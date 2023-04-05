Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast God Pod: Divine Blasphemy
Available Episodes

  • Top 10 Things More Real Than God
    On this episode of the God Pod: The Holy Trinity with 4th wheel, Santa Claus, workshops new material. You’ll discover the top 10 things that are more real than God on the ‘Top 10 Things More Real Than God.’ On ‘The Stupid GD News.’ faith leaders finally speaking out against toxic Christian Nationalists, Dems are getting scared of Trump, Texas wants to train third-graders to become war medics, locals rise up against the council by drawing penises around potholes, Loch Ness Monster hunter, Steve, is tired of his job, Florida principal almost scammed out of 100k from fake Elon Musk, and prankster goat messes with police by yelling “help!” On ‘Entertainment News,’ At 79, Robert DeNiro has 7th kid after condom breaks, Al Pacino and DeNiro tie on stupid Twitter poll, and writers on strike share $8 checks. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn what cheese Jesus is called, if Jesus is a lich or zombie, what Jesus did when he was young, is the Holy Ghost God’s dealer, who God chooses to help win sports, if God dates, did God and Mary discuss keeping Jesus, and if elves go to heaven. On ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ You won’t believe what Jesus would do if he walked in on an orgy. On ‘Heaven News,’ Santa’s elves bless God’s grow house, Holy Spirit appears as a smudge on stained-glass and plays a prank on the Pope. On ‘What’s On Your Mind,’ Jesus is excited about the new Zelda.  And don’t miss ‘Holy Spirit ASMR!’ The God Pod: Have It Yahweh! After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans. NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/18/2023
    1:06:06
  • The Top Ten Celebrities Who Think They're More Important Than God
    On this episode of the God Pod: God and Satan interview special guest Nandini Jammi from CheckMyAds.org, an independent watchdog institute taking on ‘The Misinformation Crusades’ and its leader Tucker Carlson.  You’ll find out who the top blasphemers are on ‘The Top Ten List of Celebrities Who Think They’re More Important Than God.’ On ‘World News,’ Donald Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, George Santos was arrested on 13 counts, Republicans have no dirt on Biden, and Justice Elena Kagan worries about taking free bagels from friends. On ‘What Would Satan Do?,’ you’ll discover if Satan is more concerned with his status or reputation.  The God Pod: Have It Yahweh! After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans. NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    1:03:49
  • Elf Strike Leaves Santa's Workshop in Chaos as Toys Pile Up on Shelves
    On this episode of the God Pod: Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and Santa discuss totes, reefer humor, read a review from TurdNoodle, and sing tunes from ‘The Band.’  On ‘Top Ten Most Absurd Bible Stories You Never Learned in Sunday School,’ you’ll learn about David and the Giant Space Octopus, Noah and the time-traveling dinosaur, Moses and the Burning Bush that Sang Show Tunes, Job’s epic battle against an Army of Demonic Clowns, Jesus and the Talking Dog, and many more! On ‘The Stupid GD News,’ the gang cover the mass shooting in Texas by a right-wing extremist and the absurd response by Greg Abbott, a congressman who says thoughts and prayers are enough, and Marjorie Taylor Greene blames ‘evil forces.’ On ‘Entertainment News,’ opine on the tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala, the Hollywood writers’ strike, and why the Holy Spirit despises the 80’s. On ‘Holy Spirit News,’ you’ll learn why the Holy Spirit has to fly commercial. On ‘Jesus News,’ Jesus channels his inner Gaga and wears sandals with socks and a crown of thorns to the Met Gala. On ‘Santa News,’ Santa scrambles as elf strike continues. And don’t miss a very special Blessings and Smites! The God Pod: Have It Yahweh! After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans. NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/11/2023
    1:03:42
  • God Says "No" To Saving The King
    On this episode of the God Pod: Mary Mags, with God as her copilot, read a four-star review and count down the top 10 most memorable moments from Charles’ coronation on ‘God’s Top Ten List.’ On ‘Human News,’ Trump throws a tantrum over Biden skipping coronation, Texas weatherman threatens kids with a gun, theocrat Rep Tim Burchett blames lack of Jesus for mass shootings, 61% of Americans want to ban assault weapons according to Fox poll, sugar daddy, Harlan Crow, paid for private school for Clarence Thomas’ child, All Supreme Court Justices not cool with oversight, Sam Alito is a man child, robots find out what it’s like to be an overworked human, Utahans can no longer rub one out to Pornhub without ID, and right-winger Steven Crowder crusades against no-fault divorce. On ‘Heaven News,’ cherubs are caught sneaking into Mary Mag’s pop-up pot bakery, God plans to open up a water park, the Heavenly choir performs “Stairway To Heaven,” and Mary reveals Jesus is not a great cook. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll discover if God likes the idea of Trevor Noah and Tucker trade shows, if the Daily Mail is the newspaper of hell, if Eric Clapton is full of it, and if God would rather have a horizontal butt or a vertical mouth.  Don’t miss Mary Mags new song ‘Single Deities’ and God’s New Commandment!!! The God Pod: Have It Yahweh! After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans. NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    1:08:54
  • Top Ten Signs You’re An Atheist
    Jesus and Santa join God to celebrate Short King of Kings Spring, pontificate about Peter Cottontail, read a review, and talk to Sylvia from Santa’s Village.  You’ll discover if you’re an atheist on ‘Top Ten Signs You’re An Atheist.’ On ‘World News,’ the Church of England celebrates Jesus’s singlehood, 400+ laid off Burger King workers offered jobs with a cannabis company, TikToker sad her scheme for attention backfired, CEOs named John now outnumbered by women, Disney sues Ron DeSantis, and a brutal 2024 election ahead for republicans according to Fox News poll. On ‘Jesus News,’ Jesus tours wine country, endorses new Pinot Noir, launches new wine brand, hosts a wild party at Napa Valley Vineyard, swears walking on water is not a party trick, turns out to be a good tipper, responds to a heckler with a plague of locusts, and as always preaches to drink responsibly. On ‘God News,’ God takes a personal day, apologizes for 2020, admits to creating humans out of boredom, rolls his eyes at generic prayers for world peace, and debates Archangels over adding new deadly sin. On ‘Santa News,’ Elf leaders reject Santa’s offer as the Elf union goes on strike, Santa’s workshop shuts down as the Elf rebellion of 2023 ignites and causes a struggle to meet Christmas demand. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn what Jerry Springer’s first episode was in heaven and who Santa will marry, boff, and kill.   And Don’t miss God’s New Commandment if you want to go to heaven. The God Pod: Have It Yahweh! After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans. NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:03:56

About God Pod: Divine Blasphemy

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans. Co-hosted by BFFs God and Jesus, with appearances from Moses, Santa, Satan, and more! Brand new every Monday and Thursday. Follow the God Pod now with the buttons in your favorite podcast app!
