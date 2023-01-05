The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote

Each week, Greg Cote, the longtime Miami Herald columnist and regular on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, offers his serious and not-so-serious takes on the... More
Available Episodes
5 of 165
The Greg Cote Show (2023): Episode 19
Greg Cote Show podcast: Greg blasts Chris for his unprofessional behavior in a Miami Heat pressbox, and Chris parries by revealing how awkward and unfriendly Greg is around sports-journalism colleagues.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/15/2023
50:17
The Greg Cote Show (2023): Episode 18
Greg Cote Show podcast: A new edition of the popular “Greg Doesn’t Know Movies,” a live Sunday night report on Miami’s huge sports weekend, and a contest to imitate ESPN’s iconic Big Voice Guy.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/8/2023
47:51
The Greg Cote Show (2023): Episode 17
Greg Cote Show podcast: Greg and Chris exalt over what the Game 7-winning Florida Panthers and Miami Heat are doing in the playoffs, and a parody of the Dan Le Batard Show’s South Beach Sessions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
50:12
The Greg Cote Show (2023): Episode 16
ESPN personality Israel Gutierrez sits in with us for the episode and illuminates with predictions on the Miami Heat -- Joel Embiid!?-- and his feelings about the “dehumanizing” attacks on LGBTQ rights.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/24/2023
46:20
The Greg Cote Show (2023): Episode 15
Greg Cote Show podcast: A review of Greg’s South Beach Sessions guest spot with Dan LeBatard -- and Greg’s only regret. Also, Chris on Le Batard Show’s new studios, buying John Lennon’s tooth at auction and more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Each week, Greg Cote, the longtime Miami Herald columnist and regular on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, offers his serious and not-so-serious takes on the sports world in South Florida, and beyond.