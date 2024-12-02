Ep. 62 – The Thanksgiving Fattening of Mr. and Mrs. Mallard
We hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving full of family and ducks! This week The FowlWeather Podcast team details the fattening patterns of ducks during migration and winter and how it can affect your duck hunting success. We also announce the first of five FowlWeather Podcast Sweepstakes prizes and the availability of FowlWeather hoodies open for online orders. Oh, and the cold continues as we forecast the best days to hunt in the coming week for fresh ducks, hot from the north!
32:07
Ep. 61 – The Snow Line Advances South! + GTR Management (Why are they dry?!!!)
An exciting migration forecast this week as the snow line advances south this week, with nearly all seasons now open, we compare our WSI between 2023 to 2024 to date, we also tackle the hard and very misunderstood topic, why is my greentree reservoir dry? That can’t be good for the ducks, right?
32:16
Ep. 60 – Public Draw Systems - Does Anyone Do It Right?
With so man different public draw systems out there, somebody must do it better than anyone else? Right, why are there so many systems? Is duck hunting so different that every state and province has to have a different system for allocating blinds? Dr. Mike dissects this heavy topic, plus a western front shakes its cold hand and drives ducks south, all this week on The FowlWeather Podcast.
31:51
Ep. 59 – Ducks? What Ducks? Long-term Forecast Part 2
The long-awaited Long-term Forecast Part 2. The results are IN! The FowlWeather Podcast Long-term Forecast Part 2 dives into what the rest of duck season looks like, when will the cold show, does Old Man winter hide in the Arctic once again this year, or make an appearance as an Alberta Clipper, what’s snow got to do with it all? All that, and this week’s duck migration forecast.
26:39
Ep. 58 – Moon Phases and Duck Movement + Duck Hunting Ethics
The FowlWeather Podcast team tackles how ducks move on the moon phase, duck hunting ethic revisited, and your migration forecast.