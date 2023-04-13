Join Elicia Goguen as she dives deep into the secrets she holds about the REAL glow up. Listen to her chat about self love, healing, relationships, women's well... More
Available Episodes
5 of 70
70. I finally ended a chapter of self hate.
Hi everyone 🦋 Today is a big day.. I chat: -the ending of a self hate chapter -the story behind my new podcast cover art-the launch of my new podcast Instagram -updates and getting ready for summer And more 💓 Photography shot by Darius Bashar https://www.instagram.com/dariusbashar/ My spotify https://open.spotify.com/user/eliciagoguen123?si=55e5c44a1cc74fd5My heal to manifest & inner child discovery journal prompt guides https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecretsThe glow up secrets podcast channel https://www.youtube.com/@theglowupsecretspodcastAll my favourite beauty, skincare, clothes & wellness products https://www.shopltk.com/explore/eliciagoguenMy book recommendations https://amzn.to/3AOnJuO Discount Codes https://candr.link/l/kT72DkUuSokqSbBavVDlpMy audio podcast, instagram, tiktok & pinterest can all be found here: https://candr.link/theglowupsecretsIf you need advice please submit it here, instead of DM's (I will not be able to get back to you via DM) https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecretsBusiness inquiries ? [email protected] (please do not send your advice questions to this email)
5/11/2023
40:18
69. what would someone who loves themselves do ?
Hi everyone 🦋 So sorry for the late post! In today's podcast episode I chat with you about: -what it really means to "love yourself"-why it's important to love yourself-conditional love verses unconditional love-internal source of love vs external source of love.. should we seek both?-understanding what self acceptance really is and how to cultivate more of it-self love tips, journal prompts and questions to ask yourself moving forward I hope you enjoy 🦋My "heal to manifest" and inner child discovery guide https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecretsWatch this episode on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@theglowupsecretspodcastMy Youtube, Instagram, Tiktok & Pinterest links https://candr.link/theglowupsecretsAll my favourite beauty, skincare, clothes & wellness products https://www.shopltk.com/explore/eliciagoguenMy book recommendations https://amzn.to/3AOnJuODiscount Codes https://candr.link/l/kT72DkUuSokqSbBavVDlpNeed advice ? submit your question here for email coaching https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecrets
5/9/2023
45:32
68. you NEED to start stepping into your worth
Hi ladies 💗 In today's episode I speak about a few topics that have been on my mind recently when it comes to stepping into our self worth and why we feel like we're never enough. It's time to heal. 🦋
4/27/2023
49:55
67. let's prepare for SPRING | body confidence, comfort zones, loving yourself while changing
Hi everyone 🦋 Today's episode is giving SPRING VIBES ⬇️-starting my "summer in the city" vlog series-what I'm challenging myself to do this season-summer plans, projects & photoshoot update-tips on how to you feel confident at the beach in a bikini-I thought about how I healed my relationship with food-how to love yourself while on a health and fitness journey-how to save money this summer when everyone else is spending-FOMO tips -skincare faves for the summer-how to feel safe living alone/in a major city AND MORE 🦋 How I healed my relationship with food https://youtu.be/8YV4pG-HOfkMy "heal to manifest" and inner child discovery guide https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecretsWatch this episode on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@theglowupsecretspodcastMy Youtube, Instagram, Tiktok & Pinterest links https://candr.link/theglowupsecretsLinks to my favourite books & products https://candr.link/l/hds2MR_P6JMGzw_82kFv6Need advice ? submit your question here for email coaching https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecrets
Hi everyone! In today's episode we talk about situationships 👀⬇️-what is a situationship -why we get into situationships -the difference between a situationship and a secure attachment style-how to tell if you're getting "breadcrumbed"-why your beliefs play a huge role in the health of your relationships-how to express your feelings to a man -when you should walk away -how to learn to "go with the flow" in a relationship-tips for people with anxious attachment styles -navigating talking stages & communication -how to tell if someone is into you or is playing you-advice from your sister is when it comes to getting into relationships that are not what you truly want-AND MORE LINKS 💗The power of attachment https://amzn.to/3TQWQiz My "heal to manifest" and inner child discovery guide https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecretsWatch this episode on youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@theglowupsecretspodcastMy Youtube, Instagram, Tiktok & Pinterest links https://candr.link/theglowupsecretsLinks to my favourite books & products https://candr.link/l/hds2MR_P6JMGzw_82kFv6Need advice ? submit your question here for email coaching https://beacons.ai/theglowupsecrets
Join Elicia Goguen as she dives deep into the secrets she holds about the REAL glow up. Listen to her chat about self love, healing, relationships, women's wellness & more so that you can glow up into the BEST version of yourself 🦋