Ep. 60 – Public Draw Systems - Does Anyone Do It Right?

With so man different public draw systems out there, somebody must do it better than anyone else? Right, why are there so many systems? Is duck hunting so different that every state and province has to have a different system for allocating blinds? Dr. Mike dissects this heavy topic, plus a western front shakes its cold hand and drives ducks south, all this week on The FowlWeather Podcast.