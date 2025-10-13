Powered by RND
The Francesca Psychology Podcast
Francesca Tighinean
EducationSelf-Improvement
5 of 17
  • Childhood Neglect & Feeling Like You Can Never Belong - Anna Runkle
    Anna Runkle, known to over a million people on YouTube as the Crappy Childhood Fairy, helps people heal from the lasting effects of childhood trauma. She is the author of Re-Regulated, and her upcoming book Connectability will be published by Hay House in October 2025.00:00 Intro01:54 Why we struggle with belonging04:42 Childhood trauma hurts your ability to connect10:50 Signs you were ostracised as a kid19:56 Why we self-isolate and how to stop27:10 Obstacles to connection - Covert Avoidance39:22 Why limerence happens to traumatised people50:42 Sensuality and attraction56:11 How to spot a good partner59:30 How to start feeling like you belong01:22:00 How to find your people
    --------  
    1:24:42
  • Interrogation Expert: How To Influence Anyone & Read People Like A Book
    Chase Hughes is the world’s number one leading authority on behavior profiling, nonverbal communication, influence, and persuasion. His work has long been the go-to training resource for the most elite professionals in human intelligence - including the US Army, and intelligence agencies.
    --------  
    1:28:04
  • Women, stop looking for "masculine" men - Case Kenny
    Case Kenny is a mindfulness expert, the author of That’s Bold of You, and the host of the popular podcast New Mindset, Who Dis? He has over 1.3M followers on instagram where he shares short affirmations and mantras. His new book The Opposite of Settling is also coming out this year in August.
    --------  
    56:16
  • The Mind Architect: Triggers are gifts from your subconscious - Peter Crone
    Peter Crone, also known as "The Mind Architect”, is a writer, speaker, and thought leader in human potential. With over 20 years of experience, he has coached celebrities, athletes, and high-level leaders. Peter specializes in revealing the limiting beliefs and subconscious narratives that shape behavior, health, relationships, and performance. https://www.petercrone.com/
    --------  
    54:03
  • Dating Expert: Best Technique For Healing After Breakup & Becoming More Attractive On Dates
    Amy Chan is a leading relationship expert and New York Times bestselling author of Breakup Bootcamp. She is also the founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp and Dating Bootcamp, a transformational retreat designed to help people heal after heartbreak.
    --------  
    56:17

About The Francesca Psychology Podcast

Are you passionate about personal growth and self-discovery? Join me as I sit down with experts from diverse fields to explore psychology, self-development, and more. This podcast is your space for genuine, heartfelt conversations that inspire. Each episode takes you into the minds of inspiring individuals, sharing their unique stories. We delve into the lessons they've learned, the challenges they've overcome, and the wisdom they've gained. My mission is to bring you honest, relatable discussions that spark growth and transformation in your life. Let's grow together, one episode at a time!
