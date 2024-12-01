Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentThe Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast
Listen to The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast in the App
Listen to The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast

Podcast The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast
Anna-Joy Rickard
Hosting insightful conversations with fascinating people to shape the way that Britain interacts across the globe, providing thought-leaders, policy makers, and...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • SUITCASE EPISODE: Notes from East Asia: South Korea, Japan & Taiwan plus footnote on Sri Lanka
    Continuing my notes and reflections from my Autumn round-the-world trip with my kids - this time from East Asia covering South Korea, Japan and Taiwan plus a footnote on our time in Sri Lanka
    --------  
    27:54
  • SUITCASE EPISODE: Notes from Central Asia and the Gulf: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the UAE
    Continuing to share my journey across the world this Autumn with my kids - this time capturing thoughts ad reflections on Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the UAE and Oman
    --------  
    30:08
  • SUITCASE EPISODE: Notes from the road - Europe
    From my around-the-world trip with my 3 children I bring notes from different sections of our trip. This first one covers our travels in Europe section from late August to September....
    --------  
    23:12
  • S3 E8 Turkey with Sami Kent
    As we come into land at the end of Series 3, in this episode I talk about Turkey with Sami Kent, journalist and radio producer and author of a new book on Turkey 'The Endless Country: A personal journey through Turkey's first hundred years'
    --------  
    37:51
  • S3 E7 Brazil with Aline Burni
    In this episode I continue my cinversation with Aline Burni, this time focusing on her home country of Brazil. We dive into Brazil's unique foreign policy and how the country is a country of contrasts
    --------  
    30:36

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast

Hosting insightful conversations with fascinating people to shape the way that Britain interacts across the globe, providing thought-leaders, policy makers, and the curious public with fresh perspectives on the world. Subscribe today to join us in discovering an optimistic, pragmatic and visionary picture of modern Britain's global role, and don't miss the bonus episodes on travel and adventure! See www.greatbritishforeignaffairs.co.uk for more info
Podcast website

Listen to The Great British Foreign Affairs Podcast, Anne Hidalgo - Paris en Commun and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/28/2024 - 6:39:32 PM