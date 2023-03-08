The Sports Card Investor, Geoff Wilson, explores the collision of cards and entrepreneurship.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 33
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Future of Football Cards from Panini & Fanatics - with Darren Rovell
Geoff talks about the ongoing battle between Panini and Fanatics after the breaking news this week that the NFLPA is breaking it's trading card contract with Panini early.
Follow Geoff:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/
Companies Geoff Founded:
Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com
Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com
Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com
NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com
iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
8/23/2023
41:08
EXPOSING LIES AND TRUTHS About Michael Jordan's Rookie Card: The 1984 Star #101
Geoff talks about the Star Jordan cards and the debate surrounding them.
Follow Geoff:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/
Companies Geoff Founded:
Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com
Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com
Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com
NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com
iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
8/17/2023
1:04:32
Who Wins and Loses the Panini Fanatics War?
Geoff talks about the recent lawsuit between Panini and Fanatics.
Follow Geoff:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/
Companies Geoff Founded:
Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com
Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com
Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com
NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com
iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
8/10/2023
49:49
The National Will DIE if This Happens...
Geoff talks with Brian Gray, CEO of Leaf, about the future of the National and Leaf Trading Cards.
Follow Geoff:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/
Companies Geoff Founded:
Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com
Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com
Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com
NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com
iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
8/3/2023
38:33
Inside Scoop on the Future of The National
Geoff talks with Ray Schulte on the National Show Floor.
Follow Geoff:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/
Companies Geoff Founded:
Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com
Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com
Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com
NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com
iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com