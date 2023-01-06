THE HABITS & HOME SHOW | Decluttering, Habits, and Simple Living

If you’re a busy mom who is frustrated with your messy home, you have come to the right place! On this podcast, you will hear easy step-by-step decluttering tip...
122 \\ How to Clean Your Kitchen When You Aren’t Motivated
Do you find yourself going to bed most nights with a sink full of dishes and clutter all over the counters?
I bet you hate it but you don’t have a choice. You have no energy or motivation at the end of the day and all you want to do is relax.
What if I told you that you could reset your kitchen every night in less than 15 minutes? What if I told you that could accomplish this even if you have a lot of kids?
I truly believe you can do this and live a simple lifestyle no matter what kind of house you have or how much stuff you currently own.
If I can learn to reset my kitchen every day while homeschooling my three kids, running a business from home, managing a hobby farm while renovating our 70-year farmhouse, and still go to bed at a decent hour, you can too!
Learn how to build the habit of resetting your kitchen every day in 30 minutes or less even when you aren’t motivated!
6/29/2023
16:55
121 \\ 5 Simple Steps for Stress-Free Family Dinner Routine
Do you want to sit down with your family around the dinner table on a regular basis but it's just not happening? It's time to create a system for that!
I see every repeated task or system in my house in cycles. All tasks seem to have a starting, middle, and ending point. But the cycle or the steps required for each task isn't always clear and obvious which can result in your skipping steps, cutting corners, or not finishing the tasks altogether.
Often times this is why clutter builds up in your house, cleaning goes undone, and projects get started but never finished. Typically when you work through tasks, you're only relying on subconscious actions, actions that happen without much effort or thought, instead of consciously thinking through all the steps that are required to fully complete a task.
Today we will use conscious thinking to create a family dinner system. To do this well and experience success and consistency so that this routine becomes an established habit, we will work through the system as a cycle: starting, middle, and ending points.
6/21/2023
28:42
120 \\ Tired of Dirty Dishes? Create a Simple System with Habit Stacking
As a busy mom, you know how tough it can be to keep a clean and organized home. One area that often becomes overwhelming is dealing with dirty dishes. By establishing a dishwashing routine and system, you can save time, and energy, and enjoy the benefits it brings to your daily life.
Creating a simple and consistent dishwashing system is a game-changer for busy moms like you. Instead of feeling buried under a mountain of dirty dishes, you'll have a manageable routine, freeing up time to spend with your family or to relax. Plus, having clean dishes and utensils at the ready will make meal prep less stressful and more enjoyable.
A clean and organized kitchen is the cornerstone of a happy, healthy home. Consistently following a dishwashing system keeps germs and bacteria at bay, ensuring a safer environment for you and your loved ones. Furthermore, a clutter-free kitchen makes it easier to find and access items, streamlining meal prep and creating a visually appealing space. Ultimately, this sense of order can boost your overall well-being and productivity.
Join me as I help you simplify your dishwashing system and achieve a cleaner kitchen in a shorter amount of time so you don't feel like you're always cleaning.
6/14/2023
25:01
119 \\ How to Make a Weekly Family Meal Plan with Just 3 Steps
Which one of these moms are you?
The mom who gets home from a long day of work, asks her family what they want for dinner and is given the same response of, "I don't know" or "I don't care."
The mom who just finished baseball practice (insert your family's hobbies) but didn't think ahead about dinner and you're now running through the drive-thru for the third time this week.
The mom who pins recipes on Pinterest and sort of makes a meal plan but lacks consistency and forgets to even look at her plan.
Or you are a little bit of all three of these moms and then some.
Meal planning does not have to be difficult, and with a simple meal-planning system that you consistently live out each week, you can feel more prepared for making meals for your family at home regularly.
My goal is to provide you with a simple, three-step meal-planning system that will help you consistently cook meals at home that your family will actually want to eat.
It will take a little upfront work and time investment to set up your system but then you will be able to easily create a family meal plan each week.
My best advice is not to skip steps in order to cut corners. I've been using this meal-planning system to feed my busy family of five for years and let me just tell you that I don't slave away in the kitchen for hours.
6/8/2023
23:54
118 \\ SYSTEMS SUMMER SERIES KICK-OFF: Easy Guide for Creating Systems in Your Home
Welcome to the official kick-off for the Home Management Systems Summer Series! In this episode, I'm going to lay the groundwork for what a home management system actually is and define its importance in creating an organized and stress-free home. If you've ever searched "home systems" on Google, you know the results can be overwhelming. That's why I'm going to break it down for you and provide you with a clear understanding of what a home management system entails.
But that's not all! I'm also going to provide you with a framework for creating your own home management systems. I know that creating systems can be daunting and overwhelming, which is why I've developed a step-by-step process that I've used successfully for myself and with clients. My goal is to teach you how to create systems that stick, so you can maintain a clutter-free home and avoid feeling chaotic.
And lastly, I'll lay out a schedule for you, so you can get excited about all the different tasks and areas we'll be focusing on throughout the series. Whether you're a busy mom, a student, or just someone who wants to create a more organized home environment, this series is for you! I'm committed to providing you with practical tips and tricks that will help you take control of your home management systems and create a home that brings you peace!
