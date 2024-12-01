The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast

SUITCASE EPISODE: Notes from East Asia: South Korea, Japan & Taiwan plus footnote on Sri Lanka
Continuing my notes and reflections from my Autumn round-the-world trip with my kids - this time from East Asia covering South Korea, Japan and Taiwan plus a footnote on our time in Sri Lanka
--------
27:54
SUITCASE EPISODE: Notes from Central Asia and the Gulf: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the UAE
Continuing to share my journey across the world this Autumn with my kids - this time capturing thoughts ad reflections on Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the UAE and Oman
--------
30:08
SUITCASE EPISODE: Notes from the road - Europe
From my around-the-world trip with my 3 children I bring notes from different sections of our trip. This first one covers our travels in Europe section from late August to September....
--------
23:12
S3 E8 Turkey with Sami Kent
As we come into land at the end of Series 3, in this episode I talk about Turkey with Sami Kent, journalist and radio producer and author of a new book on Turkey 'The Endless Country: A personal journey through Turkey's first hundred years'
--------
37:51
S3 E7 Brazil with Aline Burni
In this episode I continue my cinversation with Aline Burni, this time focusing on her home country of Brazil. We dive into Brazil's unique foreign policy and how the country is a country of contrasts
Hosting insightful conversations with fascinating people to shape the way that Britain interacts across the globe, providing thought-leaders, policy makers, and the curious public with fresh perspectives on the world. Subscribe today to join us in discovering an optimistic, pragmatic and visionary picture of modern Britain's global role, and don't miss the bonus episodes on travel and adventure! See www.greatbritishforeignaffairs.co.uk for more info