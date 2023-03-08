Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Geoff Wilson Show in the App
Listen to The Geoff Wilson Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The Geoff Wilson Show

The Geoff Wilson Show

Podcast The Geoff Wilson Show
Podcast The Geoff Wilson Show

The Geoff Wilson Show

Geoff Wilson
add
The Sports Card Investor, Geoff Wilson, explores the collision of cards and entrepreneurship.
More
LeisureHobbies
The Sports Card Investor, Geoff Wilson, explores the collision of cards and entrepreneurship.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Future of Football Cards from Panini & Fanatics - with Darren Rovell
    Geoff talks about the ongoing battle between Panini and Fanatics after the breaking news this week that the NFLPA is breaking it's trading card contract with Panini early. Follow Geoff: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/ Companies Geoff Founded: Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
    8/23/2023
    41:08
  • EXPOSING LIES AND TRUTHS About Michael Jordan's Rookie Card: The 1984 Star #101
    Geoff talks about the Star Jordan cards and the debate surrounding them. Follow Geoff: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/ Companies Geoff Founded: Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
    8/17/2023
    1:04:32
  • Who Wins and Loses the Panini Fanatics War?
    Geoff talks about the recent lawsuit between Panini and Fanatics. Follow Geoff: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/ Companies Geoff Founded: Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
    8/10/2023
    49:49
  • The National Will DIE if This Happens...
    Geoff talks with Brian Gray, CEO of Leaf, about the future of the National and Leaf Trading Cards. Follow Geoff: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/ Companies Geoff Founded: Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
    8/3/2023
    38:33
  • Inside Scoop on the Future of The National
    Geoff talks with Ray Schulte on the National Show Floor. Follow Geoff: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgeoffwilson/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/itsgeoffwilson/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgeoffwilson/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/geoffwilson/ Companies Geoff Founded: Sports Card Investor: https://www.sportscardinvestor.com Market Movers: https://www.marketmoversapp.com Three Five Two: https://www.threefivetwo.com NoviAMS: https://www.noviams.com iLS Network: https://www.ilsnetwork.com
    7/27/2023
    35:03

More Leisure podcasts

About The Geoff Wilson Show

The Sports Card Investor, Geoff Wilson, explores the collision of cards and entrepreneurship.
Podcast website

Listen to The Geoff Wilson Show, Past Gas by Donut Media and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Geoff Wilson Show

The Geoff Wilson Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Geoff Wilson Show: Podcasts in Family