THE HABITS & HOME SHOW | Decluttering, Habits, and Simple Living

Which one of these moms are you? The mom who gets home from a long day of work, asks her family what they want for dinner and is given the same response of, "I don't know" or "I don't care." The mom who just finished baseball practice (insert your family's hobbies) but didn't think ahead about dinner and you're now running through the drive-thru for the third time this week. The mom who pins recipes on Pinterest and sort of makes a meal plan but lacks consistency and forgets to even look at her plan. Or you are a little bit of all three of these moms and then some. Meal planning does not have to be difficult, and with a simple meal-planning system that you consistently live out each week, you can feel more prepared for making meals for your family at home regularly. My goal is to provide you with a simple, three-step meal-planning system that will help you consistently cook meals at home that your family will actually want to eat. It will take a little upfront work and time investment to set up your system but then you will be able to easily create a family meal plan each week. My best advice is not to skip steps in order to cut corners. I've been using this meal-planning system to feed my busy family of five for years and let me just tell you that I don't slave away in the kitchen for hours.