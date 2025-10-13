The Francesca Psychology Podcast

Childhood Neglect & Feeling Like You Can Never Belong - Anna Runkle
Anna Runkle, known to over a million people on YouTube as the Crappy Childhood Fairy, helps people heal from the lasting effects of childhood trauma. She is the author of Re-Regulated, and her upcoming book Connectability will be published by Hay House in October 2025.00:00 Intro01:54 Why we struggle with belonging04:42 Childhood trauma hurts your ability to connect10:50 Signs you were ostracised as a kid19:56 Why we self-isolate and how to stop27:10 Obstacles to connection - Covert Avoidance39:22 Why limerence happens to traumatised people50:42 Sensuality and attraction56:11 How to spot a good partner59:30 How to start feeling like you belong01:22:00 How to find your people
1:24:42
Interrogation Expert: How To Influence Anyone & Read People Like A Book
Chase Hughes is the world’s number one leading authority on behavior profiling, nonverbal communication, influence, and persuasion. His work has long been the go-to training resource for the most elite professionals in human intelligence - including the US Army, and intelligence agencies.
1:28:04
Women, stop looking for "masculine" men - Case Kenny
Case Kenny is a mindfulness expert, the author of That’s Bold of You, and the host of the popular podcast New Mindset, Who Dis? He has over 1.3M followers on instagram where he shares short affirmations and mantras. His new book The Opposite of Settling is also coming out this year in August.
56:16
The Mind Architect: Triggers are gifts from your subconscious - Peter Crone
Peter Crone, also known as "The Mind Architect”, is a writer, speaker, and thought leader in human potential. With over 20 years of experience, he has coached celebrities, athletes, and high-level leaders. Peter specializes in revealing the limiting beliefs and subconscious narratives that shape behavior, health, relationships, and performance. https://www.petercrone.com/
54:03
Dating Expert: Best Technique For Healing After Breakup & Becoming More Attractive On Dates
Amy Chan is a leading relationship expert and New York Times bestselling author of Breakup Bootcamp. She is also the founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp and Dating Bootcamp, a transformational retreat designed to help people heal after heartbreak.
Let's grow together, one episode at a time!