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The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote

Greg Cote
NewsSociety & Culture
The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote
Latest episode

336 episodes

  • The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote

    The Greg Cote Show (2026): Episode 336

    08/03/2026 | 56 mins.
    Greg Cote Show: Why is Greg getting emotional talking about a 19-second bowling video? Plus a Lionel Richie/Earth, Wind & Fire concert, Catchphrase Countdown #s 12/11 and more.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote

    The Greg Cote Show (2026): Episode 335

    07/27/2026 | 47 mins.
    Cote Cup scandal?, 35-year-old toothbrush, Catchphrases 14/13, more

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote

    The Greg Cote Show (2026): Episode 334

    07/24/2026 | 14 mins.
    Emergency Episode: LeBron to Philly. Greg Cote was right!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote

    The Greg Cote Show (2026): Episode 333

    07/20/2026 | 44 mins.
    Special edition from New York, World Cup; Catchphrases 16/15, more

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote

    The Greg Cote Show (2026): Episode 332

    07/13/2026 | 54 mins.
    Greg Cote Show: World Cup’s epic semifinal matches and who’ll advance and win it all. Plus Greg’s penalty-kicks challenge, Catchphrase Countdown resumes and more in new GCS 332 out now!

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Greg Cote Show with Greg Cote
Each week, Greg Cote, the longtime Miami Herald columnist and regular on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, offers his serious and not-so-serious takes on the sports world in South Florida, and beyond.
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