a question that was submitted from Marion in Tuscaloosa, Alabama: "How do you slow down and live a life of simplicity?"
27. WRESTLING WITH GOD (FIGHTING DOUBT)
In this episode the "gang" answer the question: "How do you wrestle well? like with with doubts/hard concepts about God?" (Submitted by Adri from Malaysia)
26. HONORING PARENTS
In this episode, the four answer the question: How do you honor parents as an adult? (Submitted by Kyla from Pretoria South Africa)
25. TALKING TATTOOS
In this episode, the four answer the question: Tattoos?! - (Submitted by Tomika from Calgary Canada)
The handlebar podcast is conversations around questions that young followers of Jesus are asking and giving 'handlebars' to hold onto as you move forward in the Faith.
