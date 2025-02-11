Did you know that “good news” and “cancer” could go together? The truth is, patients and their families have never had more reasons for hope and optimism than t...

To kick off The Good News About Cancer, Chuck and Alicia sit down with Karen Knudsen, the outgoing CEO of the American Cancer Society, to talk about some of the biggest wins in cancer prevention and treatment.

About The Good News About Cancer

Did you know that “good news” and “cancer” could go together? The truth is, patients and their families have never had more reasons for hope and optimism than they do right now. A decade of transformational breakthroughs in treatment and prevention have saved millions of lives, and that’s just the beginning. In every episode of The Good News About Cancer, Dr. Charles Ryan and Dr. Alicia Morgans speak to the doctors, researchers, and advocates who are improving outcomes and charting new paths forward all around the world. Now that’s good news!