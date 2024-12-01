Hosting insightful conversations with fascinating people to shape the way that Britain interacts across the globe, providing thought-leaders, policy makers, and...

In this episode I continue my cinversation with Aline Burni, this time focusing on her home country of Brazil. We dive into Brazil's unique foreign policy and how the country is a country of contrasts

As we come into land at the end of Series 3, in this episode I talk about Turkey with Sami Kent, journalist and radio producer and author of a new book on Turkey 'The Endless Country: A personal journey through Turkey's first hundred years'

From my around-the-world trip with my 3 children I bring notes from different sections of our trip. This first one covers our travels in Europe section from late August to September....

Continuing to share my journey across the world this Autumn with my kids - this time capturing thoughts ad reflections on Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the UAE and Oman

Continuing my notes and reflections from my Autumn round-the-world trip with my kids - this time from East Asia covering South Korea, Japan and Taiwan plus a footnote on our time in Sri Lanka

About The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast

Hosting insightful conversations with fascinating people to shape the way that Britain interacts across the globe, providing thought-leaders, policy makers, and the curious public with fresh perspectives on the world. Subscribe today to join us in discovering an optimistic, pragmatic and visionary picture of modern Britain's global role, and don't miss the bonus episodes on travel and adventure! See www.greatbritishforeignaffairs.co.uk for more info